₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,273 members, 3,438,223 topics. Date: Friday, 24 March 2017 at 09:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) (17352 Views)
Iwobi Reveals Arsenal Initiation Embarrasment / Even With 3 Moses In The Super Eagles: Hilarious Reaction About Loss To Egypt / NFF Plans Special Ceremony For Vincent Enyeama’s 100th Cap (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by timidapsin(m): 11:31am
Nigeria Super Eagles conducted an initiation ceremony for new invitees.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ck_s5X6NM5k
13 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by timidapsin(m): 11:31am
You can subscribe to my YouTube channel for more hilarious vids
https://www.youtube.com/timidapsinvids?sub_confirmation=1
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by oloriooko(m): 4:24pm
timidapsin:I love every second of that clip thanks so much OP
Very funny and cute
9 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by timidapsin(m): 5:11pm
oloriooko:you welcome..
Lalasticlala come and push this to Frontpage na
2 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by twilliamx: 6:29pm
H
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by LOGDAN(m): 6:29pm
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by Nairalane: 6:29pm
Op, move this post to the crime section. They conducted an initiation.... Or No be so?
3 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by jazinogold(m): 6:30pm
so super eagles don turn to cult group wey dem dy do initiation?
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by vizkiz: 6:30pm
I couldn't resist the song man
5 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by Emu4life(m): 6:30pm
una 4uk up yesterday sha, Ordinary Senegal u cant beat and u want to play world cup, abi
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by seuncyrus(m): 6:31pm
To be honest I didn't check out the video .
LOL sha
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by BarakOkenny(m): 6:31pm
Super Eagles, you can always liken them to the Nigeria politicians, who do not improve, but will still garner support from the majority overtime when the need for support arises.
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by Ermacc: 6:31pm
Cc: State Criminal Investigation Department, panti.
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by Olateef(m): 6:32pm
Lol
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by DollarAngel(m): 6:32pm
I SWEAR I LOVE THAT
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 6:33pm
100%
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by odimbannamdi(m): 6:33pm
Ok
Loafers for sale!
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by Dronedude(m): 6:33pm
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by sassiemyk: 6:33pm
Haba, super eagles na cult group? Soon now street kids and uni students will start to join too.
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by Phiniter(m): 6:34pm
timidapsin:cute the future of our football welcome
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by kabawa: 6:39pm
As in confra initiation
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by madridguy(m): 6:41pm
Funny guys. Those boys don club tire. Nice clip
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by Nuelton(m): 6:41pm
Nice video....was just laughing all through.
Guys check my signature...thank me later.
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by Vision2045(m): 6:45pm
LOVELY VIDEO
SUPER EAGLES DOMINATED BY YOUNG AND VIBRANT BLOODS.
I LOOK FORWARD TO A FUTURE, IN WHICH THE LEGISLATIVE AND EXECUTIVE ARM OF GOVERNMENT WILL BE DOMINATED BY BRILLIANT AND VIBRANT YOUNG BLOOD.
SOONEST.
3 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:48pm
My own turn for initiation dey come
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by Goroz: 6:53pm
HarkymTheOracle:
Cultism?
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by oseka101(m): 6:54pm
Awesome .... nice one... lads having fun..... But Issac success ..watford girls don suffer
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by Desdola(m): 6:55pm
Nice dance steps. Hilarious indeef
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by DirewolfofStark(m): 6:56pm
Very funny. For all those unenlightened bush men commenting above me, initiation is not the exclusive preserve of cults. Most prestigious organisations have their own unique initiation rituals that are quite fun and harmless, just like what the Eagles have done.
6 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Hilarious Initiation Ceremony For New Invitees (Video) by TRUEPATRIOTLOVE: 6:58pm
twilliamx:I
It Will Be A Criminal Act If Mikel Does Not Win African Player Of The Year / Super Eagles Training Allowance Increased After Algeria Win / 2014 WC Qualifier: Nigeria Vs Namibia (1 - 0) On June 3 2012
Viewing this topic: Funbii(f), Selwin256(m), mynaija123(m), Ajiowe, ngng, Fuadeiza(m), Funmiladey(m), marklele(m), damoneymag(m), kwaraguy(m), pheying(m), banksnature, chi4ik, infiniteboy(m), Starad, kclee(m), Sixtustony(m), prinzeepule, lordpf, dapsoneh, 9jawear, lalabrother, Moffyman(m), transient123(m), Ojeniran95, askYomi(m), somdan7, myrum(m), Phils, NOBODYY, Olurote(m), edonks, dedons, Tombilly(m), kennybenjminz, olorius1, olabolawasiu(m), cumix, PheezyLee(m), msquarewld(m), sleekman(m), searchcorp(m), BillDesmond2much(m), bondingman, owambe22(f), kolaitan(m), henrinco(m), UncleSnr(m), Mobidot(m), zicky(m), hollywater, fish23(m), andycom(m), princedouglas(m), spayor(m), charlisco(m), georgementday(m) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18