VP Osibanjo arrives Abia for one day visit



The Executive Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has arrived Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, for a one day State visit.



Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is pleased to welcome the Vice President to Abia again, after he visited in February to flag off the SME clinic at Aba, the commercial and economic hub of Eastern Nigeria and SME capital of Nigeria...



While in God's own state, the Vice President will pay homage to the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers at Okpara Auditorium, where he will be conferred with a Chieftaincy Title by the Abia monarchs.



After the brief event, the Vice President will commission the Abia Investment House built by the Governor Ikpeazu administration.



The final event of the day will hold at the Abia International Conference Centre, Ogurube Layout Umuahia, the venue for the Niger Delta dialogue/town-hall meeting. 2 Likes 1 Share

Welcome my able Vice President. We love you.

Here comes Enyioha Ndigbo



The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has just been conferred with the traditional title of Enyioha Ndigbo by the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers...

Eze Eberechi Dick, who doubles as the chairman of the Southeast Council o Traditional Rulers and Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers conferred the title on the Vice President on behalf of all of us..

Don't let this distract you from the fact that ojukwu ran away from war, leaving his men to die like chickens. God bless Nigeria 1 Like

Coughs***clears throat# title no dey finish for igbo land

lalasticlala everybody is rushing down to abia,it shows we are doing well. 1 Like

What a wonderful achievement from Ikpeazu.

nice one

We are expecting to host president Buhari very soon. Seun seun try visit abia state we got lots of goodie for you including this soup

You can see, Osibanjo is an illiterate person..



And they will continue to disgrace him. When they mean federal republic. It means. They have no chief. All the governor are disgrace him.. you are not suppose to deal with them. You only deal with state governor.





Have ever seen an government officials going to meet them. No. Because the police is you representative in the area

Here in Abia we are only interested in progress and national development. We are aware of the areas we are falling short of expectations. But I assure you that in the days ahead,we shall be addressing those minor issues affecting our people. 1 Like

weldone ikpeazu

all we want is good governance

Mynd44 tell lalasticlala that his boss Pastor Ponponkon wants to see his report immediately

weldone ikpeazu

all we want is good governance Exactly bro,that's all we ask for Exactly bro,that's all we ask for

Somehow the south east seems to have a soft spot for this VP.

Which traditional ruler in Abia has the authority to give an "Igboland" title?

Don't let this distract you from the fact that ojukwu ran away from war, leaving his men to die like chickens. God bless Nigeria



Wait! Do u have sense at all? Wait! Do u have sense at all?

Ipob yoot spotted R.I.P English. See rubbish comment is it bad we Igbos love him. What Kind of hatred is this. Oya take am for your head

IPAD YOOTS will not like this

Ok

It is well

All these unending political titles...



Enyioha... friend of all









Why fūcks just scarce these day enh, which kind wahala be this enh....

What of BUHARI

This one is not okat sha This one is not okat sha

A vice president with distinct character and class

.. you are trully deserving of the chieftaincy title.. kudos