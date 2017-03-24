₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 24 March 2017 at 02:46 PM
|Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Ponponkon: 1:19pm
VP Osibanjo arrives Abia for one day visit
The Executive Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has arrived Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, for a one day State visit.
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is pleased to welcome the Vice President to Abia again, after he visited in February to flag off the SME clinic at Aba, the commercial and economic hub of Eastern Nigeria and SME capital of Nigeria...
While in God's own state, the Vice President will pay homage to the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers at Okpara Auditorium, where he will be conferred with a Chieftaincy Title by the Abia monarchs.
After the brief event, the Vice President will commission the Abia Investment House built by the Governor Ikpeazu administration.
The final event of the day will hold at the Abia International Conference Centre, Ogurube Layout Umuahia, the venue for the Niger Delta dialogue/town-hall meeting.
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by manmoraskk: 1:21pm
Welcome my able Vice President. We love you.
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Ponponkon: 1:23pm
Here comes Enyioha Ndigbo
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has just been conferred with the traditional title of Enyioha Ndigbo by the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers...
Eze Eberechi Dick, who doubles as the chairman of the Southeast Council o Traditional Rulers and Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers conferred the title on the Vice President on behalf of all of us..
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Goroz: 1:25pm
Don't let this distract you from the fact that ojukwu ran away from war, leaving his men to die like chickens. God bless Nigeria
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by dahunsy(m): 1:27pm
Coughs***clears throat# title no dey finish for igbo land
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Ponponkon: 1:28pm
lalasticlala everybody is rushing down to abia,it shows we are doing well.
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Ojiofor: 1:30pm
What a wonderful achievement from Ikpeazu.
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by B2mario(m): 1:33pm
nice one
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Ponponkon: 1:33pm
We are expecting to host president Buhari very soon. Seun seun try visit abia state we got lots of goodie for you including this soup
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by jullty: 1:35pm
You can see, Osibanjo is an illiterate person..
And they will continue to disgrace him. When they mean federal republic. It means. They have no chief. All the governor are disgrace him.. you are not suppose to deal with them. You only deal with state governor.
Have ever seen an government officials going to meet them. No. Because the police is you representative in the area
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Kathmandu(f): 1:38pm
jullty:musiwaa has gotten another moniker
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Ponponkon: 1:40pm
Here in Abia we are only interested in progress and national development. We are aware of the areas we are falling short of expectations. But I assure you that in the days ahead,we shall be addressing those minor issues affecting our people.
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by sarrki(m): 1:40pm
weldone ikpeazu
all we want is good governance
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Ponponkon: 1:45pm
jullty:Which of them is you? Oya eat this food it helps to develop brain and improve your reasoning capabilities. Weed without good food is suicidal
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Ponponkon: 1:47pm
Mynd44 tell lalasticlala that his boss Pastor Ponponkon wants to see his report immediately
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Ponponkon: 1:48pm
sarrki:Exactly bro,that's all we ask for
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by jullty: 1:54pm
Mr Osibanjo is an illiterate... federal republic mean you are suppose to deal with the police.. not someone who claim he is chief. You are really an illiterate.
Another product of unilag ..
The police is the authority in that area.
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Blackfire(m): 2:00pm
Somehow the south east seems to have a soft spot for this VP.
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Sweetguy25: 2:12pm
Which traditional ruler in Abia has the authority to give an "Igboland" title?
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by tolexy007(m): 2:40pm
Goroz:
Wait! Do u have sense at all?
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by IpobExposed: 2:40pm
jullty:
Ipob yoot spotted R.I.P English. See rubbish comment is it bad we Igbos love him. What Kind of hatred is this. Oya take am for your head
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by YonkijiSappo: 2:41pm
IPAD YOOTS will not like this
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Ola2004: 2:41pm
Ok
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by emamos: 2:41pm
It is well
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by iKnowevents(m): 2:41pm
All these unending political titles...
Enyioha... friend of all
Enyioha... friend of all
+2348165287276
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by hobermener: 2:42pm
Why fūcks just scarce these day enh, which kind wahala be this enh....
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by obembet(m): 2:42pm
What of BUHARI
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by mangala14: 2:42pm
jullty:What is this one saying?
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Ugosample(m): 2:43pm
jullty:
This one is not okat sha
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by Asito(m): 2:43pm
jullty:bia
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by eddyscof22: 2:43pm
A vice president with distinct character and class
.. you are trully deserving of the chieftaincy title.. kudos
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Abia, Conferred With Chieftaincy Title Of Enyioha Ndigbo 1 by sasko(m): 2:43pm
.
