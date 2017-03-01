Stealing is bad . This is bad beating someone to death when he/she could be handed over to the law. Even though our law isn't effective but taking another man's life isn't cool and yet we claim to be without sin. Let's be a lot civilized like in the western world.

But God is forgiving your sins everyday.



But sometimes u do lie and sell fake goods to somebody. The person will cry when he gets home but God haven't killed u yet.



But you haven't killed political thieves like APC and PDP men am not political today



But you haven't killed well armed armed robbers like Boko Haram them. People with machine guns u don't kill them because you're scared then why do u kill poor ones. Why not torture them. What u can't do the rich (politicians etc) why do it to the poor?



Buhari jungle justice is terrorism because now he is dead we can't hear his own part of the story. Please Buhari as you're ernestly fighting against Boko Haram fight against Jungle Justice and Army brutality 2 Likes