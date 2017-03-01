₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by opeyemiieblog(m): 2:29pm
As shared by this Facebook user. The thief was caught and beaten to death by the community boys at ago yesterday though the offence of the thief is still not know . See pics below
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by lofty900(m): 2:50pm
No need to type rip. It's a waste of time.
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 5:04pm
Nairaland and graphic pictures god forbid.
I have seen so much dead bodies here I can now work in a morgue and feel nothing.
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 5:04pm
;mtsshew this skull miners sef
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by edlion57(m): 5:04pm
Stealing is Never an option but u guys just did the worst...u stole his right and life
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by Jetleeee: 5:04pm
Jungle justice in 2017?
Smh
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by Airborne02: 5:04pm
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by Sansa143(f): 5:05pm
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by johnnn20: 5:05pm
jungle justice
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by smartty68(m): 5:05pm
Stealing is bad. This is bad beating someone to death when he/she could be handed over to the law. Even though our law isn't effective but taking another man's life isn't cool and yet we claim to be without sin. Let's be a lot civilized like in the western world.
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by venorite: 5:05pm
In as much as I hate jungle justice, if thief or kidnapper do u something, u go believe. Rip
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by oviejnr(m): 5:05pm
Op just ruined my appetite, but this thief get mind oh! Ago iwoye of all places, Is like stealing in Mushin or Ehnere junction Warri. Those ones only believe in jungle justice. Oma se O. SMH
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by IpobExposed: 5:05pm
But God is forgiving your sins everyday.
But sometimes u do lie and sell fake goods to somebody. The person will cry when he gets home but God haven't killed u yet.
But you haven't killed political thieves like APC and PDP men am not political today
But you haven't killed well armed armed robbers like Boko Haram them. People with machine guns u don't kill them because you're scared then why do u kill poor ones. Why not torture them. What u can't do the rich (politicians etc) why do it to the poor?
Buhari jungle justice is terrorism because now he is dead we can't hear his own part of the story. Please Buhari as you're ernestly fighting against Boko Haram fight against Jungle Justice and Army brutality
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by olasarah: 5:05pm
Say what? Dem dey arrest dead body?
Anyways... I don't have any RIP to give today.
Good for him
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 5:05pm
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by Dadasneh: 5:05pm
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by annnikky(f): 5:05pm
In his next life, he'll think twice before stealing
Ishi aki
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by Dadasneh: 5:06pm
Lesson learnt...
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by Pharrel22(m): 5:06pm
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by enosa3519(m): 5:06pm
They beat him to death without knowing what transpired? Iamnotunderstanding
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by coolestchris(m): 5:06pm
Lemme catch the person that will support the thief here
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by iyaka2344: 5:06pm
SAY NO TO JUNGLE JUSTICE
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by newmusic: 5:07pm
You called somebody a thief, an armed robber and you're still saying his offence is not known. Ok o! Na chocolate he steal then...
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by mbahdi(m): 5:07pm
he that is innocent sud first cast a stone,we do not follow dat scripurall verse agian
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by Goldenheart(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by wellmax(m): 5:08pm
opeyemiieblog:English yaf suffered
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by highrise07(m): 5:08pm
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by Oblitz(m): 5:09pm
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by Maurz(m): 5:09pm
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by wellmax(m): 5:09pm
Blog writer, poor English, no punctuations, nawa oo
|Re: Thief Beaten To Death In Ago, Ogun By Community Boys (Graphic Pics) by rusher14: 5:09pm
But they love corrupt politicians
