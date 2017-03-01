Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) (7820 Views)

Here is a letter shared by our Muslim brother Aminu Ayuba concerning terrorism and Islam.What do you think?

You are still reading the up up side of Koran 26 Likes 1 Share

You are deceiving yourself and you know 22 Likes 1 Share

This is the script that is used disarm the minds of weak christians, jews, athiest, taoist, hindus and keep them vulnerable to wanton attacks by radicals 41 Likes 4 Shares

This is the script that is used disarm the minds of weak christians, jews, athiest, taoist, hindus and keep them vulnerable to wanton attacks by radicals





Very true... The innocent person here... Are not the infidels that do not believe in their blood thirsty god Very true... The innocent person here... Are not the infidels that do not believe in their blood thirsty god 18 Likes

But the same Koran also says kill infidels. Maybe then, all infidels are not innocent 21 Likes

It would be safe to say this people are not born radical but the teachings of Islam transformed them to radicals





""the Quoran says don't kill innocent people ""





Who do they regard as bad and innocent people

. 13 Likes

But the same Koran also says kill infidels. Maybe then, all infidels are not innocent exactly, the question here is who is innocent and who is an infidel?

one who resists the teachings on Islam and believes Jesus christ is the Son of God and the only way to God, which is another way of saying the prophet Mohammed is a liar, is such a person innocent or an "infidel" that should be killed by muslims? exactly, the question here is who is innocent and who is an infidel?one who resists the teachings on Islam and believes Jesus christ is the Son of God and the only way to God, which is another way of saying the prophet Mohammed is a liar, is such a person innocent or an "infidel" that should be killed by muslims? 17 Likes

The key word here is "INNOCENT". Do not kill an innocent person. Well according to Islam, Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists, etc are NOT INNOCENT and should be killed.



But Christianity says, THOU SHALL NOT KILL without any conditions. That is the difference between the two religions. 30 Likes 7 Shares

You are still reading the up up side of Koran

Which is up up side of quran, is there a down down side? And what does it say? Which is up up side of quran, is there a down down side? And what does it say?

I can smell Taqiyya everywhere. 5 Likes

Peace is wot we really need. nice write up. I love the handwriting 3 Likes

What about this one? 8 Likes 4 Shares

The question is how many of these terrorist and brainwashed suicide bomber actually read the Quran 1 Like 1 Share

Even the mod here perceives most of us as infidel just like I was faced with a question today "If was a Muslim" and I chosed "No" and I got banned. The question now is; Who are the Muslims trying to deceive? SMH 4 Likes

Islamabad...Nice writing, e don tay we de see and hear this stuff 3 Likes

dis is a true muslim who knows islam

See lies.



The Quran has several verses calling for kufr to be killed. 3 Likes

So sad. When some muslims go about creating mayhem for non muslims a majority keep quiet or snigger about it. It has come full circle now y'all want sympathy. Suddenly its not cool to kill innocent people.

If Boko haram had stuck to killing christians and policemen alone no muslim will come out to condenm them 6 Likes 1 Share

Forget all these stories.

I hv Quran in my phone.

If u doubt me, I will screen shot the chapters where Muslims are commanded not to be friends to Jews and Christians.

They were also called to firmly stand against infidels, rise and kill them.

I was watching an ISIS video i downloaded from Al Jazeera site.

In the video, u will hear the ISIS fighters quoting the Quran to back up all their actions.

U may be a moderate Muslim.

But the extremists are the main Moslems following the actions of the profit written in the Hadiths and in the kkkkoran 8 Likes 1 Share

Each time I want to eat this bait, someone somewhere will blow himself up and kill more people, so I am still confused!



Religion of Peace? 3 Likes



But infedels are innocent. The best song to play if you want to retaliate against the Muslims #Hit'em up=>Tupac

So sad. When some muslims go about creating mayhem for non muslims a majority keep quiet or snigger about it. It has come full circle now y'all want sympathy. Suddenly its not cool to kill innocent people.

If Boko haram had stuck to killing christians and policemen alone no muslim will come out to condenm them

thank God you added innocent

Lolz....Nice joke 5 Likes