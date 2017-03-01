₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by broseme: 2:49pm
Here is a letter shared by our Muslim brother Aminu Ayuba concerning terrorism and Islam.
What do you think?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/letter-shared-my-our-muslim-brother.html?m=1
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by Ten12(m): 2:54pm
You are still reading the up up side of Koran
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by okosodo: 3:06pm
You are deceiving yourself and you know
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by sarrki(m): 3:07pm
following
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 3:11pm
This is the script that is used disarm the minds of weak christians, jews, athiest, taoist, hindus and keep them vulnerable to wanton attacks by radicals
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by ifex370(m): 3:29pm
SalamRushdie:
Very true... The innocent person here... Are not the infidels that do not believe in their blood thirsty god
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by madridguy(m): 3:31pm
Okay.
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by PapaBrowne(m): 3:33pm
But the same Koran also says kill infidels. Maybe then, all infidels are not innocent
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by sasko(m): 4:09pm
.
It would be safe to say this people are not born radical but the teachings of Islam transformed them to radicals
""the Quoran says don't kill innocent people ""
Who do they regard as bad and innocent people
.
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by kingsouthie: 4:13pm
PapaBrowne:exactly, the question here is who is innocent and who is an infidel?
one who resists the teachings on Islam and believes Jesus christ is the Son of God and the only way to God, which is another way of saying the prophet Mohammed is a liar, is such a person innocent or an "infidel" that should be killed by muslims?
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by Amberon: 4:20pm
Now I even get it.
The key word here is "INNOCENT". Do not kill an innocent person. Well according to Islam, Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists, etc are NOT INNOCENT and should be killed.
But Christianity says, THOU SHALL NOT KILL without any conditions. That is the difference between the two religions.
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by vani86: 4:25pm
Ten12:
Which is up up side of quran, is there a down down side? And what does it say?
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by Ojiofor: 4:51pm
I can smell Taqiyya everywhere.
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 4:58pm
Peace is wot we really need. nice write up. I love the handwriting
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by emmykk(m): 5:21pm
u
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by IpobExposed: 5:22pm
What about this one?
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by HottestFire: 5:22pm
The question is how many of these terrorist and brainwashed suicide bomber actually read the Quran
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by smartty68(m): 5:24pm
Even the mod here perceives most of us as infidel just like I was faced with a question today "If was a Muslim" and I chosed "No" and I got banned. The question now is; Who are the Muslims trying to deceive? SMH
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by nely(m): 5:24pm
Islamabad...Nice writing, e don tay we de see and hear this stuff
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by blackbelt: 5:24pm
dis is a true muslim who knows islam
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by mmsen: 5:24pm
See lies.
The Quran has several verses calling for kufr to be killed.
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 5:25pm
So sad. When some muslims go about creating mayhem for non muslims a majority keep quiet or snigger about it. It has come full circle now y'all want sympathy. Suddenly its not cool to kill innocent people.
If Boko haram had stuck to killing christians and policemen alone no muslim will come out to condenm them
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by ThinkSmarter(m): 5:25pm
Forget all these stories.
I hv Quran in my phone.
If u doubt me, I will screen shot the chapters where Muslims are commanded not to be friends to Jews and Christians.
They were also called to firmly stand against infidels, rise and kill them.
I was watching an ISIS video i downloaded from Al Jazeera site.
In the video, u will hear the ISIS fighters quoting the Quran to back up all their actions.
U may be a moderate Muslim.
But the extremists are the main Moslems following the actions of the profit written in the Hadiths and in the kkkkoran
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by botad(m): 5:25pm
Each time I want to eat this bait, someone somewhere will blow himself up and kill more people, so I am still confused!
Religion of Peace?
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by buffalowings(m): 5:25pm
oga seun
why am I being logged out every time
do smth
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by princechurchill(m): 5:25pm
But infedels are innocent. The best song to play if you want to retaliate against the Muslims #Hit'em up=>Tupac
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by DirtyGold: 5:26pm
BUTCHCASSIDY:
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by ntbeatz(m): 5:26pm
thank God you added innocent
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by tolexy007(m): 5:26pm
Lolz....Nice joke
|Re: Letter Shared By A Muslim Brother About Boko Haram & Islam (Photo) by kwajahafiz(m): 5:27pm
Stop confusing people with that word "innocent", explain to people that that word does not include nonbelievers or.infidels. those must be killed if they refuse conversion saith the good book. Quran.
