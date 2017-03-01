₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,179 members, 3,437,978 topics. Date: Friday, 24 March 2017 at 06:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos (4144 Views)
Two Ladies Fight Over Boyfriend, Strip Each Other Unclad (Photos) / 7 Obstacles That Might Have Kept Some Of Our Ladies From Getting Married In 2015 / 8 Excuses Smart Guys Give In Order To Dismiss Ladies From Asking Money (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by dainformant(m): 3:16pm
A video footage has gone viral online showing how two girls from Edo state brutally fought each other while arguing over what one of them reportedly told a guy named Bobby about her being pregnant. According to information gathered online, the ladies/migrants who are currently in an undisclosed camp in Europe -took it out on each other with the one named Happy (in pink bum shorts) beating her colleague mercilessly till she passed out...
Meanwhile, while this was going on, the other girls in the room who didn't put in much effort -were passively begging Happy to stop beating the other girl (on yellow shirt)who was screaming and shouting.
Here are screenshots gotten from the video posted online which is too violent to publish.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/two-ladies-from-edo-state-fight.html
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by dainformant(m): 3:17pm
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by dainformant(m): 3:18pm
cc; lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by firstclassmumu(m): 3:19pm
I was here
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by Cutehector(m): 3:21pm
Lol they always do their things to the extreme..
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by ammyluv2002(f): 3:23pm
"the one named Happy (in pink bum shorts) beating her colleague mercilessly till she passed out..." Nawa o! Smh
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by Nne5(f): 3:23pm
I knew it'd be dem
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by lefulefu(m): 3:27pm
.
3 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by DrDeji20: 3:33pm
their lives, thier problem
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 3:36pm
end time ladies
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by Michellla(f): 3:37pm
So none of the orangutans seated could seperate the fight
Till she passed out
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by Jodha(f): 3:40pm
Chai... The Camara woman nah mad woman... Person faint she still dey beat her...
See as she be like man.. Happy is it her fault you're ugly?
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by Oma307: 3:40pm
Ladies can be funny over guy, i keep wondering what kind of madness is this?
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by CaroLyner(f): 3:50pm
Jodha:I tire oh
She beat her up with the scorn of an ugly woman.
2 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by Oyind18: 4:29pm
lefulefu:.
Your sisters
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by queencalipso(f): 4:33pm
Too bad
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by jonaifame22(f): 4:43pm
The camera jus focused on the yansh alone
Modified.
I dread ugly people they always have unusual strength
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by suzan404(f): 4:53pm
Shameless ladies
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by lefulefu(m): 4:57pm
Oyind18:i tire ooo
and even the aggressive one na even esan babe .this is why some of we esan guys if we wan marry we look outside cos we want peace...not this fighting and italo stuff.not bashing my esan sisters though..i still got lots of love for u ....make one angry ishan babe no go pour me hot water..in case anyone dey here .
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by KennyID17(m): 5:02pm
Nne5:
Nne well done ooo
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by KennyID17(m): 5:05pm
lefulefu:
So them b ur sisters
In Nne's voice, Na DEM
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by sharpyrowy(m): 5:07pm
am seeing cucumber on d small table...cucumber gals
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by lefulefu(m): 5:10pm
KennyID17:but u know say sometimes these bloggers sabi lie .dem might be jamaican girls but bloggers in their wickedness go dey tag dem edo
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by KennyID17(m): 5:10pm
jonaifame22:
Babe pls how were u able to watch d video?
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by KennyID17(m): 5:13pm
lefulefu:
Taarr!! I no believe u, until I can watch d video and listen to their accent, them b ur sisters
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by lefulefu(m): 5:14pm
KennyID17:i disown dem
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by ikp120(m): 5:18pm
That's the type that the husband will beat blue black and people will haul insults on the man without even knowing that she gave the guy the first blow.
Some women a VERY violent. If any babe hit me, I go hit her back with 30% interest to send a warning signal.
Just imagine, she beat her until she passed out.
#EvilSpecies
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by KennyID17(m): 5:18pm
lefulefu:
Na so!
If d headline reads, Esan ladies bag Nobel Peace prize, u go dey jump upandan by now oo, u go even create ur own thread, but mow u dey disown them abii
Abeg come back hia, comman carry ur property
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by KennyID17(m): 5:21pm
ikp120:
Baba u are very generous, a whole 30% loun loun
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by KennyID17(m): 5:33pm
Omg!! Just watched d video on FB, the lady that passed out was obviously in d midst of her enemies, one person actually made an effort to end d scuffle, but she was strongly warned against it. I could hear d cameraman saying, "na Weytin dem dey get for aproko b that" meaning they were all against d lady that was beaten into a state of coma. This is a disgrace.
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by Oyind18: 5:45pm
lefulefu:we need to talk in private or call me around 6:15
|Re: Two Nigerian Ladies In Europe Fight Each Other Brutally At A Camp. Photos by PrickGetSize(m): 5:54pm
The cause of the fight can't be anything other than prick.
Why Women Get “WET” During RAPE / Mother Saves Family’s Life By Giving Gunman Head To Distract Him / See Where Thuggery Led This Family To
Viewing this topic: kushe, anigeorge379, Nne5(f), jerrytailad, loopman, midars07(f), Celestyn8213, abbeyboy2o15, roadsta(m), sunny777, Bodeson025(m), Sansa143(f), texas1(m), gcey2k(m), yinchar(m), NPComplete, yinkbell, ciggy000, acada111(f), icedbreez(m), neweraomo, Tloc(m), Nbg4real, suruwilliams(m), Realhommie(m), Bote3000(m), AJCs(m), origima, IamLucy(f), shaboti(m), binaflexia, Ekii(f), Schwartz, JoyceNelly(f), mayoor2045, lekemon(m), Jerryvicker, tuzinde, DONSMITH123(m), maloma4real2007(m), 1bkaye(f), prince9851(m), Forzap(m), watchindelta(m), chomaloo(m), Prince9137(m), Olalan(m), Jummy20, vonchulxy(m), Maxcollins042(m), Afolabs101, Anoneism(m), mhosman(m), BUSHHUNTER(m), tosyne2much(m), djakinwande(m), ZarZar(f), Vickiweezy(m), sloye5(m), KOKOwonder(m), theemy(m), LLKJSays(m), davit, tbasetosin(m), MeezPat(f), horpe94, talktrue1(m), purplekayc(m), Adeniranloye(m), UGODDAY(m), Olayinkaoj(m), themonk, Brianino(m), Ola5TP(m), ymarts, youngmann, goodnija, seunt4ut(m), noscarn91(m), Tapout(m), mirabellachoco(f), princeemmma(m), alphawg(m), Akinolasantos(m), gaddy00, Ajinoride(m), Fogman(m), Kunleskey(m), google1(m), dotcomnamename, jojothegreat(m), Emmaco(m), yeyedu(m), KPboy, Ditala(m), drealzum(m), enoah, choo, BBBlaze, khalids, tolfa, Prinxx(m), earth07, Khalifa44, kolajoo(m), mustmust(m), kenchop(m), franby, MqLqKqi, magicminister, lawbabs, Guyman02, Almaiga, samomoli, abdulaz, Unike1(m), justwise(m), pwettyesther(f), priceynora, xpool(m), solomaleka(m), Namzy(m), damilareoye(m), marynPearl(f), SycophanticGoat, jossy404, mrakin(m), Heltinking(m), bobnatlo, Iwant2knowGod(m), Wizdude(m), NDprudent(m), promofleetmc, Krisddon, doublewisdom, Carrottop(m), LegalBaby(f), yanuz, TruthNigeria(m), fredrickmyers, Neroclassic(m), Dayvid92(m), Danaire, Bourne007(m), trustworthy1, 0b10010011, Jetleeee, Stephoo88, Tekzyflex(m), hertz9te(m), umarazizz87(m), Timhortons, Amebo1(m), Mekateka, kalu01(m), idowuomagegmai, vcente(m), Ehinmola(m), manchik(m), MurphyInc(m), deefem81, micflo28(m), bran1, Sbaita, sharpboyus(m), Tadeknkeepcalm, Eseosa20(m), mazinaija, Otradearena, Ephort, LordofWar, Bigflamie(m), emmflexcsc400(m), Keenysbojan(m), waizchoice and 319 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5