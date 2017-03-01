₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by Jajayi: 4:20pm
An elderly woman, named Abigail Ogunyinka has been rescued from committing suicide at the Ebute Ero end of the Lagos lagoon where she had already jumped into by fishermen.
Video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOLUlOt3oJA
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/woman-rescued-from-committing-suicide.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by VickyRotex(f): 4:25pm
Haaaa. Lobatan! Na the reigning thing be this?
Abeg make dem put fence/gate for the lagoon o.
She said she wont try it again. If I hear. Abeg they should watch her and try to help her settle the 150k debt.
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by BlueRayDick: 4:25pm
She should be arrested, made to do community service and then if her story checks out, they should help her pay the loan.
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by gqboyy(m): 4:29pm
Pesin no fit escape from torments of naija again?
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by emeijeh(m): 4:34pm
gqboyy:
Escape go where?!
Na recession be dis, and we are all in it together.
Whoever is thinking of attempting suicide.. .. . Better have a rethink about it.
I repeat.... . We are in this together
77 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by vizkiz: 6:23pm
Seems this is the latest trend now
That was how I packed my car on 3rd Mainland Bridge to take a leak and within 30 seconds, five vehicles had surrounded me shouting
"Don't do it please"
Another person was shouting,
"you can talk to me, I can help you."
they think say I wan jump?
By the way, if she is paid that cash, watch as Nigerians will be taking a stroll on 3rd mainland bridge tomorrow
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by Jalubarika(m): 6:23pm
Kai Kai Kai. Buhari
Abeg there should be 3rd Main Land Brigde 25hrs Patrol from now till end of this regime. Nonsense!
15 Likes
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by ekanDamie: 6:23pm
so, Lagoon is the new MMM and GHW DAT crashed people are jumping in to crash eternally abi?
so, anybody that MMM n GHW has duped, just goto the lagoon n jump but make sure fishermen are on standby o, so DAT Lagos state dpo that has been clearing people's debt can help u confirm from mavrodi n pay u back ur PH.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by solid3(m): 6:23pm
Ordinary N150000 pere!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by Daniel058(m): 6:23pm
Oduduwa Descendants, you guys better tell us Wetin una put there, Dem be say
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by princeofpeace22(m): 6:23pm
Is time ....
Lagoon tins
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by Lawalemi(m): 6:24pm
Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by Lawalemi(m): 6:24pm
Buhari
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by BBBlaze: 6:24pm
Lagos and sucide!.?...wat is wrong?...issorite
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by waterhouse071(m): 6:24pm
In the same country where someone is hiding Millions of dollars
12 Likes
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by efilefun(m): 6:24pm
She's not ready to commit suicide, the woman just need someone to help her settle her gbese (Debt) The same money she use enter bus reach there would had bought more than enough SNIPER for "last super" she kom carry pikin follow body lol
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by Deseo(f): 6:24pm
So the Lagoon suddenly has the solutions to Nigeria's problems.
Hmmmm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by smartkester: 6:24pm
It's like the lagoon spirit is calling some people ba.. Abi what's with lagoon and suicide na
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by daremiarchs: 6:25pm
you people should leave the Lagoon nah
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by SweetJoystick(m): 6:25pm
Na wah oh! So death is the best way to avoid debt repayment?
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by olusola200: 6:25pm
Life is not easy
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by lfleak: 6:25pm
The only way to avoid the recession is to hide inside a cave at the top of a mountain!
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by Adeoba10(m): 6:25pm
How can you go and commit suicide with a child, what lesson are you trying to teach her.... The doctors should take all those trying to commit suicide to all these emergency ward full of accidents victims or to prison so that they can know what God has done for them.
.
Someone can't alighted from car on 3rd mainland bridge to make call or urinate again
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by ehix89(m): 6:26pm
I knew that Dr. death will influence a lot of people
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by Pavore9: 6:26pm
Scary! We really need counseling centres.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by soldierdollar(m): 6:26pm
Madam. We are in this together. You cannot escape from this suffering.
Meanwhile, a very tall fence should be erected around the lagoon . Nobody escapes !
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by Factfinder1(f): 6:26pm
Seems this is the trend and a way of escaping issues in Nigeria... Hope the police that rescued her will pay her debt
1 Like
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by DexteryJoe(m): 6:26pm
very wicked woman, so she wants to run and leave us in this recession for us to suffer alone abi, make una hold am o, we r in this together
besyds wats wit even this trend of jumping into lagoon sef, bcus d other doctor tried it and got popular, she sef must try am abi?
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Rescued From Committing Suicide at Lagos Lagoon Over N150,000 debt (VIDEO) by Ppresh2017(f): 6:26pm
Why suicide when we have easy and legitimate means of getting more income. See my signature.
