An elderly woman, named Abigail Ogunyinka has been rescued from committing suicide at the Ebute Ero end of the Lagos lagoon where she had already jumped into by fishermen.



In an interview with TVC News, the old woman, who sells amala said she decided to end it all after her she was unable to pay a 150,000 Naira loan she obtained from a Microfinance bank.



She added that the shame and embarrassment would be too much for her to face.



Asked why she went with a little girl, she said it was to ensure that someone would tell the family that she had jumped inside the lagoon.



Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Fatai Owoseni, explained that the police is making efforts to confirm the woman’s story from the bank in order to help her pay the debt.



This comes days after Dr. Allwell Orji jumped inside the Lagoon.

Video below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOLUlOt3oJA



Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/woman-rescued-from-committing-suicide.html





Abeg make dem put fence/gate for the lagoon o.



She said she wont try it again. If I hear. Abeg they should watch her and try to help her settle the 150k debt. Haaaa. Lobatan! Na the reigning thing be this?Abeg make dem put fence/gate for the lagoon o.She said she wont try it again. If I hear. Abeg they should watch her and try to help her settle the 150k debt. 51 Likes 3 Shares

She should be arrested, made to do community service and then if her story checks out, they should help her pay the loan. 3 Likes

Pesin no fit escape from torments of naija again? 16 Likes 2 Shares

gqboyy:

Pesin no fit escape from torments of naija again?

Escape go where?!

Na recession be dis, and we are all in it together.





Whoever is thinking of attempting suicide.. .. . Better have a rethink about it.

I repeat.... . We are in this together 77 Likes 4 Shares





That was how I packed my car on 3rd Mainland Bridge to take a leak and within 30 seconds, five vehicles had surrounded me shouting

"Don't do it please"



Another person was shouting,



"you can talk to me, I can help you."



they think say I wan jump?







By the way, if she is paid that cash, watch as Nigerians will be taking a stroll on 3rd mainland bridge tomorrow



Seems this is the latest trend nowThat was how I packed my car on 3rd Mainland Bridge to take a leak and within 30 seconds, five vehicles had surrounded me shouting"Don't do it please"Another person was shouting,"you can talk to me, I can help you."they think say I wan jump?By the way, if she is paid that cash, watch as Nigerians will be taking a stroll on 3rd mainland bridge tomorrow 54 Likes 2 Shares

Kai Kai Kai. Buhari

Abeg there should be 3rd Main Land Brigde 25hrs Patrol from now till end of this regime. Nonsense! 15 Likes

so, Lagoon is the new MMM and GHW DAT crashed people are jumping in to crash eternally abi?



so, anybody that MMM n GHW has duped, just goto the lagoon n jump but make sure fishermen are on standby o, so DAT Lagos state dpo that has been clearing people's debt can help u confirm from mavrodi n pay u back ur PH. 2 Likes

Ordinary N150000 pere! 6 Likes 1 Share

Oduduwa Descendants, you guys better tell us Wetin una put there, Dem be say Ndigbo will perish in the lagoon!? for wia 8 Likes 2 Shares







Lagoon tins Is time ....Lagoon tins 2 Likes

Buhari 1 Like

Buhari

Lagos and sucide!.?...wat is wrong?...issorite 1 Like 1 Share

In the same country where someone is hiding Millions of dollars 12 Likes

She's not ready to commit suicide, the woman just need someone to help her settle her gbese (Debt) The same money she use enter bus reach there would had bought more than enough SNIPER for "last super" she kom carry pikin follow body lol 9 Likes 1 Share

So the Lagoon suddenly has the solutions to Nigeria's problems.



Hmmmm 2 Likes 1 Share

It's like the lagoon spirit is calling some people ba.. Abi what's with lagoon and suicide na 3 Likes

you people should leave the Lagoon nah

Na wah oh! So death is the best way to avoid debt repayment?

Life is not easy

The only way to avoid the recession is to hide inside a cave at the top of a mountain!

How can you go and commit suicide with a child, what lesson are you trying to teach her.... The doctors should take all those trying to commit suicide to all these emergency ward full of accidents victims or to prison so that they can know what God has done for them.









.

Someone can't alighted from car on 3rd mainland bridge to make call or urinate again 3 Likes

I knew that Dr. death will influence a lot of people

Scary! We really need counseling centres. 1 Like

Madam. We are in this together. You cannot escape from this suffering.



Meanwhile, a very tall fence should be erected around the lagoon . Nobody escapes ! 2 Likes

Seems this is the trend and a way of escaping issues in Nigeria... Hope the police that rescued her will pay her debt 1 Like

very wicked woman, so she wants to run and leave us in this recession for us to suffer alone abi, make una hold am o, we r in this together

besyds wats wit even this trend of jumping into lagoon sef, bcus d other doctor tried it and got popular, she sef must try am abi? 5 Likes