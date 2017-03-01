₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 4:47pm
"As you are seeing me like this, well dressed, you would think am living fine. But in my heart is a heavy burden. A burden of huge debt, disappointment from trusting people and abandoned by a son I love and bought a car for. I am a moving corpse".
Shortly after the report of Mrs. Abigael Ogunyinka who was rescued by fishermen in Lagos Lagoon early Friday morning, another woman was today prevented at about 11:25 a.m from leaping into the Lagoon by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos state Police Command.
The lady, Taiwo Momoh, 58, a textile dealer in Lagos Island, had put off her shoes and was wrapping her dress around her when men of RRS 226 prevented her from jumping.
The lady, who lives in Lekki Lagos, disclosed that she was pushed to committing suicide in order to put an end to her constant sleeplessness and shame occasioned by her indebtedness to three Swiss textile dealers.
She noted that her problem started sometimes in 2015, when a Bureau De Change dealer carted away her N18.7 million she wanted to change to pay her foreign creditors.
She added that the creditors had given her Swiss textiles worth several millions of naira, noting that she has maintained good relationship with the creditors for more than 15 years.
Her condition she said became compounded when robbers invaded her shop in Lagos Island carting away most of the textiles that was left with her.
She emphasized that most of the time, she has been having sleepless nights and seeing the ghosts of the creditors whenever she was alone.
Momoh, a member of the Redeemed Christain Church of God disclosed that on several occasions she had attempted to see her Parish Pastor to identify with her problem and for the church to help her raise money to meet her Swiss Creditors in order to assure them that she would pay their money.
She noted that she was only allowed to see the second in command, which has yielded no fruits.
“Added to all these, my first son, whom I felt would stand by me and console me abandoned me. By the time I’m gone, maybe he would come around and inherit what is left.
I don’t want to use my debt and death to disturb anybody. I was in the shop this morning. I have looked everywhere and estimated what is there. I think, with my house, a bungalow, those I am leaving behind can still live comfortably. I want to go and meet God. This world is empty”, she stated.
“I won’t because I want to get rich join cult group. I go my way and I don’t socialize unnecessarily”, she concluded.
She added, “I was a Muslim, I have because of this problem been jumping from one faith to the other. The problem is too much for me to bear. I want to go back to God.
That is why I have dressed very simply. I am ready to meet HIM. If He cannot address my problem on earth, let me go back to Him.”
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/woman-rescued-from-jumping-into-lagos.html
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by Cutehector(m): 4:51pm
Ike gwuru..
There will be a time when attempting suicide will be a crime..
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by Kowor(f): 4:51pm
It's becoming a trend.
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by serverconnect: 4:55pm
Good response from RRS.
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by Nne5(f): 4:58pm
chai
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by chukwuibuipob: 5:08pm
after spending money lavishly on one owambe to another. wearing expensive lace to party, Spray on musicians, nah like display e dey 3nd.Which amu robas /bureau swindle u MA? Why waka where dem go see u grab?Nigerian get talent. wish her well
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by zuby4real10(m): 5:15pm
so u want to go back to ur creator owning someone's sweat. do you want the people that u owning to commit suicide after knowing they don't have any hope of getting their money back when you died.
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by Papasmal(m): 5:17pm
When u were living in affluence and luxury u never contemplated suicide,
But when ur faith is about to be tested,u want to kill urself,You forget this life is 2face,time to laugh n time to cry.
Perhaps God is always with the patient if only u know.
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by rengsho: 5:35pm
May be this is the new trend now...Attempt suicide, get stopped, get publicity, get sympathizers and good Samaritans, get cash...[b][/b]
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by sukkot: 6:39pm
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by Talk2Bella(f): 6:39pm
Lord what's happening
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by vizkiz: 6:39pm
It's the season for mammy water
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by cremedelacreme: 6:39pm
*****Warning*****
Any Nigerian caught trying to commit suicide must be rescued and arrested. We are all in this economic crisis together. Nobody is going anywhere.
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by Divay22(f): 6:39pm
Na lagoon they reign now
Son: Father situation in school is very critical..SUICIDE
attempt
Father :My son situation at home is more critical...
SUICIDE granted
It's not worth it
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by Jalubarika(m): 6:39pm
This govt is not sensitive.
It makes me remember the time of prophet Elijah, when d woman said lemme eat this food and die.
Our moral has changed negatively. Even goat.
Cassandra Y?
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by visiondee(m): 6:40pm
many a times, there is one thing or the other disturbing our heart that no one could understand no matter how explainable we tried to make it, bringing man to rock bottom of life leading to depression. But why dont you hold on more to life, see what we face presently as mirage which will soon be cleared, never trying to be reactive to our environment, condition, people, business, work, finances, marital life, family e.t.c by making them define us our joy, who and what we are, but being proactive, believing we have the power to choose what we sincerely want, whom we want to be. We have the ability to respond to every action happening around us making us RESPONSE-ABLE (Responsible). Lets keep strong. SUICIDE IS NEVER THE OPTION, Never Show Your Weakness. THERE'S LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL.
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by leksmediaweb: 6:40pm
What?
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by Teensway: 6:40pm
New way to tell the world your problems, i don wear singlet they go 3rd mainland bridge. I go make sure say na one rich man car wey park, na for there i go act my film o. I go just do as if i wan jump but na for slow motion o :-D. If the man don rescue me, i go say:
OGA NA MY BROTHER 3 MILLION NAIRA I GO PUT FOR MMM, NOW MMM DON CHOP MY MONEY, IF NA ONLY 2 MILLION YOU FIT GIVE ME, I GO MANAGE AM
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by RealHaute: 6:41pm
Again?!
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by madridguy(m): 6:41pm
Ok
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by emeijeh(m): 6:41pm
You know the drill.. ... We are all in this recession together.
Ño suicide at all
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by edugiddy007: 6:42pm
HMM
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by ghetto72(m): 6:42pm
god help us
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by IamAirforce1: 6:42pm
This government is responsible for the high rate of suicide cases in this country.
There's frustration in the land
Parents can no longer fend for their children or pay bills.
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by jchioma: 6:42pm
Wetin de happen na? The frustration level in the land is deafening.
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by Lordsocrates: 6:42pm
When you guys borrowed money to invest on ponzis no one heard, now go and pay back, you want to commit suicide, and some idiots will scream Buhari..
why did dey not comit suicide when it was 530 to a dollar ? why is it now that it is 370 to a dollar ?
you know why ? because get help worldwide has crashed..
#LeavePonzi dem no gree
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by Firstcitizen: 6:43pm
|Re: RCCG Woman Rescued From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon Reveals Her Problems. Photos by supergata: 6:43pm
i need just 2k to eat today and travel home tommorrow. This woman probably has 2k in her purse and she wants to kill herself.
