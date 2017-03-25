₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by goldcoinhub: 4:59pm
A 25-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on Thursday, March 23, in Hyderabad, India on the charge of drug peddling after 53 grams of cocaine was found on him.
The accused, Ugochukwu Godpower, was nabbed from Banjara Hills area in the city during a joint operation while he was on his way to deliver cocaine to customers.
During the interrogation, Ugochukwu revealed that he used to purchase cocaine for Rs 3,000 per gram from another accused Davis Chris Richard Mueller, a native of Kenya (who is absconding) and sold it for Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per gram to the customers at different locations in the city, police said.
In November last year, he had been arrested along with four others by Golconda Police in a similar case and was sent to judicial remand. However, after his release from jail in December, he had again started peddling drugs, police said.
Further probe is being carried out to unearth the network of local and foreign drug dealers, Police said
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/25-year-old-nigerian-drug-peddler.html
2 Likes
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by goldcoinhub: 4:59pm
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by xstry(m): 5:01pm
F for Flatino
50 Likes
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by Kingsasian(m): 5:07pm
These guys again?
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by Jetleeee: 5:07pm
Ugochukwu
Nairalander: Jetleeee, come see how Biafuro developers are "making Nigeria proud"
Me:
56 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by Jetleeee: 5:07pm
Somebody should please epp us and beg awa pipu from Biafuro to slow down with this "development". At least, they should try to develop Aba and Onitsha first
76 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by PenisCaP: 5:17pm
H
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by policy12: 5:24pm
Bros na dem...the developer
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by ahamonyeka(m): 5:34pm
No point checking the name.
It is my brother from the yeast.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by mackay37(m): 7:07pm
You can even see his plat head from the pic
[color=#006600][/color]N.C.A.N EDO STATE CHAPTER
6 Likes
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by DollarAngel(m): 7:56pm
BOOKED
.
.
.
.
.
.
GOD BLESS THE IGBOS
8 Likes
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by jazinogold(m): 7:56pm
g
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by sammyj: 7:56pm
I only came to check name ooo. Anyways i am not surprised at all and would have advise the guy to go and jump inside Lagos Lagoon if this had happened in Nigeria.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by geekybabe(f): 7:56pm
Flatino
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by chynie: 7:56pm
F =flatino
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by ClassCaptain(m): 7:56pm
ok
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by lepasharon(f): 7:56pm
Ugochukwu Godspower
17 Likes
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by geekybabe(f): 7:56pm
Flatinos
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by ColonelDrake(m): 7:57pm
Ugo
If I say BIA
You say DRUG
Another man say FRAUD
Omo na you sabi
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by Dottore: 7:57pm
Nnaa ndo
6 Likes
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by NightRains(m): 7:57pm
Make I reserve my comment
3 Likes
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by Rhea(f): 7:58pm
goldcoinhub:
He should thank his stars he wasn't caught in the Philippines. Duterte
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by ettybaba(m): 7:58pm
Shameless flaties again?
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by BBBlaze: 7:58pm
na only una dey fit dey do am ...issorite!
3 Likes
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by luckman20(m): 7:58pm
When you finally catch the originator of NCAN
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by gurunlocker: 7:58pm
Anytime I see this kinda thread, I only open to laugh at comments...
10 Likes
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by MadCow1: 7:58pm
Ugo Nwanne'm has kee'd me.
8 Likes
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by OCTAVO: 7:58pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by solid3(m): 7:59pm
Our brothers developing All the Malay...
9 Likes
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by YonkijiSappo: 7:59pm
When I say F
you say LATINO.......
= F.L.A.T.I.N.O
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 25-year-old Nigerian Drug Peddler Nabbed In India With 53 Grams Of Cocaine by Billyonaire: 7:59pm
Just 53 grams, this one na poor man drug pusher.
2 Likes
