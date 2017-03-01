Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) (7096 Views)

He spent about three weeks at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe and was transferred to Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja on Sunday where he eventually died yesterday.





Alhaji Abubakar Waziri Mahdi, a first class Emir in Gombe state, served in the Nigerian Army and attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring in 1985.He was first turbaned as District Head of Deba in 1985, after the demise of his predecessor. He was elevated to the status of first class in the year 2000 by former Governor Abubakar Habu Hashidu.



Politicians and other top dignitaries attended his burial.





One of the sponsors of boko haram is dead!!! Praise God. Next is sanusi and emir of kastina. 8 Likes 3 Shares

One of the sponsors of boko haram is dead!!! Praise God. Next is sanusi and emir of kastina. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Evrrytin abt islam is just perfect. .no curfew, no mortuary, no wake keepin on candle nyt, na beer to celebrate. .no suit just china white.....as u cum naso u dey go...aftr u die spendin more dan an hour is a luck... 26 Likes 6 Shares

So we should fry beans?

Rush rush

Okay

kestolove95:

Evrrytin abt islam is just perfect. .no curfew, no mortuary, no wake keepin on candle nyt, na beer to celebrate. .no suit just china white.....as u cum naso u dey go...aftr u die spendin more dan an hour is a luck...

Yes it is, with breeding terrorists, killing people about , strapping IED on themselves. Johnathan spent over $2.1billion just on Islam Crisis in North East, Buhari has spent over $2.6billion on same crisis still it's striving. 15 Likes 4 Shares

kestolove95:

Evrrytin abt islam is just perfect. .no curfew, no mortuary, no wake keepin on candle nyt, na beer to celebrate. .no suit just china white.....as u cum naso u dey go...aftr u die spendin more dan an hour is a luck... Yoruba's too dey form Muslim. Ashi ...Keep on Cümming. Yoruba's too dey form Muslim. Ashi...Keep on Cümming. 2 Likes

Hmmmmmmm Dem Don dey die one by each?

ogaaaaa o

chimere66:

die to meet his real owner at hell die to meet his real owner at hell 1 Like

Otenestbestyaho:

One of the sponsors of boko haram is dead!!! Praise God.

Next is sanusi and emir of kastina. U have no respect for a person who is old enough to be your grand father.

I pitied your life, u just lied against a dead person. U have no respect for a person who is old enough to be your grand father.I pitied your life, u just lied against a dead person. 2 Likes

REST IN D BOSSOM OF GOD,,,,,.IT NOT EAZI TO REACH 85 BUT D EMIR TRY SHA

First-class? But who is he?

rip

HOPE HE WASN'T SPONSORING BOKO HARAM WHEN HE WAS ALIVE, if he wasn't



MAY the 77 Virgins be with you baba 2 Likes

kestolove95:

Evrrytin abt islam is just perfect. .no curfew, no mortuary, no wake keepin on candle nyt, na beer to celebrate. .no suit just china white.....as u cum naso u dey go...aftr u die spendin more dan an hour is a luck...

Afonja...All these make it perfect with all the terrorism going around the world? SMH Afonja...All these make it perfect with all the terrorism going around the world? SMH 1 Like

Hh

R.I.P.......He need a first class burial

Otenestbestyaho:

One of the sponsors of boko haram is dead!!! Praise God.

Next is sanusi and emir of kastina. You are a cow You are a cow 2 Likes

sharperly

MinorityTribe:

So we should fry beans?

one thing that confuse me about this nairaland is that it mostly teaches hatred among Nigerains. Imagine the people above insulting someone old enought to be thier father just because he is not from thier region. We should change for the better 3 Likes

May his soul rest in peace 1 Like

Otenestbestyaho:

One of the sponsors of boko haram is dead!!! Praise God.

Next is sanusi and emir of kastina. who is this goat who is this goat 2 Likes

Hmmm

kestolove95:

Evrrytin abt islam is just perfect. .no curfew, no mortuary, no wake keepin on candle nyt, na beer to celebrate. .no suit just china white.....as u cum naso u dey go...aftr u die spendin more dan an hour is a luck... curfew? see gbadun curfew? see gbadun

goingape1:

die to meet his real owner at hell If it was a human being that gave birth to you, you wouldn't have been saying such things. A former soldier who served the same country you live in. Your hatred runs so deep you can still talk bad about dead people, go and think about your life. If it was a human being that gave birth to you, you wouldn't have been saying such things. A former soldier who served the same country you live in. Your hatred runs so deep you can still talk bad about dead people, go and think about your life. 2 Likes

may Allah Grant him Aljannatul Firdaus 2 Likes