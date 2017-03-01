₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by chimere66: 7:51pm
Emir of Deba, Lt. Col. Abubakar Waziri Mahdi (Rtd), is dead.He died yesterday at the age of 85 after a protracted illness. The late Emir ruled Deba,Gombe for 32 years .
He spent about three weeks at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe and was transferred to Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja on Sunday where he eventually died yesterday.
Alhaji Abubakar Waziri Mahdi, a first class Emir in Gombe state, served in the Nigerian Army and attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring in 1985.He was first turbaned as District Head of Deba in 1985, after the demise of his predecessor. He was elevated to the status of first class in the year 2000 by former Governor Abubakar Habu Hashidu.
Politicians and other top dignitaries attended his burial.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/emir-of-deba-lt-col-abubakar-waziri.html?m=1
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by chimere66: 7:52pm
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by Otenestbestyaho(m): 8:00pm
One of the sponsors of boko haram is dead!!! Praise God. Next is sanusi and emir of kastina.
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by kestolove95(f): 8:27pm
Evrrytin abt islam is just perfect. .no curfew, no mortuary, no wake keepin on candle nyt, na beer to celebrate. .no suit just china white.....as u cum naso u dey go...aftr u die spendin more dan an hour is a luck...
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by MinorityTribe: 10:25pm
So we should fry beans?
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by dhope001(m): 10:25pm
Rush rush
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 10:26pm
Okay
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 10:26pm
kestolove95:
Yes it is, with breeding terrorists, killing people about , strapping IED on themselves. Johnathan spent over $2.1billion just on Islam Crisis in North East, Buhari has spent over $2.6billion on same crisis still it's striving.
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by MinorityTribe: 10:27pm
kestolove95:Yoruba's too dey form Muslim. Ashi ...Keep on Cümming.
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by anytaij: 10:28pm
Hmmmmmmm Dem Don dey die one by each?
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by Ellixlimswag(m): 10:29pm
ogaaaaa o
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by goingape1: 10:29pm
chimere66:die to meet his real owner at hell
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by Coolgent: 10:30pm
Otenestbestyaho:U have no respect for a person who is old enough to be your grand father.
I pitied your life, u just lied against a dead person.
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by GENT95(m): 10:31pm
REST IN D BOSSOM OF GOD,,,,,.IT NOT EAZI TO REACH 85 BUT D EMIR TRY SHA
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 10:31pm
First-class? But who is he?
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by toxxnoni(m): 10:31pm
rip
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by Daniel058(m): 10:31pm
HOPE HE WASN'T SPONSORING BOKO HARAM WHEN HE WAS ALIVE, if he wasn't
MAY the 77 Virgins be with you baba
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by sean1000x: 10:32pm
kestolove95:
Afonja...All these make it perfect with all the terrorism going around the world? SMH
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:32pm
Hh
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by Philinho(m): 10:35pm
R.I.P.......He need a first class burial
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by princeadams11: 10:38pm
Otenestbestyaho:You are a cow
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by slawomir: 10:39pm
sharperly
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by Stelvin101(m): 10:39pm
MinorityTribe:
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by Mantain(m): 10:42pm
one thing that confuse me about this nairaland is that it mostly teaches hatred among Nigerains. Imagine the people above insulting someone old enought to be thier father just because he is not from thier region. We should change for the better
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by idris4r83(m): 10:43pm
May his soul rest in peace
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by idris4r83(m): 10:44pm
Otenestbestyaho:who is this goat
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by josephine123: 10:44pm
Hmmm
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by Evergreen4(m): 10:48pm
kestolove95:curfew? see gbadun
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by naruto02(m): 10:51pm
goingape1:If it was a human being that gave birth to you, you wouldn't have been saying such things. A former soldier who served the same country you live in. Your hatred runs so deep you can still talk bad about dead people, go and think about your life.
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by Pillars1(m): 10:53pm
may Allah Grant him Aljannatul Firdaus
Re: Abubakar Waziri Mahdi Is Dead & Buried (Pics) by Niyinficient(m): 10:59pm
#BringbackourNairalandofOld .....kids everywhere
