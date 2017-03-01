₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by AdoraAmadi: 8:53pm On Mar 24
Sometime in September 2016, Omoni Oboli was accused of copyright infringement for the Okafor's Law title she gave her movie, by a Canada based writer, Jude Idada. The nollywood actress Omoni Oboli was also accused of stealing his story and idea for her new movie "Okafor's Law."
Idada revealed this in an exclusive interview with TNS. He also stated that Oboli copied his idea for her directorial debut, "Being Mrs Elliott."
However, the actress/producer maintained her silence and went on to promote and allegedly set a release date for the movie for March 31st with the premiere today, even after a demand letter was sent, and the matter was taken to court for the copyright infringement and trademark violation.
Today, an injunction was gotten to prevent Okafor's Law premiere and also the release on the 31st of March, in the case in which Omoni Oboli, Dioni Visions & Filmone Distribution are the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants respectively. Omoni Oboli has however cancelled the premiere today, as she will be guilty of disregarding the order of the court and might be charged for contempt of court order.
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by kilode100(f): 8:55pm On Mar 24
Omoni go and pay the Guy his dues.
Ole
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by sleeknick(m): 8:56pm On Mar 24
Interesting..
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by TheArticleNG(m): 8:56pm On Mar 24
Ok
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by subtlemee(f): 9:21pm On Mar 24
Who sent her na? Nigerians always wanting to be faster than their shadows
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by CecyAdrian(f): 10:06pm On Mar 24
Great!
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by TINALETC3(f): 10:57pm On Mar 24
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by Asito(m): 10:57pm On Mar 24
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by olasarah: 10:57pm On Mar 24
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by DollarAngel(m): 10:59pm On Mar 24
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by ngoben(f): 10:59pm On Mar 24
it no consine me....
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by auntysimbiat(f): 11:00pm On Mar 24
WATCH: OMONI OBOLI IN TEARS AS COURT STOPS PREMIERE OF "OKAFOR'S LAW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vH4VN8i50ME
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by GeleFanzgore: 11:00pm On Mar 24
She wanted to by pass the young man but the toad who says he can jump faster than the hounter will only swim better with the likes of egusi and panla in the pot of soup.
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by VanBommel(m): 11:00pm On Mar 24
Omoni Oboli even you
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by Noblequin(f): 11:01pm On Mar 24
You think you are smart?
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by Jimmyo3(m): 11:01pm On Mar 24
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by Wikiforum(m): 11:01pm On Mar 24
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by Franchise21(m): 11:01pm On Mar 24
Kk
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by aguiyi2: 11:02pm On Mar 24
And who says the man is right?.
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by Marveleuphoria: 11:10pm On Mar 24
Judges.. Calm down and hear from the horses mouth first. At least hear from Omoni first
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by AZUH: 11:11pm On Mar 24
aguiyi2:theft ..
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by Sibe007(m): 11:19pm On Mar 24
Gbese
This could set a good precedence and throw more awareness about intellectual property for creative works in Nigeria.
We should however hear Her own side of the Story.
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by greatwhite(m): 11:40pm On Mar 24
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by metallisc(m): 11:47pm On Mar 24
this is the stupidest thing i ever saw in the history of fuckerydom! how can some idiot from somewhere say he owns the right to 'okafors law' as a title?? what in the actual fucckk? we have been using okafor's law as a joke since we were in secondary school! every young nigga that knows how to piss in a pot uses okafors law as a joke!!
it is like somebody saying he is coming to sue me if i make a movie titled 'chop and quench' because of title and intellectual property infringement. i blame omoni for allowing things to get to this stupid level, personally i would have counter-sued the idiot to high heavens with some badass lawyers/prosecutors so that anytime he hears my name he will run very far!
what nonsense? lazy and idiotic nigggers that can't do shitt for themselves, trying to reap where they did not sow even a rotten seed!
copyright my black and dotted assss!
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by AkinPhysicist: 11:48pm On Mar 24
Dem don casham!
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by AkinPhysicist: 11:48pm On Mar 24
She said "God is on the throne."Mind you she didn't deny the allegation but trust Nigerians ANYTIME you catch them doing something bad, they will start dropping God's name like is night vigil
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by AkinPhysicist: 11:52pm On Mar 24
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by ToriBlue(f): 11:57pm On Mar 24
I smell scandal.
|Re: Omoni Oboli Cancels Premiere Of Okafor's Law Over Court Injunction For Stealing by ToriBlue(f): 11:59pm On Mar 24
Asito:RTFLMAO!!!!
