



Head quartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has pioneered Video-On-Demand for Nollywood content (Nigerian movies) and has aggregated the world’s largest online catalogue of African content, totalling 10,000+ hours.IROKO is Africa’s leading Entertainment Technology Company. Launched in 2010, by Jason Njoku and Bastian Gotter, it is one of the most talked about

iROKOtv Recruitment for Offline Sales Agent



Job Type: Full Time

Qualification

Location: Lagos

Job Field: Sales / Marketing / Business Development



Job Description



Attracting visitors to IROKOtv booths and creating a fun, lively booth environment

Teaching booth visitors how to download and use the IROKOtv app

Selling IROKOtv subscriptions to booth visitors to ensure you meet your monthly sales target

Subscribing visitors to IROKOtv subscription plans and helping them download movies on their phones

Managing cash transactions and remitting cash balances to IROKOtv

Calling IROKOtv customers, teaching them how to use the app, and documenting their feedback/concerns

Troubleshooting and resolving customers’ problems with our product or escalating issues to the IROKOtv customer support team

Achieving and maintaining proficiency with our escalation matrixes

Consistently staying up-to-date with new IROKOtv products/services

Providing weekly reports on customer feedback to management



Requirements for iROKOtv Recruitment



Candidates should possess relevant educational qualification

Previous sales or customer service experience is a PLUS!.

Must-be friendly and fluent in English.

Should be familiar with smartphones (Android) and mobile applications.



How to Apply for iROKOtv Recruitment



Applicants should come in for an open interview as detailed below:



Date: Tuesday 28th March, 2017

Time: 10am

Address: No 8, Adebayo Mokuola Street, Anthony Village, Lagos State.



