IROKO is Africa’s leading Entertainment Technology Company. Launched in 2010, by Jason Njoku and Bastian Gotter, it is one of the most talked about African internet start-ups, thanks to its flagship Nollywood movie platform iROKOtv.
iROKOtv Recruitment for Offline Sales Agent
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification
Location: Lagos
Job Field: Sales / Marketing / Business Development
Job Description
Attracting visitors to IROKOtv booths and creating a fun, lively booth environment
Teaching booth visitors how to download and use the IROKOtv app
Selling IROKOtv subscriptions to booth visitors to ensure you meet your monthly sales target
Subscribing visitors to IROKOtv subscription plans and helping them download movies on their phones
Managing cash transactions and remitting cash balances to IROKOtv
Calling IROKOtv customers, teaching them how to use the app, and documenting their feedback/concerns
Troubleshooting and resolving customers’ problems with our product or escalating issues to the IROKOtv customer support team
Achieving and maintaining proficiency with our escalation matrixes
Consistently staying up-to-date with new IROKOtv products/services
Providing weekly reports on customer feedback to management
Requirements for iROKOtv Recruitment
Candidates should possess relevant educational qualification
Previous sales or customer service experience is a PLUS!.
Must-be friendly and fluent in English.
Should be familiar with smartphones (Android) and mobile applications.
How to Apply for iROKOtv Recruitment
Applicants should come in for an open interview as detailed below:
Date: Tuesday 28th March, 2017
Time: 10am
Address: No 8, Adebayo Mokuola Street, Anthony Village, Lagos State.
https://yaanews.com/jobs/irokotv-recruitment/
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by money121(m): 11:06pm
Ok
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by Tosinex(m): 11:07pm
Ok.. Nice one. I hope to make it there but they should be ready to see massive people with this there method of recruitment
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by sunnyboi: 11:07pm
Iroko
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by Ifiegboria(m): 11:08pm
Ok
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by auntysimbiat(f): 11:08pm
hmmmm
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by tim1256(m): 11:08pm
How can I apply from Maiduguri?
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by tsamson(m): 11:08pm
Hmmn
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by obembet(m): 11:09pm
Mm
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by YonkijiSappo: 11:10pm
IrokoTV is loosing out to Youtube
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by Franchise21(m): 11:11pm
How much dem fit pay??
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by nandyz(m): 11:11pm
Y not specified the qualifications
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by ipreach(m): 11:11pm
I am also employing for online marketers
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by eghuan1(m): 11:15pm
Strictly commission based, so don't bother asking how much they pay
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by Philinho(m): 11:16pm
your qualification should not have a height like an Iriko tree.no need. smile
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by YonkijiSappo: 11:18pm
Jimmyo3:
Chijioke the Osu son of Nwosu the palmwine tapper,
Are you okay?
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by ALAYORMII: 11:22pm
Hoekay
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by ALAYORMII: 11:26pm
Jimmyo3:
Does this make any sense to You??
You're depressed and urgently need antidepressants
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by botad(m): 11:32pm
How does this related to the post? Must everybody know that you are still on drugs?
Jimmyo3:
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by Jhamzy(m): 11:32pm
tim1256:From Sambisa you can! Am sure there will be a center there.
|Re: Apply For Ongoing Irokotv Recruitment 2017 by naza9ja(m): 11:33pm
So, are we now abandoning YouTube? And why would they make their movies downloadable. Someone please explain how they'll make money that way.
I'm hear to learn.
