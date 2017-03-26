₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by OLAADEGBU(m): 4:18am On Mar 25
6 Signs of a Toxic 'Apostle'
Charlatans are threatening to damage God's Work today. Don't fall for it.
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by OLAADEGBU(m): 4:37pm On Mar 25
OLAADEGBU:
Beware!
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by MZLady39(f): 2:06am
Good post although people don't want to deal with it.....
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by MrEgbegbe(m): 7:31am
God will expose those politicians that tried to blackmail Apostle Suleiman
They tried to bring him down though the DSS, e no work
They paid an olosho to blackmail him, e no work
Buhari, you will never go unpunished
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by iyaka2344: 7:31am
HMMM
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by WetDreamz: 7:32am
mtchew, dog wey go lost no go hear Farmers whistle
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by ikes9(m): 7:34am
These are the characters exhibited by most pastors today..I mean if yhu are not close to your congregation how would yhu monitor their progress, how would yhu know their needs and how to address them??Buhh when it comes to tithe that's when they'll show up .
And its these kind of pastors that give ATHEIST the right to insult Christianity
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by berryPee(m): 7:34am
hmmmmm hmmmmm
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by 9jakohai(m): 7:35am
Very good and true post.
Nigerian Churches....you hear?
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by opedaydydx9(m): 7:36am
What about chronic, ode!
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Nutase(f): 7:36am
Why apostle? Pastor would have been better.
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:36am
Your write-up is very okay and true.
2 made me lol while 3 can truly make a lost soul loose hope.
However a good follower of Christ must know when to retreat and seek the face of the FATHER!
Stop making these mortals God!
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by numericalguy(m): 7:36am
I believe the list should include :
7) When they like kissing, licking and sucking pussies.
8.) When they like thrëësones like kilode
9) When they buy flashy jeeps and rent posh apartments for their mistresses.
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Pangea: 7:37am
I endorse this post 100%
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by dapyd1(m): 7:37am
A toxic apostle uses people instead of building them.
The major job description of an apostle/pastor is to build people. Unfortunately, people are now being used. They are seen as tools.
All. They do is 'work' for the Lord. No progress in their spiritual and many times financial lives.
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Kingso23(m): 7:38am
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by yaqq: 7:40am
MrEgbegbe:try get small sense abeg!!
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by emeka2847: 7:40am
Na buhari send SuleWoman wrapper to go cane busy women?
MrEgbegbe:
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Dexema(m): 7:40am
This is the real deal, "apostles" in the house should look at this list pick out which one applies to you and change your ways.
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Cutie09: 7:42am
Only few are doing the right thing most of them are motivated by Greed.
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Timblaze(m): 7:42am
hmm
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by doubleZ88(m): 7:44am
end time preachers
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by dingbang(m): 7:45am
Their punishment in hell will be enormous
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by EternalBeing: 7:46am
tu
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by ceejay80s(m): 7:49am
Na dem dey commit adultery and fornication pass and also rituals Fear pastors and imams
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by jericco1(m): 7:56am
I totally affirm to what you wrote. These days some pastors see themselves as demigods.
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Arsewipemod: 7:59am
MrEgbegbe:
Who asked for your opinion, Mr iPhone, dollar thief.
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by 9ja4Change(m): 8:00am
The more I read this post the more the images of Apostle Suleiman keeps flashing in my mind.... No blame me ooo. Na my mind fault
|Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by baby124: 8:00am
This post is full of all sorts of shade . Alfa Sule...hmm
