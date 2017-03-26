₦airaland Forum

6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle'

6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by OLAADEGBU(m): 4:18am On Mar 25
6 Signs of a Toxic 'Apostle'
6:00AM EDT 3/23/2017 J. LEE GRADY

Untrained, untested leaders often result in spiritual abuse, false doctrines and financial corruption.
I've just spent two weeks in South America, where the Holy Spirit is moving in unprecedented ways. Churches are growing and average Christians are sharing their faith passionately. One recent Pew Research study showed that 1 in 5 Latin Americans now identifies as an evangelical Christian—and a majority of these are Pentecostals.

But this growth is not without problems. While there are certainly many healthy Christian movements in the region, other churches are suffering from a lack of trained leadership. And untrained, untested leaders often result in spiritual abuse, false doctrines and financial corruption.

I've become more concerned lately with leaders who declare themselves "apostles" when they have no business wearing that label. I believe true apostolic leadership is needed today, but a small army of imposters is threatening to damage the work of God. It is time to heed the apostle Paul, who warned of "false apostles" and "deceitful workers" who were "disguising themselves as apostles of Christ" (2 Cor. 11:13).

Discerning the difference between a true and false apostle is not complicated. Since Scripture clearly tells us that Paul is our apostolic model (see 1 Cor. 4:16), we can use his surrendered life as our standard. Here are six signs that a man or woman who claims apostolic leadership is actually a dangerous influence in the church.

1. A toxic "apostle" requires the title. One popular television preacher in the United States typically sends a letter to his hosts before any preaching engagement and specifies that his name must be preceded by the "apostle" title. Compare that arrogant attitude with the humility of Paul, who referred to himself as the chief of sinners (see 1 Tim. 1:15). If a man requires people to elevate him to an elite status, you can be sure he has a serious character flaw.

2. A toxic "apostle" carries an aura of self-importance. In some churches I have visited in Africa, the "man of God" waits until after worship to enter the auditorium—and then he is followed by an entourage. Someone carries his Bible, another carries his handkerchief, someone else carries his water bottle and another brings his iPad. This spectacle is designed to impress people—but it is all just religious theater. It is an offense to God. You can be certain that a man with this much pride will soon fall.

3. A toxic "apostle" is inaccessible. One pastor I know in a Latin American country belongs to a network of churches ruled by powerful preacher. But when I asked my friend if he gets advice or mentoring from this leader, the answer was no. The "apostle" does not offer counsel, training or personal interaction of any kind to the leaders in his group. He simply steps into his pulpit to preach and then vanishes.

The apostle Paul's style was totally the opposite. Rather than being aloof and impersonal, Paul spent time with those he was mentoring. He told the Thessalonians: "So having great love toward you, we were willing to impart to you not only the gospel of God but also our own lives, because you were dear to us" (1 Thess. 2:8.). If an "apostle" cannot get on the same level with people and interact with them, he is in the wrong profession.

4. A toxic "apostle" dominates and controls people. The apostle Paul told Timothy that church leaders are required to be gentle and "not argumentative" (1 Tim. 3:3). Yet I have known so-called apostles who used their violent temper to manipulate and intimidate their followers. A man who is full of anger is unbroken and un-surrendered; God would never entrust an apostolic ministry to someone with that fatal flaw. The Lord will first drain out his anger and replace it with the sweetness of Jesus before letting him shepherd God's people.

5. A toxic "apostle" refuses to work with churches outside his network. False apostles are insecure because of their lack of training, so they feel threatened by other leaders' successes. They develop an atmosphere of elitism—and pretend that their doctrines and preaching styles are superior to everyone else's. False apostles also demand strict loyalty to their churches and may even curse members who leave. True apostles are not controllers or elitists; they work to expand the kingdom of God, not just their own church or denomination.

6. A toxic "apostle" demands financial payment. I asked one friend in Latin America if his "apostle" offered him marriage counseling, encouragement or ministry training. He replied: "No, the only discussions we have are about the tithe I owe him." How tragic that hard-working pastors are being ripped off by wolves in sheep's clothing.

As we contend for true apostolic leadership in today's church, let's avoid the pitfalls of immaturity. We need character, humility and integrity as well as powerful anointing. Don't follow the false apostles.

http://www.charismanews.com/opinion/63797-6-signs-of-a-toxic-apostle

Charlatans are threatening to damage God's Work today. Don't fall for it.

Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by OLAADEGBU(m): 4:37pm On Mar 25
Beware!
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by MZLady39(f): 2:06am
Good post although people don't want to deal with it.....
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by MrEgbegbe(m): 7:31am

God will expose those politicians that tried to blackmail Apostle Suleiman

They tried to bring him down though the DSS, e no work

They paid an olosho to blackmail him, e no work

Buhari, you will never go unpunished
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by iyaka2344: 7:31am
HMMM

Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by WetDreamz: 7:32am
mtchew, dog wey go lost no go hear Farmers whistle

Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by ikes9(m): 7:34am
These are the characters exhibited by most pastors today..I mean if yhu are not close to your congregation how would yhu monitor their progress, how would yhu know their needs and how to address them??Buhh when it comes to tithe that's when they'll show up .
And its these kind of pastors that give ATHEIST the right to insult Christianity
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by berryPee(m): 7:34am
hmmmmm hmmmmm

Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by 9jakohai(m): 7:35am
Very good and true post.

Nigerian Churches....you hear?

Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by opedaydydx9(m): 7:36am
What about chronic, ode!
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Nutase(f): 7:36am
Why apostle? Pastor would have been better.
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:36am
Your write-up is very okay and true.
2 made me lol while 3 can truly make a lost soul loose hope.

However a good follower of Christ must know when to retreat and seek the face of the FATHER!

Stop making these mortals God!
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by numericalguy(m): 7:36am
I believe the list should include :

7) When they like kissing, licking and sucking pussies.
8.) When they like thrëësones like kilode
9) When they buy flashy jeeps and rent posh apartments for their mistresses.
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Pangea: 7:37am
I endorse this post 100%
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by dapyd1(m): 7:37am
A toxic apostle uses people instead of building them.

The major job description of an apostle/pastor is to build people. Unfortunately, people are now being used. They are seen as tools.

All. They do is 'work' for the Lord. No progress in their spiritual and many times financial lives.
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Kingso23(m): 7:38am
wink
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by yaqq: 7:40am
try get small sense abeg!!

Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by emeka2847: 7:40am
Na buhari send SuleWoman wrapper to go cane busy women?

Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Dexema(m): 7:40am
This is the real deal, "apostles" in the house should look at this list pick out which one applies to you and change your ways.
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Cutie09: 7:42am
Only few are doing the right thing most of them are motivated by Greed.
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Timblaze(m): 7:42am
hmm
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by doubleZ88(m): 7:44am
end time preachers
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by dingbang(m): 7:45am
Their punishment in hell will be enormous
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by EternalBeing: 7:46am
tu
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by ceejay80s(m): 7:49am
Na dem dey commit adultery and fornication pass and also rituals Fear pastors and imams
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by jericco1(m): 7:56am
I totally affirm to what you wrote. These days some pastors see themselves as demigods.
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by Arsewipemod: 7:59am
Who asked for your opinion, Mr iPhone, dollar thief.
Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by 9ja4Change(m): 8:00am
The more I read this post the more the images of Apostle Suleiman keeps flashing in my mind.... No blame me ooo. Na my mind fault grin grin

Re: 6 Signs Of A Toxic 'Apostle' by baby124: 8:00am
This post is full of all sorts of shade grin. Alfa Sule...hmm grin

