₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,610 members, 3,439,115 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017 at 11:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) (1731 Views)
Olajumoke Orisaguna's Sister Is Beautiful (Photos) / Azaria, Korede Bello's Girlfriend Unveiled And She Is Beautiful (photos) / Foluke Daramola Never Looked This Beautiful (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olanaijateam: 7:14am
The Nigerian woman, who is based in France and goes by the name "thequadrupletmamaandfive' on Instagram welcomed her adorable quadruplets...all boys, last year with her husband. They have also got a beautiful daughter. What a beautiful family she is got!
I love this!!!!
http://www.sarahnewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/beautiful-photos-of-nigerian-mother-her.html
4 Likes
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olanaijateam: 7:14am
1 Like
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olanaijateam: 7:14am
YOU NEED TO SEE MORE GORGEOUS PHOTO HERE >>>> http://www.sarahnewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/beautiful-photos-of-nigerian-mother-her.html <<<<
1 Like
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Behira(f): 7:22am
wow wow wow......abeg i be siren.....swt cute kids
1 Like
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:24am
Handsome and beautiful children.
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olasarah: 7:24am
Cutest thing I've ever seen in a while.
Lalasticlala, over to you sir
2 Likes
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Rayoads: 7:26am
Awwn.. Indeed beautiful.
Lalasticlala will sure love this
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by rayonews: 7:29am
Beautiful people ...
Lalasticlala
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olahandle: 7:33am
These kinds are so on point
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by deb303(f): 7:33am
awwww they are sooooooo cute... Lord Jesus, please bless me with quadruplet...amen
1 Like
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olasarah: 7:35am
deb303:
Marry Lalasticlala. He produces quadruplets
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 7:38am
Behira:
1 Like
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:58am
Really adorable!
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 7:58am
This is Divine
2 Likes
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Ikpewe(m): 8:08am
so cute
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 8:17am
This lovely.
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 9:38am
Interracial kids are sooo cute
1 Like
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by NegeduGrace(f): 9:53am
four babies in one tummy..the awesomeness of God, ,too much cuteness ranging from the daughter to the boys n mama too
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by vickzie(m): 10:17am
woe betide any dude that looks for their Sister's trouble
1 Like
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by thornapple(f): 11:39am
How lovely.
Would love to have such but not in this recession.
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by typingmaster: 11:39am
I love what I am seeing.
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Akshow: 11:39am
May all women expecting bundle of joy like this get it in the name of whatever they believe.
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Bobdenge: 11:39am
Join the fastest paying online peer to peer scheme in Nigeria (Nairaget.com) and get fast 100% on any amount you pledge
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by sweatlana: 11:40am
deb303:Beware what you wish for
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by botad(m): 11:40am
In far away France! Please teach those children your local language o.
Those kids are looking good.
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:41am
J
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:42am
sweatlana:it's a good prayer
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 11:42am
super amazing wat a blessing
More blessing to her punna!!
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by annnikky(f): 11:42am
Wow! Sweet kids
|Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by latest90: 11:42am
Lovely.
For Ond Graduates Only / Smtime Family They Will Have Love On One Son / Tips On How To Enjoy One's Honeymoon
Viewing this topic: chynie, malmo, ahmedolawale, Lovelydaisy(f), EmmahO(m), AYOUNG(m), mrdan(m), tmax2net, Kloness(f), ozoneamani02, maxysmith(f), harmless011, Kakamorufu(m), nifty, Afokesco(m), chuksze, Itunup(f), Noblemarce, princejenks(m), pussyAvenger, Cornerstone001, AmaechiLinus(m), ovieigho(m), annnikky(f), Hoii(m), bubykay01, meskana212(m), vivlyviv(f), Bukad(m), Araoluwa005(m), Echelle(m), Btruth, franchize24, Tstone1(m), quiverfull(m), thisisayus(m), otunbaajamu(m), softwerk(f), mightyhazel, Ayoolanairaland, Dizboyblog(f), pwettyesther(f), thornapple(f), sirwilson(m), Xz11z4u(m), ogabomboi, teebaxy(m), okedoyinolabisi(f), badman007(m), KayTash(m), davimus(m), deriana(f), Tazdroid(m), AuroraB(f), doctimonyeka(m), frankzone, Jake101(f), LauretteB, mmsen, xpensivepearl(f), gabbytabby, EJanni(f), mayree2t9(f), yinparc, walebaba05(m), expee06(m), mayorkyzo(m), zanga420, Oba1ni(m), damichworld, nuelnuel, vickkyruby(f), Abokisulay(m), solesy, Vhicthorade(m), vicfuntop(f), monimay(m), In2systemsTech(m), babsola35(m), tohmeson(f), Zino89, fergie001(m), youngberry001(m), oviejnr(m), akudofarms, dezo(m), Malakh and 203 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13