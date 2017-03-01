₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,610 members, 3,439,115 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017 at 11:45 AM

France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) (1731 Views)

Olajumoke Orisaguna's Sister Is Beautiful (Photos) / Azaria, Korede Bello's Girlfriend Unveiled And She Is Beautiful (photos) / Foluke Daramola Never Looked This Beautiful (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olanaijateam: 7:14am
The Nigerian woman, who is based in France and goes by the name "thequadrupletmamaandfive' on Instagram welcomed her adorable quadruplets...all boys, last year with her husband. They have also got a beautiful daughter. What a beautiful family she is got!

I love this!!!!

http://www.sarahnewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/beautiful-photos-of-nigerian-mother-her.html

4 Likes

Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olanaijateam: 7:14am
More http://www.sarahnewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/beautiful-photos-of-nigerian-mother-her.html

1 Like

Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olanaijateam: 7:14am
YOU NEED TO SEE MORE GORGEOUS PHOTO HERE >>>> http://www.sarahnewss.blogspot.com/2017/03/beautiful-photos-of-nigerian-mother-her.html <<<<

1 Like

Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Behira(f): 7:22am
wow wow wow......abeg i be siren.....swt cute kids

1 Like

Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:24am
Handsome and beautiful children.
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olasarah: 7:24am
Cutest thing I've ever seen in a while.

Lalasticlala, over to you sir

2 Likes

Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Rayoads: 7:26am
Awwn.. Indeed beautiful.

Lalasticlala will sure love this
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by rayonews: 7:29am
Beautiful people ...
Lalasticlala
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olahandle: 7:33am
These kinds are so on point
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by deb303(f): 7:33am
awwww they are sooooooo cute... Lord Jesus, please bless me with quadruplet...amen

1 Like

Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by olasarah: 7:35am
deb303:
awwww they are sooooooo cute... Lord Jesus, please bless me with quadruplet...amen

Marry Lalasticlala. He produces quadruplets grin
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 7:38am
Behira:
wow wow wow......abeg i be siren.....swt cute kids

1 Like

Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:58am
Really adorable!
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 7:58am
This is Divine kiss

2 Likes

Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Ikpewe(m): 8:08am
so cute
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 8:17am
This lovely.
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 9:38am
Interracial kids are sooo cute

1 Like

Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by NegeduGrace(f): 9:53am
four babies in one tummy..the awesomeness of God, ,too much cuteness ranging from the daughter to the boys n mama too
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by vickzie(m): 10:17am
woe betide any dude that looks for their Sister's trouble

1 Like

Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by thornapple(f): 11:39am
How lovely.
Would love to have such but not in this recession.
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by typingmaster: 11:39am
I love what I am seeing. cheesy
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Akshow: 11:39am
May all women expecting bundle of joy like this get it in the name of whatever they believe.
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Bobdenge: 11:39am
Join the fastest paying online peer to peer scheme in Nigeria (Nairaget.com) and get fast 100% on any amount you pledge
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by sweatlana: 11:40am
deb303:
awwww they are sooooooo cute... Lord Jesus, please bless me with quadruplet...amen
Beware what you wish for
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by botad(m): 11:40am
In far away France! Please teach those children your local language o.


Those kids are looking good.
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:41am
J
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:42am
sweatlana:

Beware what you wish for
it's a good prayer
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 11:42am
super amazing wat a blessing shocked




More blessing to her punna!!
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by annnikky(f): 11:42am
Wow! Sweet kids wink
Re: France-Based Nigerian Mother & Her Adorable Quadruplets (Photos) by latest90: 11:42am
Lovely.

(0) (1) (Reply)

For Ond Graduates Only / Smtime Family They Will Have Love On One Son / Tips On How To Enjoy One's Honeymoon

Viewing this topic: chynie, malmo, ahmedolawale, Lovelydaisy(f), EmmahO(m), AYOUNG(m), mrdan(m), tmax2net, Kloness(f), ozoneamani02, maxysmith(f), harmless011, Kakamorufu(m), nifty, Afokesco(m), chuksze, Itunup(f), Noblemarce, princejenks(m), pussyAvenger, Cornerstone001, AmaechiLinus(m), ovieigho(m), annnikky(f), Hoii(m), bubykay01, meskana212(m), vivlyviv(f), Bukad(m), Araoluwa005(m), Echelle(m), Btruth, franchize24, Tstone1(m), quiverfull(m), thisisayus(m), otunbaajamu(m), softwerk(f), mightyhazel, Ayoolanairaland, Dizboyblog(f), pwettyesther(f), thornapple(f), sirwilson(m), Xz11z4u(m), ogabomboi, teebaxy(m), okedoyinolabisi(f), badman007(m), KayTash(m), davimus(m), deriana(f), Tazdroid(m), AuroraB(f), doctimonyeka(m), frankzone, Jake101(f), LauretteB, mmsen, xpensivepearl(f), gabbytabby, EJanni(f), mayree2t9(f), yinparc, walebaba05(m), expee06(m), mayorkyzo(m), zanga420, Oba1ni(m), damichworld, nuelnuel, vickkyruby(f), Abokisulay(m), solesy, Vhicthorade(m), vicfuntop(f), monimay(m), In2systemsTech(m), babsola35(m), tohmeson(f), Zino89, fergie001(m), youngberry001(m), oviejnr(m), akudofarms, dezo(m), Malakh and 203 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.