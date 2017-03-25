₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mr Eazi Asked Davido For Money On Twitter & Got This Reply / Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) / Davido To Pay Abubakar's School Fees (lovely Photo)
|Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Driftingking(m): 8:07am
Last week, in an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, mother of one, Ayomide Labinjo, had alleged that pop singer, Davido, is the father of her three-year-old child, Anuoluwapo.
https://punchng.com/i-asked-davido-to-wear-condom-but-he-refused-alleged-baby-mama/amp/
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by EastGold(m): 8:14am
These girls ehn, you allowed a man you met for the first night kolombi you that same night.
I fear all these girls o
And she wants him to marry her?
It won't work like that.
Nah, kò lè werk
37 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Ahmed0336(m): 8:25am
EastGold:bros from all what i read she never asked him to marry her, all she wanted was for him to responsibility of the child and accept d child as his
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by goldbim(f): 8:27am
That is what happens when you turn yourself to mairuwa..Davido is the chief supplier of speerm..he should kontinu .egbon David, Wehdonesir..The girl sef..nawa!! Is that how you used to dothat is the reward of Longthroat!!
17 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by modelsms10: 8:29am
wat if he had got hiv?
meanwhile check my signature
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by OKorowanta: 8:32am
The striking resemblance btw her kid and Imade is what caught my attention.
Na wa o.
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by IamAirforce1: 8:32am
Make e no be like sey you no tell am..
We know deep down you wanted it without condom.
9 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Smellymouth: 8:38am
E be like say Davido get high speerm count..
7 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by CoolFreeday(m): 8:44am
because of fame?
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by CaroLyner(f): 8:51am
Gals lose their brains when they see these artists
23 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by vizkiz: 8:51am
If he is HIV positive, that was how he could have transferred it to you oh.
This is someone's future wife.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by spafu(m): 8:54am
You are seriously un-serious.
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Michellla(f): 8:57am
so y'all did it unprotected and your head did not tell you to use morning after pills.
Its obvious you wanted the baby.
35 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by skillzbae(f): 9:01am
You are not a girl who jump from one bed to another but u slept with him on the first day u met him. Sometimes I wonder how silly some girls can be. U told him to use condom he refused yet u still slept with him. Sorry babes but u sound cheap and irritating.. Let me guess, when u discovered he was Davido, U quickly calculated what u might gain if u get pregnant. It's a pity that our generation has lost its morals. U beta get a job and face your child and stop disgracing that poor child. N. B: I dislike davido and most so called celebrities so don't think I support him.
49 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by TDonald: 9:03am
I don’t jump from one bed to another and that is why I am very bold and certain that he is the father of my child
JOKE OF THE DAY
6 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Driftingking(m): 9:09am
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by veekid(m): 9:15am
Yeye
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by fuckpro: 9:31am
Michellla:... Very good point
...she is just a club girl and seize the moments very 'smart' girl
1 Like
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Michellla(f): 9:43am
fuckpro:Smartly unsmart.
4 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by seankay(m): 9:46am
Lies detected in her testimony
1. I do not drink or smoke but David drinks and smokes :
She was probably drinking coke and malt at the club
2. he did not even know when I left the hotel: you would have waited for him to wake up so that he can sort you,book another session and take more selfies.
3. she did not have a boyfriend and she is not one to jump from one bed to another: This one weak me
20 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by fuckpro: 9:50am
Michellla:... that's why I quoted smart -'smart'
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Michellla(f): 9:55am
fuckpro:I know, was responding to that
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by mejorhofficial: 9:59am
An you were ready to open your legs before marriage useless girl
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by fuckpro: 10:13am
Michellla:... Okidoki
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by LesbianBoy(m): 10:16am
Why do these oloshos always describe the length of a guy's d*ck and his performance in bed
What are we suppose to do with such information!
Senseless girls everywhere
10 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by LesbianBoy(m): 10:21am
IamAirforce1:
Youngman...hope you are learning?
1 Like
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by mykelmeezy: 10:30am
this generation has fibish
the girl clearly had plans from scratch
konji na real bastard
to a point davido became instand std checker n verifier
3 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by martineverest(m): 10:30am
nigerian girls these day lack dignity
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by TINALETC3(f): 10:30am
U had sex wt hm bc u wanted 2 catch fun ? Neva new dat hvin sex is catching fun, issorite, kwantinu. Al D same, baby mama is nt a career, go learn handwork
3 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Dottore: 10:31am
Yoluba dodo gindi
Davido dodo duri
3 Likes
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by yeyeboi(m): 10:31am
Ok
|Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by seunlly(m): 10:31am
