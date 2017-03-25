₦airaland Forum

Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom"

Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom"

Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Driftingking(m): 8:07am
Last week, in an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, mother of one, Ayomide Labinjo, had alleged that pop singer, Davido, is the father of her three-year-old child, Anuoluwapo.

In another exclusive interview with Saturday Beats, Ayomide said they would not have been in this paternity mess, “if only Davido had listened to me and worn a condom.”

When asked why she would allow anybody to have unprotected sex with her, Ayomide alleged that the singer was not a fan of wearing condoms during sex as she recounted in details what allegedly transpired the two times she alleged they had sex.

The young lady claimed, “The reason I slept with him the first time we met was because I just wanted to catch my fun. The day we met at the club, Ebevande, I was with my friends, I did not really know him then but I just knew he was an artiste. I went out with my female friends; we had like a ladies night out; then one of his bouncers came to meet me and told me that his boss wanted to see me. I actually thought it was the owner of the club that wanted to see me. When I got to where they were, I noticed that it was David and he was with B. Red. I greeted both of them, B. Red did not respond but David did and we talked. He collected my pin and asked me to return to my seat. When they were about to leave, the bouncer came to meet me again and informed me that they wanted to leave. My friends thought we were all going together but when we all got to the car, he asked my friends to go back. He said that I was the one he wanted to see.


“We went to the Genesis Hotel. When we got to the room, we talked for a long while before we had sex. He is a very jovial person and he loves talking. He made me laugh a lot and we talked at length. B. Red was in the other room. I insisted that he should protect himself by wearing a condom before sex but he refused. He said that he does HIV test every two weeks. Then I asked him how sure he was that I did not have any disease but he said he was very sure I did not have a disease. After he had said all that, I told him to just do what he wanted to do and allow me go home in the morning. That night, he had sex with me twice. You would know he was in the mood to have sex that night and it lasted for a while. He has a big manhood and it hurt me a little. The second time was when he noticed I was leaving in the morning and he just wanted to have sex with me again.


“The second time, the sex did not last long because he was very tired and he did not even know when I left the hotel. I do not drink or smoke but David drinks and smokes. He drank and smoked in the club” she alleged.

Labinjo told Saturday Beats that she was shocked that Davido said he gave her money as she claimed she had never received a dime from the singer since they met. In her words, she described the self-acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo as “a very stingy person.”

“I saw where he said he sent money to my family and that is a lie. The question I would ask is that what account did he pay the money into? He should bring out the bank teller. He has never given me money. If they said they have given me money, there would be a record or evidence and they should bring it out. Even when we had sex, he never gave me money for transport. David is a very stingy person and I would not be the first person saying this. I have heard it from different girls, David is very stingy,” she said.


When asked if she was certain that the pop star is the father of her child, she answered in the affirmative. She claimed as of the time they met, she did not have a boyfriend and she is not one to jump from one bed to another.

Labinjo said, “I am very sure he is the father of my child because I did not have a boyfriend when we met. I had some male friends but it was just a platonic relationship I had with them and nothing serious. I don’t jump from one bed to another and that is why I am very bold and certain that he is the father of my child. If I had been sleeping around, I would not be that bold to talk.”

She was quick to add that all she wanted was for the singer to step forward for another DNA test. Labinjo said that even if the result shows that Davido is the father of her child, she doubts mutual love would co-exist between them because of the way he has treated her all these years.

The mother of one also hinted that the matter may soon be taken to court.

“I just want him to take up his responsibility but I heard he is not ready for another DNA. My mother has gone to a lawyer and we would eventually go to court because I know we have a good case. I was told that even if David does not want to step out for a DNA, any of his siblings could step in for him. Once everything is settled, I just want him to take care of his daughter but there cannot be mutual love between us. Even the way he talks to me cannot allow for mutual love,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a chat with Sunday Punch, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, had reportedly said, “Davido is not the father of the baby.”

When asked if the singer would be willing to undergo another DNA test, he retorted, “He is not going for another DNA test. After all, a test was conducted and it turned out negative. DNA tests are never wrong. Davido had never met her before she showed up at his house claiming that he is the father of her child. She is just an opportunist looking for quick money and fame.”


https://punchng.com/i-asked-davido-to-wear-condom-but-he-refused-alleged-baby-mama/amp/

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by EastGold(m): 8:14am
These girls ehn, you allowed a man you met for the first night kolombi you that same night.


I fear all these girls o


And she wants him to marry her?


It won't work like that.


Nah, kò lè werk

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Ahmed0336(m): 8:25am
EastGold:
These girls ehn, you allowed a man you met for the first night kolombi you that same night.


I fear all these girls o


And she wants him to marry her?


It won't work like that.


Nah, kò lè werk
bros from all what i read she never asked him to marry her, all she wanted was for him to responsibility of the child and accept d child as his

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by goldbim(f): 8:27am
That is what happens when you turn yourself to mairuwa..Davido is the chief supplier of speerm..he should kontinu grin.egbon David, Wehdonesir..The girl sef..nawa!! Is that how you used to dothat is the reward of Longthroat!! lipsrsealed

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by modelsms10: 8:29am
wat if he had got hiv?
Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by OKorowanta: 8:32am
The striking resemblance btw her kid and Imade is what caught my attention.
Na wa o.
Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by IamAirforce1: 8:32am
Make e no be like sey you no tell am..


We know deep down you wanted it without condom.

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Smellymouth: 8:38am
E be like say Davido get high speerm count..

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by CoolFreeday(m): 8:44am
because of fame?
Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by CaroLyner(f): 8:51am
Gals lose their brains when they see these artists

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by vizkiz: 8:51am
If he is HIV positive, that was how he could have transferred it to you oh.
This is someone's future wife.

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by spafu(m): 8:54am
You are seriously un-serious.
Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Michellla(f): 8:57am
so y'all did it unprotected and your head did not tell you to use morning after pills.
Its obvious you wanted the baby.

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by skillzbae(f): 9:01am
You are not a girl who jump from one bed to another but u slept with him on the first day u met him. Sometimes I wonder how silly some girls can be. U told him to use condom he refused yet u still slept with him. Sorry babes but u sound cheap and irritating.. Let me guess, when u discovered he was Davido, U quickly calculated what u might gain if u get pregnant. It's a pity that our generation has lost its morals. U beta get a job and face your child and stop disgracing that poor child. N. B: I dislike davido and most so called celebrities so don't think I support him.

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by TDonald: 9:03am
I don’t jump from one bed to another and that is why I am very bold and certain that he is the father of my child



JOKE OF THE DAY

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Driftingking(m): 9:09am
Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by veekid(m): 9:15am
Yeye
Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by fuckpro: 9:31am
Michellla:
so y'all did it unprotected and your head did not tell you to use morning after pills.
Its obvious you wanted the baby.
... Very good point
...she is just a club girl and seize the moments very 'smart' girl

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Michellla(f): 9:43am
fuckpro:
... Very good point
...she is just a club girl and seize the moments very 'smart' girl
Smartly unsmart.

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by seankay(m): 9:46am
Lies detected in her testimony

1. I do not drink or smoke but David drinks and smokes :

She was probably drinking coke and malt at the club undecided

2. he did not even know when I left the hotel: you would have waited for him to wake up so that he can sort you,book another session and take more selfies.

3. she did not have a boyfriend and she is not one to jump from one bed to another: This one weak me grin grin grin grin

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by fuckpro: 9:50am
Michellla:
Smartly unsmart.
... that's why I quoted smart -'smart'
Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Michellla(f): 9:55am
fuckpro:
... that's why I quoted smart -'smart'
I know, was responding to that
Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by mejorhofficial: 9:59am
An you were ready to open your legs before marriage undecided useless girl lipsrsealed
Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by fuckpro: 10:13am
Michellla:
I know, was responding to that
... Okidoki
Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by LesbianBoy(m): 10:16am
Why do these oloshos always describe the length of a guy's d*ck and his performance in bed

What are we suppose to do with such information!

Senseless girls everywhere undecided

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by LesbianBoy(m): 10:21am
IamAirforce1:
Make e no be like sey you no tell am..


We know deep down you wanted it without condom.

Youngman...hope you are learning?

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by mykelmeezy: 10:30am
this generation has fibish




the girl clearly had plans from scratch


konji na real bastard


to a point davido became instand std checker n verifier

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by martineverest(m): 10:30am
nigerian girls these day lack dignity

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by TINALETC3(f): 10:30am
U had sex wt hm bc u wanted 2 catch fun undecided? Neva new dat hvin sex is catching fun, issorite, kwantinu. Al D same, baby mama is nt a career, go learn handwork

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by Dottore: 10:31am
Yoluba dodo gindi
Davido dodo duri

Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by yeyeboi(m): 10:31am
Re: Ayomide Labinjo: "Davido Has Big Manhood & It Hurts, He Refused To Wear Condom" by seunlly(m): 10:31am
