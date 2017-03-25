₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Oluwolex2000(m): 9:57am
It was a romantic day and time as it was unexpected for her.
He's a graduate of Osun State University and a top ranked military officer in the Nigerian Army.
He had to let go all his "man power" and went on His kneels to propose to his wife to be. Tell me how many can do this.?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9r9lqhlEhuM
Watch the video attached as you will hear people saying "Say YES nah". She is the shy type though. I was even scared she won't say anything 'cus she is shy. But Glory to God. It's a done deal.
Happy life to both of you.
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by adedayourt(m): 9:58am
Éku proposal ooo
Plus num of proposal wey shoprite don record no be small at all
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Cutehector(m): 9:58am
Lol why she dey cover face...
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by blackboy(m): 10:02am
adedayourt:
Nice
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by adedayourt(m): 10:02am
Cutehector:
Na so dem dey form surprise, like sey dem no dey expect proposal one day
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by youngberry001(m): 10:03am
the girl dey shy face lolx
Thank God his not in camou!!
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Oluwolex2000(m): 10:03am
But Omo the girl fine ooooo.
Mean WHILE
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Cutehector(m): 10:03am
adedayourt:as in eh.. The thing tire me..
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by adedayourt(m): 10:09am
Cutehector:
But we sabi dem
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by oviejnr(m): 10:56am
adedayourt:
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Jimmyo3(m): 10:56am
Yoruba: Shout on phone
Hausa: Dial wrong number with the phone
Igbo: Lie on phone
Calabar: Steal the phone...
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by martineverest(m): 10:56am
everybody wants to copy oyinbo..smh
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by rattlesnake(m): 10:56am
screw them
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Arsenalholic(m): 10:56am
Some guys be following Davido to yell "30 billion in the account" when they are owing GLO #100! If I slap you ehn, you will know your problem is spiritual
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by solid3(m): 10:57am
Mean while, in other news:
I saw my neighbour fighting his friend... When I heard what happened, I just weak. Some people can be very annoying sha. How would you borrow somebody's cloth and then slim fit it? ☹
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by olahandle: 10:57am
Oluwolex2000:
OP... You were making perfect sense, until I saw this. Yuu made it feel like he did what no one in the world would do. Hello!! I've seen better, so that question wey you ask so, na dumb questions.
Congratulations to them though
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Fiverrgig(m): 10:58am
Oya oh
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Pavore9: 10:58am
Shoprite go soon dey charge money for proposals!
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by BruzMoney(m): 10:58am
and one kill him babe with jealousy
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by mykelmeezy: 10:59am
hmmnn
the guy dinnuh even pick better settings
if she turned him down now
they'll start talking about how she embarrassed him n shii
congrats to them anyway
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by GuyfawkesAB(m): 10:59am
Is that not Gifty he is proposing to?
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Saheed9: 10:59am
rada rada, oshisko PLC
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by press005: 11:00am
if a lady proposes to a guy, wat will happen.....
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by olowobaba10: 11:00am
WE SHOULD FRY BEANS ?
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by typingmaster: 11:00am
Public show. Why was she dating him before, if not for marriage?
Shoprite is now a tourist centre in Nigeria.
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by latest90: 11:00am
.
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by PetrePan(m): 11:00am
rattlesnake:you knw them?
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Serendip: 11:01am
Everyone crazy about attention these days tho
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Fuadeiza(m): 11:01am
Damn....... Cant wait
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by Rayman5(m): 11:01am
if they like letdem go an propose @3rd mainland bridge wetin consyn me
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by mhizv(f): 11:01am
adedayourt:
true
|Re: Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) by oruma19: 11:02am
No be when u catch her with anoda guy gisting now u go con shoot am ooooo. Isorite.
