Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Military Officer Kneels Down To Propose To His Fiancee At Shoprite (Video, Pics) (9710 Views)

His Mother Said His Fiancee Is Not Beautiful And Classy / See The Kind Of Picture A Guy Took With His Mom (photo) / My Neighbour And His Fiancee (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He's a graduate of Osun State University and a top ranked military officer in the Nigerian Army.



He had to let go all his "man power" and went on His kneels to propose to his wife to be. Tell me how many can do this.?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9r9lqhlEhuM



Watch the video attached as you will hear people saying "Say YES nah". She is the shy type though. I was even scared she won't say anything 'cus she is shy. But Glory to God. It's a done deal.



Happy life to both of you. It was a romantic day and time as it was unexpected for her.He's a graduate of Osun State University and a top ranked military officer in the Nigerian Army.He had to let go all his "man power" and went on His kneels to propose to his wife to be. Tell me how many can do this.?Watch the video attached as you will hear people saying "Say YES nah". She is the shy type though. I was even scared she won't say anything 'cus she is shy. But Glory to God. It's a done deal.Happy life to both of you. 3 Likes





Plus num of proposal wey shoprite don record no be small at all Éku proposal oooPlus num of proposal wey shoprite don record no be small at all 12 Likes 1 Share

Lol why she dey cover face... 1 Like 1 Share

adedayourt:

Éku proposal ooo



Plus mum if proposal wey shoprite don record no be small at all

Nice Nice 1 Like

Cutehector:

Lol why she dey cover face...

Na so dem dey form surprise, like sey dem no dey expect proposal one day Na so dem dey form surprise, like sey dem no dey expect proposal one day 17 Likes 1 Share







Thank God his not in camou!! the girl dey shy face lolxThank God his not in camou!!

But Omo the girl fine ooooo.





Mean WHILE 3 Likes

adedayourt:





Na so dem dey form surprise, like sey dem no dey expect proposal one day as in eh.. The thing tire me.. as in eh.. The thing tire me.. 4 Likes 1 Share

Cutehector:

as in eh.. The thing tire me..

But we sabi dem But we sabi dem 1 Like

adedayourt:





Na so dem dey form surprise, like sey dem no dey expect proposal one day 2 Likes

Yoruba: Shout on phone

Hausa: Dial wrong number with the phone

Igbo: Lie on phone

Calabar: Steal the phone...

everybody wants to copy oyinbo..smh

screw them 2 Likes

Some guys be following Davido to yell "30 billion in the account" when they are owing GLO #100! If I slap you ehn, you will know your problem is spiritual 7 Likes 1 Share

Mean while, in other news:



I saw my neighbour fighting his friend... When I heard what happened, I just weak. Some people can be very annoying sha. How would you borrow somebody's cloth and then slim fit it? ☹ 15 Likes 1 Share

Oluwolex2000:





Tell me how many can do this.?













OP... You were making perfect sense, until I saw this. Yuu made it feel like he did what no one in the world would do. Hello!! I've seen better, so that question wey you ask so, na dumb questions.



Congratulations to them though OP... You were making perfect sense, until I saw this. Yuu made it feel like he did what no one in the world would do. Hello!! I've seen better, so that question wey you ask so, na dumb questions.Congratulations to them though 1 Like

Oya oh

Shoprite go soon dey charge money for proposals! 4 Likes

and one kill him babe with jealousy 2 Likes

hmmnn





the guy dinnuh even pick better settings







if she turned him down now





they'll start talking about how she embarrassed him n shii







congrats to them anyway 3 Likes

Is that not Gifty he is proposing to?

rada rada, oshisko PLC

if a lady proposes to a guy, wat will happen.....

WE SHOULD FRY BEANS ? 2 Likes









Shoprite is now a tourist centre in Nigeria. Public show. Why was she dating him before, if not for marriage?Shoprite is now a tourist centre in Nigeria.

.

rattlesnake:

screw them you knw them? you knw them?

Everyone crazy about attention these days tho 2 Likes

Damn....... Cant wait

if they like letdem go an propose @3rd mainland bridge wetin consyn me

adedayourt:





Na so dem dey form surprise, like sey dem no dey expect proposal one day

true true