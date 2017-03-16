₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by informant001: 11:00am
A 16 year old boy, Obinna Iwuoha, was allegedly shot dead by a trigger Happy police Sergeant, Wilson Ufere on Thursday at the infamous "Ugwu Omiri Lawyer" on Anara - Umuahia expressway in the okohia community in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State. The policeman reportedly went berserk by killing the teenage boy while three others went in coma, owing to the injuries they sustained from the bullets he fired at them.
Reports have it that the tragedy happened when youths, mainly teenagers who were in a rally for their church crusade which was billed to start on March 25 (today) had a flat tyre, at “Ukwu Omiri lawyer”, a metre away from where some police men were on a road duty.
One of the police officers insisted that the youths must remove their vehicle from the place, but the youths of Emmanuel Healing Power Ministry Incorporated, Uguiri, told the cop they were unable to move a vehicle with a flat tyre. An altercation reportedly ensued between one of the police men and the driver, resulting in the police officer allegedly slapping him consistently for three times.
Ufere, who was on the other side of the road and was not a party to the argument, emerged from nowhere, shot at the youths at a close range, killing one of them while three others lost consciousness.
Meanwhile, villagers have gathered at the residence of the deceased to mourn his death...
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/16-year-old-boy-shot-dead-by-trigger.html
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by informant001: 11:01am
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by Behira(f): 11:13am
ahn ahn
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by dainformant(m): 11:29am
rip to the dead
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by iSlayer2: 11:33am
Onye eké zuzuru iha, onwero ife eme ya?
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by Kingsasian(m): 11:33am
Rip to the dead. Policemen and fulani herdsmen who worse pass?
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by enigma3000: 12:08pm
when dem call this country zoo, una go begin vex, watch, there ll be no prosecution
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by madridguy(m): 12:16pm
Enough of senseless killings. NPF need serious reform. They kill anyhow. The useless killer must be killed too.
RIP Obinna Iwuoha.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by kennyblaze007(m): 3:21pm
Nigerian Police Force should train and re train their officers..Haba...it's just so sad..
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by pato1(m): 3:21pm
All this police men are so annoying...
That's Y I don't greet them at all if I see them on the way...
Except u aren't putting on that uniform... Sleep well boi
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by tabisegroup(m): 3:21pm
Stray bullets everywhere..PMB ..u see u?
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by JeffreyJamez(m): 3:22pm
enigma3000:
Give yourself brain....You keep shouting "Nigeria is a zoo".. oya open mouth and talk which part this one happen so and by who?
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by meskana212(m): 3:22pm
If he dey quick vex while him wife and pikin never collect from him happy trigger finger.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by ademasta(m): 3:22pm
Haba
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by Victornezzar(m): 3:22pm
Nawa oo
Should we start carrying gun to defend our selves from all dis bloody officers
ahbeg 2019 come fast jare
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by AnyibestDede(m): 3:22pm
The killings of our security operatives are on the rise lately, sometthing have to be done fast before these people kill us all
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by obailala(m): 3:23pm
Sometimes one doesnt even know whether disarming the Nigerian police completely can be a solution to these excesses.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by doskie(m): 3:23pm
What is all this harvest of death in Nigeria for heavens sake?? We need to pray as a nation. Stop committing sins. Let us pray irrespective of our differences. Women, please stop ashawo in any form. Close your breests. Its a time we need to be holy. Don't disturb holy minds. Thanks.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:23pm
Rip to . Him. The boy is a chelsea fan so sad. Nigeri police why....
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by Negotiate: 3:23pm
Hmmm
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by yinkslinks(m): 3:24pm
An nobody killed the policeman? Mehn he rather kill me too when am there or he dies immediately. Fucccck nigeria police, fucccck idris IGP.
informant001:
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by Odkosh: 3:24pm
I just hate these men in black.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by sapientia(m): 3:24pm
I know death is inevitable but it seems what kills humans in peace times reside in Nigeria.
It seems coming out in Nigeria is not a guarantee that you will get home.
To even make it worse.. we are being killed by those who are supposed to protect us from domestic threats..
Ooooooooohhh!!!!! The agony!!!
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by Pavore9: 3:24pm
So sad. This is what happens when mentally unstable individuals are handling arms!
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by AkinPhysicist: 3:25pm
RIP - please bring the policeman outside and do jungle justice.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by AkinPhysicist: 3:25pm
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by SageTravels: 3:25pm
hm.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by unstableaswater: 3:25pm
We have told the Daura goat to remove his excessive road block and military blockade from our region countless times.
This is the consequences of Buhari deaf ears.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by ichommy(m): 3:25pm
Wickedness
My Thoughts are with his Family.
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by flyDixon: 3:25pm
the whole story sounds suspicious to me, I feel like there's more to it ( its just a feeling though)
|Re: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead By Policeman In Imo. Graphic Photos by Thisis2raw(m): 3:26pm
Which kind of month of March is this?
Dead here and there
