Reports have it that the tragedy happened when youths, mainly teenagers who were in a rally for their church crusade which was billed to start on March 25 (today) had a flat tyre, at “Ukwu Omiri lawyer”, a metre away from where some police men were on a road duty.



One of the police officers insisted that the youths must remove their vehicle from the place, but the youths of Emmanuel Healing Power Ministry Incorporated, Uguiri, told the cop they were unable to move a vehicle with a flat tyre. An altercation reportedly ensued between one of the police men and the driver, resulting in the police officer allegedly slapping him consistently for three times.



Ufere, who was on the other side of the road and was not a party to the argument, emerged from nowhere, shot at the youths at a close range, killing one of them while three others lost consciousness.



Meanwhile, villagers have gathered at the residence of the deceased to mourn his death...



ahn ahn

rip to the dead

Onye eké zuzuru iha, onwero ife eme ya? 12 Likes

Rip to the dead. Policemen and fulani herdsmen who worse pass? 15 Likes 1 Share

when dem call this country zoo, una go begin vex, watch, there ll be no prosecution 5 Likes

Enough of senseless killings. NPF need serious reform. They kill anyhow. The useless killer must be killed too.



RIP Obinna Iwuoha. 5 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian Police Force should train and re train their officers..Haba...it's just so sad.. 1 Like

All this police men are so annoying...

That's Y I don't greet them at all if I see them on the way...

Except u aren't putting on that uniform... Sleep well boi 1 Like

Stray bullets everywhere..PMB ..u see u?

when dem call this country zoo, una go begin vex, watch, there ll be no prosecution

Give yourself brain....You keep shouting "Nigeria is a zoo".. oya open mouth and talk which part this one happen so and by who? Give yourself brain....You keep shouting "Nigeria is a zoo".. oya open mouth and talk which part this one happen so and by who? 9 Likes

If he dey quick vex while him wife and pikin never collect from him happy trigger finger.

Haba

Nawa oo

Should we start carrying gun to defend our selves from all dis bloody officers

ahbeg 2019 come fast jare

The killings of our security operatives are on the rise lately, sometthing have to be done fast before these people kill us all

Sometimes one doesnt even know whether disarming the Nigerian police completely can be a solution to these excesses.

What is all this harvest of death in Nigeria for heavens sake?? We need to pray as a nation. Stop committing sins. Let us pray irrespective of our differences. Women, please stop ashawo in any form. Close your breests. Its a time we need to be holy. Don't disturb holy minds. Thanks.

Rip to . Him. The boy is a chelsea fan so sad. Nigeri police why....

Hmmm

An nobody killed the policeman? Mehn he rather kill me too when am there or he dies immediately. Fucccck nigeria police, fucccck idris IGP. 1 Like

I just hate these men in black.

I know death is inevitable but it seems what kills humans in peace times reside in Nigeria.



It seems coming out in Nigeria is not a guarantee that you will get home.



To even make it worse.. we are being killed by those who are supposed to protect us from domestic threats..



Ooooooooohhh!!!!! The agony!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

So sad. This is what happens when mentally unstable individuals are handling arms! 3 Likes

RIP - please bring the policeman outside and do jungle justice.

hm.

We have told the Daura goat to remove his excessive road block and military blockade from our region countless times.



This is the consequences of Buhari deaf ears. 3 Likes







My Thoughts are with his Family. WickednessMy Thoughts are with his Family.

the whole story sounds suspicious to me, I feel like there's more to it ( its just a feeling though)