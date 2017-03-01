Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't (4930 Views)

"I am very lucky and I am happy with what I have. Being married does not mean that you are going to be happy, unless we want to deceive ourselves.

She’s with me and we are both happy. She’s living her life while I’m living my own life. Happiness is the most important thing.





Don’t let your family push you into doing anything you don’t like. If you want to stay in marriage, all well and good. But if you think not getting married gives your happiness, don’t marry. It is not by force that one must marry. God is not going to punish anybody who refused to get married "



The singer also told vanguard how he runs his home;



"How I run my home is different from how you run your own home. I might not be the one running the home. It might be the mothers of my kids who are running the home in my absence and they are doing it perfectly well. And the glory will come to me. When it comes to marital issues, it is a game of luck.





Nobody can come and tell me that I’m perfect that’s why I’m married. We all know how it’s being done. People have issues in marriage everyday. What I want in my life is happiness and I’m having it now. And I’m loving it. Marriage or no marriage, I am happy and I have my children.





That’s the important thing to me. Another source of my happiness is my focus on my music. If you are happy, you can make the next person around you happy. What I want in life is happiness, whether I get in marriage or out of marriage, is irrelevant to me."







Will God punish baby mamas and papas? 3 Likes

Will God punish baby mamas and papas?

Why will God punish them ...Have you seen any other creation of God doing wedding if not human beings and their attempt to be greedy and control others Why will God punish them ...Have you seen any other creation of God doing wedding if not human beings and their attempt to be greedy and control others 13 Likes 1 Share

Will God punish baby mamas and papas?

The fact that society has conditioned you to do certain things and behave a certain way does not necessarily mean that society is right Will you keep quiet over there?!The fact that society has conditioned you to do certain things and behave a certain way does not necessarily mean that society is right 20 Likes 1 Share

He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.

Punishment or no Punishment, I will definitely get married

We all will

There's no Greater Joy... 7 Likes 1 Share

But wait o..didnt u know all these before getting married to toni pain abi na payne ?

hmmm. lets be frank God will punish all of us 5 Likes 1 Share

95% of now-a-days girls are EXTREMELY USELESS!



All their lazy ass crave for is "an already made guy" who would put a diamond ring in their finger and take care of their predicaments. The irony is that, they will add no value to your life. The only thing they can offer you is sex in which both parties would even enjoy 50-50.



Nonsense!



I'm never going to settle for less...



Best or nothing! You're right ma niggâ95% of now-a-days girls are EXTREMELY USELESS!All their lazy ass crave for is "an already made guy" who would put a diamond ring in their finger and take care of their predicaments. The irony is that, they will add no value to your life. The only thing they can offer you is sex in which both parties would even enjoy 50-50.Nonsense!I'm never going to settle for less...Best or nothing! 9 Likes 1 Share

Do what you want and stop adding God.Trying to justify yourself. Do what you want and stop adding God.Trying to justify yourself. 1 Like

Kare, Baby Daddies defending themselves

Mugu, wasted career.

From top musician to upcoming act, a big shame on you.

Wizkid who was your fan back then is now your Boss.







..my landlord is now my tenant, e no be man power..[9ja music lovers should understand this] 1 Like 1 Share

See life o. Only in Ìbàdàn that you see boys carrying Laptop bags, with Ludo game inside. May God save our marriage 3 Likes 1 Share

Will God punish baby mamas and papas? thou shalt not judge thou shalt not judge 1 Like

Its not even possible for everyone to get married. The most important is being happy with what ever situation you find urself knowing that life is short. 2 Likes

Really ? Really ? 1 Like

Every man with his own load and destiny, as long as it makes you happy and your conscience is clear, no body has the right to define another man's happiness for him, stay ur lane make I stay my lane, I know alot of married and sad people as well as unmarried and happy people! Just be the best father u can be for ur kids man 2 Likes

If you are going to get married, make sure you don't cheat on your spouse. If you cheat, it is hypocrisy.





Marriage no be my mouth, practice what marriage was really meant to be. Tell them ohIf you are going to get married, make sure you don't cheat on your spouse. If you cheat, it is hypocrisy.Marriage no be my mouth, practice what marriage was really meant to be. 2 Likes

Naso 9ice just go extinct like that

exactly what im thinking...i might nt marry o Hmmm! so because of 9ice now, you dey reconsider marriage. 1 Like 1 Share

It is not a must everyone gets married but I have concerns regarding having children outside marriage with different women.

Mtcheew....father of 4 children from 3 women......i dont expect him to talk sense 1 Like