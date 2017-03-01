₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by AdoraAmadi: 11:12am
Singer turned politician, 9ice, who was divorced his ex-wife, Toni Payne, and now fathers 4 children from 3 women, has this to say when asked by Vanguard if he will fix his relationship with Toni Payne if she asks for it;
"I am very lucky and I am happy with what I have. Being married does not mean that you are going to be happy, unless we want to deceive ourselves.
She’s with me and we are both happy. She’s living her life while I’m living my own life. Happiness is the most important thing.
Don’t let your family push you into doing anything you don’t like. If you want to stay in marriage, all well and good. But if you think not getting married gives your happiness, don’t marry. It is not by force that one must marry. God is not going to punish anybody who refused to get married "
The singer also told vanguard how he runs his home;
"How I run my home is different from how you run your own home. I might not be the one running the home. It might be the mothers of my kids who are running the home in my absence and they are doing it perfectly well. And the glory will come to me. When it comes to marital issues, it is a game of luck.
Nobody can come and tell me that I’m perfect that’s why I’m married. We all know how it’s being done. People have issues in marriage everyday. What I want in my life is happiness and I’m having it now. And I’m loving it. Marriage or no marriage, I am happy and I have my children.
That’s the important thing to me. Another source of my happiness is my focus on my music. If you are happy, you can make the next person around you happy. What I want in life is happiness, whether I get in marriage or out of marriage, is irrelevant to me."
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/its-not-by-force-to-get-married-god.html
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Nne5(f): 11:19am
You are correct but
Will God punish baby mamas and papas?
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by SalamRushdie: 11:24am
Nne5:
Why will God punish them ...Have you seen any other creation of God doing wedding if not human beings and their attempt to be greedy and control others
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Kobicove(m): 3:05pm
Nne5:
Will you keep quiet over there?!
The fact that society has conditioned you to do certain things and behave a certain way does not necessarily mean that society is right
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Mimienudles(f): 3:41pm
He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.
Punishment or no Punishment, I will definitely get married
We all will
There's no Greater Joy...
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by martineverest(m): 3:42pm
tell dem.
But wait o..didnt u know all these before getting married to toni pain abi na payne ?
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by ednut1(m): 3:42pm
hmmm. lets be frank God will punish all of us
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by castel428: 3:42pm
OK.
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Mouthgag: 3:43pm
You're right ma niggâ
95% of now-a-days girls are EXTREMELY USELESS!
All their lazy ass crave for is "an already made guy" who would put a diamond ring in their finger and take care of their predicaments. The irony is that, they will add no value to your life. The only thing they can offer you is sex in which both parties would even enjoy 50-50.
Nonsense!
I'm never going to settle for less...
Best or nothing!
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by meskana212(m): 3:43pm
singer turned politician turned evangelist
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by tosyne2much(m): 3:43pm
Na you sabi.
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by EmekaBlue(m): 3:43pm
exactly what im thinking...i might nt marry o
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by modelmike7(m): 3:43pm
True words
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by onadana: 3:43pm
Do what you want and stop adding God.Trying to justify yourself.
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by oviejnr(m): 3:43pm
Kare, Baby Daddies defending themselves
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Vickiweezy(m): 3:43pm
Mugu, wasted career.
From top musician to upcoming act, a big shame on you.
Wizkid who was your fan back then is now your Boss.
..my landlord is now my tenant, e no be man power..[9ja music lovers should understand this]
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by WHOcarex: 3:44pm
Na zo
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by NightRains(m): 3:45pm
My friend, go and marry
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Redomi(m): 3:45pm
See life o. Only in Ìbàdàn that you see boys carrying Laptop bags, with Ludo game inside. May God save our marriage
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Dottore: 3:45pm
Hian
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by realGURU(f): 3:45pm
Nice
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by MrAwePresident: 3:45pm
Nne5:thou shalt not judge
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by huche(m): 3:46pm
Its not even possible for everyone to get married. The most important is being happy with what ever situation you find urself knowing that life is short.
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:46pm
Vickiweezy:
Really ?
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Frankyboy1(m): 3:46pm
Every man with his own load and destiny, as long as it makes you happy and your conscience is clear, no body has the right to define another man's happiness for him, stay ur lane make I stay my lane, I know alot of married and sad people as well as unmarried and happy people! Just be the best father u can be for ur kids man
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Olasco93: 3:46pm
.
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by typingmaster: 3:47pm
Tell them oh
If you are going to get married, make sure you don't cheat on your spouse. If you cheat, it is hypocrisy.
Marriage no be my mouth, practice what marriage was really meant to be.
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Jodha(f): 3:47pm
Naso 9ice just go extinct like that
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by oviejnr(m): 3:47pm
EmekaBlue:Hmmm! so because of 9ice now, you dey reconsider marriage.
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by Pavore9: 3:47pm
It is not a must everyone gets married but I have concerns regarding having children outside marriage with different women.
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by olumaxi(m): 3:47pm
Mtcheew....father of 4 children from 3 women......i dont expect him to talk sense
|Re: 9ice: It's Not By Force To Get Married, God Won't Punish Anybody Who Doesn't by jchioma: 3:48pm
He 's right jor! Marriage is not a license to happiness. Some people entered marriage after all the euphoria and jumped out. Marriage is for the emotionally mature and ready. If you think it's not for you or you are not ready, please steer clear, becos you may not enjoy the outcome.
