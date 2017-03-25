₦airaland Forum

Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by ovokooo: 11:26am
A dublin based Nigerian blogger named, Tokunbo Aboderin has come out to warn any lady whether young or old who intends to gain entrance into her 70th birthday celebration to wear G-string or go home. She says that her bouncers will be at the gate to searc every woman for G-string. They will do so by dipping their hands into your private part to make sure you're wearing a G-string.

Watch the subtitled Video below:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2RiFNs8r04

SOURCE: http://ovoko.com.ng/video-ladies-wear-g-string-coming-birthday-nigerian-blogger-warns/

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by beardlessdude(m): 11:41am
NCAN is here, reporting live Maitama, Abuja. Name checked and noted for future references. Na dem be the head in sugar mummyrizing.

Is not only d youths that behave stupid nowadays. Even grown up grandmothers have joined.
Sha no be mama, no be my Aunty so..

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by Sleekydee(m): 12:03pm
aye le ooo, ibosi oooo

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by ULSHERLAN(m): 12:05pm
Lol. This woman get zero chills sha
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:59pm
oga oo

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by naijaent: 1:44pm
grin grin grin

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by Kobicove(m): 2:55pm
Provide evidence she actually said this or adonbilivit grin

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by ovokooo: 3:34pm
Kobicove:
Provide evidence she actually said this or adonbilivit grin
Did you not watch the video?
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by HenryDion: 3:58pm
End time birthday embarassed
End time G string

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by bebe2(f): 3:58pm
Don't bring this woman's issue here oo

If u know her story u will run far

She is an embarrassment to Nigerians in diaspora undecided

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by DollarAngel(m): 3:59pm
If that's your mother, she is a disgrace to womanhood

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by huche(m): 3:59pm

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by ToriBlue(f): 3:59pm
Ugly.
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by oviejnr(m): 4:00pm
G-String!!! This ones strong, Old mama youngee! sad sad

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by last35: 4:00pm
R

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by Iyaomolere4(m): 4:01pm
I would love to be one of her bouncers[color=#550000][/color]
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by Divay22(f): 4:01pm
Even you sad shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
God please let Angel Michael blow the trumpet pls...let's start all over again angry angry
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by bobbybrown007(m): 4:01pm
she is highly mad
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by sacramento1212: 4:01pm
grin grin grin

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by kolaaderin: 4:01pm
70th birthday, not possible.... she cant be 70 lai lai

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 4:02pm
undecided wats dis world turning in2
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by LivingHuman: 4:02pm
ni jo "bar day" grin grin
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by willjoe: 4:02pm
Pls what is G strings
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by Friedyokes: 4:02pm
Why the hell would someone this old .. Supposedly "wisdom filled" be saying this kind of shii

Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by doctorkush(m): 4:03pm
Iya 70?? I giffup
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by cooluc(f): 4:03pm
Ummm it's well, nothing to look up to these days. No values and morals for young kids.
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by Dottore: 4:04pm
Ok
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by Ejimchiglo: 4:04pm
Speechless
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by lammsohiman(m): 4:04pm
Nothing remain for dis world to see again.......e be lyk say dis angel don lost him trumpet, cos am very sure he his not also down with all dis trash.....him suppose don blow d trumpet since.
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by bebe2(f): 4:04pm
kolaaderin:
70th birthday, not possible.... she cant be 70 lai lai

Her passport says 55, but she is way older
Re: Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) by nothernstar: 4:04pm
She must show her own first so that we can bounce others without it. Stupidity.

