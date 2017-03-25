Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tokunbo Aboderin: "Wear G-String For My 70th Birthday Or Be Bounced" (Video) (6188 Views)

Watch the subtitled Video below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2RiFNs8r04



A dublin based Nigerian blogger named, Tokunbo Aboderin has come out to warn any lady whether young or old who intends to gain entrance into her 70th birthday celebration to wear G-string or go home. She says that her bouncers will be at the gate to searc every woman for G-string. They will do so by dipping their hands into your private part to make sure you're wearing a G-string.

NCAN is here, reporting live Maitama, Abuja. Name checked and noted for future references. Na dem be the head in sugar mummyrizing.



Is not only d youths that behave stupid nowadays. Even grown up grandmothers have joined.

Sha no be mama, no be my Aunty so.. 16 Likes 1 Share

aye le ooo, ibosi oooo 5 Likes

Lol. This woman get zero chills sha

oga oo 1 Like

adonbilivit Provide evidence she actually said this or 1 Like

Kobicove:

Provide evidence she actually said this or adonbilivit Did you not watch the video? Did you not watch the video?



End time G string End time birthdayEnd time G string 4 Likes 1 Share





If u know her story u will run far



She is an embarrassment to Nigerians in diaspora Don't bring this woman's issue here ooIf u know her story u will run farShe is an embarrassment to Nigerians in diaspora 1 Like

If that's your mother, she is a disgrace to womanhood 1 Like

G-String!!! This ones strong, Old mama youngee!

I would love to be one of her bouncers[color=#550000][/color]



God please let Angel Michael blow the trumpet pls...let's start all over again Even youGod please let Angel Michael blow the trumpet pls...let's start all over again

she is highly mad

70th birthday, not possible.... she cant be 70 lai lai 5 Likes

wats dis world turning in2 wats dis world turning in2

ni jo "bar day"

Pls what is G strings

Why the hell would someone this old .. Supposedly "wisdom filled" be saying this kind of shii

Iya 70?? I giffup

Ummm it's well, nothing to look up to these days. No values and morals for young kids.

Nothing remain for dis world to see again.......e be lyk say dis angel don lost him trumpet, cos am very sure he his not also down with all dis trash.....him suppose don blow d trumpet since.

kolaaderin:

70th birthday, not possible.... she cant be 70 lai lai

Her passport says 55, but she is way older Her passport says 55, but she is way older