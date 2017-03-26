Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower (8870 Views)

Another epic reply from the efcc handler 2 Likes

See finishing 50 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahah... this guy have answers to every thing a follower says. I like the humour though





this Efcc guy no get joy kuku kill methis Efcc guy no get joy 24 Likes

Wicked finishing move, chei 4 Likes

Fůcking Savage 7 Likes

This EFCC handler got a PhD in psychology and replytology. 51 Likes 1 Share

Okay 9 Likes 1 Share

Lol ...replytology cracked me up big time

Hahaha

And a nice view too

And a nice view too

Lol ...replytology cracked me up big time

The personality behind the twitter handle is really good, his PR level is top notch. Wonder if he ever gets angry? The person is really good.



The personality behind the twitter handle is really good, his PR level is top notch. Wonder if he ever gets angry? The person is really good.

Some people are trolling on the handle and the person have replies up his or her sleeves for them but the handler should learn to limit it and concentrate more on important tweets.

Hahaha

And a nice view too

What view are you talking about? What view are you talking about? 6 Likes

Hahahaha...see finishing, person wey no fit organise e name, wan do organised crime.





Genius J

Lagos is no man's land!



I repeat..



Lagos is no man's land!!!





For those that wee like to come and beat me i am in my house o!

Lagos is no man's land!



I repeat..



Lagos is no man's land!!!





For those that wee like to come and beat me i am in my house o!



See how EFCC reply is damaging people's brains.

See how EFCC reply is damaging people's brains.

10 Likes

See upper cut 3 Likes

The EFCC social media guys do have a rich sense of humour

Everybody don conclude say na guy dey behind d handle, so a woman can't be smart, witty etc? I find these types of comments sexist

hehehehe♐

Everybody don conclude say na guy dey behind d handle, so a woman can't be smart, witty etc? I find these types of comments sexist



Yes, you are right. A woman can't be smart, witty etc. Compare this guy tweets to Buhari' P.A. on Social Media Lauretta Onochie. If she hears you mention BU .... before you complete the word, she would have started calling you names.

Dude will be like 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmm, this is the type of answer to most Nigerians funny question

This EFCC handler got a PhD in psychology and replytology.

Your sense still complet. Pray make them no kidnap am

Lol.. i saw that this morning on twitter. That efcc guy head go don dey swell. U need to see some ladies on twitter praying it's a male handler and claiming love

Your sense still complet. Pray make them no kidnap am

Bros, no who wan kidnap? In fact I be adult, I no be kid.



Bros, no who wan kidnap? In fact I be adult, I no be kid.

I prefer adultnap

Best Twitter handler 2017.......... EFCC Twitter handler

Yes, you are right. A woman can't be smart, witty etc. Compare this guy tweets to Buhari' P.A. on Social Media Lauretta Onochie. If she hears you mention BU .... before you complete the word, she would have started calling you names. Watz dis one saying do u even understand wat I wrote at all Watz dis one saying do u even understand wat I wrote at all