₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,169 members, 3,440,965 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 03:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower (8870 Views)
EFCC Replies Deji Adeyanju Over N24b New EFCC Building Complex / EFCC Replies Twitter User Who Said They Tweet Like Kids / EFCC Replies "Stay Off Patience Jonathan" Protesters in Port Harcourt (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Damilare5882(m): 7:15pm On Mar 25
Another epic reply from the efcc handler
2 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:16pm On Mar 25
2 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Kondomatic(m): 7:16pm On Mar 25
See finishing
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Qmerit(m): 7:16pm On Mar 25
Hahahahah... this guy have answers to every thing a follower says. I like the humour though
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by MrRichy(m): 7:16pm On Mar 25
kuku kill me
this Efcc guy no get joy
24 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Aliyeous(m): 7:18pm On Mar 25
Wicked finishing move, chei
4 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by FvckShiT: 7:19pm On Mar 25
Fůcking Savage
7 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Dextology: 7:21pm On Mar 25
This EFCC handler got a PhD in psychology and replytology.
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by CplusJason(m): 7:24pm On Mar 25
Okay
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Damilare5882(m): 7:24pm On Mar 25
Dextology:Lol ...replytology cracked me up big time
3 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Dyt(f): 7:32pm On Mar 25
CplusJason:Hahaha
And a nice view too
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Dextology: 7:32pm On Mar 25
Damilare5882:
The personality behind the twitter handle is really good, his PR level is top notch. Wonder if he ever gets angry? The person is really good.
Some people are trolling on the handle and the person have replies up his or her sleeves for them but the handler should learn to limit it and concentrate more on important tweets.
1 Like
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by CplusJason(m): 7:36pm On Mar 25
Dyt:What view are you talking about?
6 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by LAFO(f): 7:40pm On Mar 25
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Jerryojozy(m): 7:44pm On Mar 25
Hahahaha...see finishing, person wey no fit organise e name, wan do organised crime.
Genius J
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by LesbianBoy(m): 7:44pm On Mar 25
Lagos is no man's land!
I repeat..
Lagos is no man's land!!!
For those that wee like to come and beat me i am in my house o!
2 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by vedaxcool(m): 7:54pm On Mar 25
LesbianBoy:
See how EFCC reply is damaging people's brains.
16 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by LesbianBoy(m): 7:57pm On Mar 25
vedaxcool:
10 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Sijo01(f): 8:08pm On Mar 25
See upper cut
3 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by alignacademy(m): 9:23pm On Mar 25
The EFCC social media guys do have a rich sense of humour
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Nesso(m): 9:44pm On Mar 25
Qmerit:Everybody don conclude say na guy dey behind d handle, so a woman can't be smart, witty etc? I find these types of comments sexist
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Idydarling(f): 9:48pm On Mar 25
hehehehe♐
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by simpleseyi: 9:53pm On Mar 25
Nesso:
Yes, you are right. A woman can't be smart, witty etc. Compare this guy tweets to Buhari' P.A. on Social Media Lauretta Onochie. If she hears you mention BU .... before you complete the word, she would have started calling you names.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Earth2Metahuman: 10:00pm On Mar 25
Dude will be like
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by ifyan(m): 10:32pm On Mar 25
Hmm, this is the type of answer to most Nigerians funny question
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by ifyan(m): 10:33pm On Mar 25
Dextology:
Your sense still complet. Pray make them no kidnap am
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by alexov(m): 11:05pm On Mar 25
Lol.. i saw that this morning on twitter. That efcc guy head go don dey swell. U need to see some ladies on twitter praying it's a male handler and claiming love
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Dextology: 11:08pm On Mar 25
ifyan:
Bros, no who wan kidnap? In fact I be adult, I no be kid.
I prefer adultnap
2 Likes
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by muyibaba222(m): 11:12pm On Mar 25
Best Twitter handler 2017.......... EFCC Twitter handler
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by Nesso(m): 11:32pm On Mar 25
simpleseyi:Watz dis one saying do u even understand wat I wrote at all
|Re: "Organise Your Name First" - EFCC Replies A Follower by kimbra(f): 11:56pm On Mar 25
Dextology:Halo!.
Tinubu And Fashola Clapping Admirably For The "Clueless One". / Rochas Okorocha May Win Apc Presidential Primaries. / Prophet Joshua Iginla’s Shocking 2015 Predictions Is About To Be Fulfilled
Viewing this topic: femility(m), shudex, AloyalNigerian(m), iykepromotions, vibrio(m), Clintonfire(m), MsOse, Shanghai80(m), smartty68(m), bankyblue(m), saintmark88(m), Geraldchris, joedams, Intrepidone(m), tobilinoP(m), coolsegun2002, Kunle28, EbolaParasite, Donkaz(m), MinorityTribe, Ichel, dejisky(m), dafuturis(m), krystiankachi(m), kelvinovie(m), sotomayor, glover345, Stylz69(m), jonbat(m), iamrosheed, neyochin, olowodam, Kpakorich(m), opymx, Ignatiusprince(m), Swisscoinng, ElGabi(m), Shakur86(m), whitley(m), dspecialist(m), Millsz(m), Etinosajay, menace001(m), bidemirahmon, Bowwow11(m), OJEROBIN, WebContractor(m), onilpee, buzo80(m), OseIbhadode93, Dinirojones(m), ibsals(m), Drezinc, timifizzy(m), dukechilezie(m), Dextology, MNDY(m), myk2mic, sheunflexy(m), OlaSalo(m), Odkboy23(m), researcherdotcom, lordjay, mokoshalb(m), OriEyeLe(m), abrahym(m), mrcalcufast, eppysold(m), sccofield(m), getrich(m), Xzbit91, morgan100, mina16(f), bluehorizo(m), duchess02(m), Mrfahaz(m), AmbodOfLASU, areteox(m), Scatterscatter(m), strongmoxie, johnnyrex(m), holutee(m), Lstar4real(m), Bimboscoo, easyfem, sshalom(m), Nwogbe, KevMitnick, drealmoyo(m), jodababa, habss, buffalowings(m), Bablarry(m), Sweetheart666(m), zachanalysis, mrjerrfrac(m), Hoodfriend(m), HerbertObi(m), maasoap(m), Dabigbroda(m), Olaitan3784(f), chinkichun, uberchikki, Onedibe1, rexpeter13(m), Gangarerian(m), Joavid(f), Cherokee(m), UdohOby(f), maigida511(m), AlanTuringAI, Elthugnificent(m), lawflec(m), Prinxz(m), damola1, thrugemaster(m), omoodeogere(m), XendersPride(f), Ajawuihevictor, flexyndavis(m), Eddy2cute(m), ikaboy, chukzy007(m), Ibro27, slimprofile, Campusser(m), LordRahl001, Nkemken(m), Sonoyom(m), BobbyGeneral, unclezuma, Coach1, Russellval(m), tboycares, omobabirin, IFELEKE(m), Chekwube91, LxgIncrediboy(m), MrKM, Autophys1, WriteBoy, Dandsome, EmmyDJourno, Huthad, binarymachine(m), wardell30(m), johnoris(m), andres95(m), amarudeen(m), Rhayne(f), Damfostopper(m), muyiwa22(m), kayalla(f), nsgee14(m), searchcorp(m), omene400(m), Ologogoro, Dinobi77, thugcheetahh, larryjayz, djaxz4sure(m), paulsibility(m), theSpark(m), Majestee(m), maxtop(m), Toosure70, Donpoker9(m), Creatify(m), YoungB1a(m) and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6