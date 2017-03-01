₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by timidapsin(m): 10:22pm On Mar 25
There was excitement in Ado Ekiti on Saturday as Hailstones known my many Nigerians as Snow fell from the sky during a rain
which began around 4 p.m. The residents, mostly students of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, and the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, took snapshots of the white solid substance.
Watch video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5t7xZC7ySo
cc:Video taken by Nlander Sammyjay07
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by timidapsin(m): 10:24pm On Mar 25
If you are staying in Ekiti you can now start telling people you live in Europe
Thanks to my bro Sammyjay who schools in Ekiti (Europe) for this Video
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by anotherydz(m): 10:29pm On Mar 25
I never knew we have a Russia in Nigeria.
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by Chongaiman: 10:32pm On Mar 25
Snow ko, blizzard ni. Those are hailstones from a hail storm. You can learn more from the link below:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hail?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C9917820224
Modified: Chai! OP don tactically change topic sharp sharp .
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by timidapsin(m): 10:36pm On Mar 25
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by decatalyst(m): 10:38pm On Mar 25
Someone just called this snow on another thread
Fayose is really working
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by fratermathy(m): 11:05pm On Mar 25
Ekiti people don see oyibo thing o.
This is the closest they may ever get to snow, I swear. In fact, many of them will sing songs with this and you'll hear lines like "My lyrics so cold, you can call me Ekiti hailstone" !
Meanwhile, Fayose will be so proud now, like (it's our work ooo, soft work):
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by Deeypeey(m): 11:05pm On Mar 25
"gbaun oko..oko gbaun...oko lori mi oo"
singing in Baba Suwe's voice...
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by LOGDAN(m): 11:06pm On Mar 25
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by ZionJay(m): 11:06pm On Mar 25
Fayose is working
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by LordVoldemort(m): 11:06pm On Mar 25
It can happen anywhere but I'm glad it's happening in ekiti. Some people will never witness such in their life time.
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by Jetleeee: 11:06pm On Mar 25
That moment when you just book space cos you thought a red-mud idiot was going to post nonsense.
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by hahn(m): 11:07pm On Mar 25
Guy in the video be like "this is haice"
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by ipobarecriminals: 11:07pm On Mar 25
look @ that one eating /lickin it.if she get thyroid goiter for neck now,.Fayose Don curse Ekiti Ketes with food,more food
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by cnnamoko(m): 11:07pm On Mar 25
Eurokiti
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by oshe11(m): 11:07pm On Mar 25
If I tell U say I gt Comment.......
I dey Lie oooo, Baby!
No comment dey 4 my Head oooo
Na Money n Girls ooo na full am ooo
No curse No curse
No curse me Lai Lai......
.............
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by etcme: 11:07pm On Mar 25
Niguria
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by helphelp: 11:08pm On Mar 25
Afi snow Na...
Enter am na... Maybe koko no go full ya head
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by dkdenco: 11:08pm On Mar 25
timidapsin:
Nawa for you bro
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by feldido(m): 11:08pm On Mar 25
Chai...
Some say it's Snow
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by MrTypist: 11:08pm On Mar 25
Maybe na sign say Fayose go share packets of rice and 200 naira tomorrow.
I dey pity that state sha, the only governor wey go seize your salary come dey give small small from inside and they call it stomach investment/infrastructure
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by ZombieTERROR: 11:08pm On Mar 25
If APC take that state
It will be raining fire
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by RexTramadol1(m): 11:08pm On Mar 25
Eksu.......una again >: >: >:
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by timidapsin(m): 11:08pm On Mar 25
dkdenco:wetin i do boss?
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by 0b10010011: 11:09pm On Mar 25
The people of Ekiti would have preferred "RICE" and "#200" to fall from the sky.
That is what they cherish most
The hailstones re worthless.
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by sanbells(f): 11:09pm On Mar 25
And I slept all through the rain, not knowing what was happening.
P. S, I'm in ABUAD, directly opposite federal Polytechnic ado-ekiti
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by auntysimbiat(f): 11:09pm On Mar 25
hmmm
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by AnonyNymous(m): 11:09pm On Mar 25
Mm. . .really? I am too. . .but I was indoors sha. Nobody acted like anything was happening too. . .
sanbells:
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by Mouthgag: 11:09pm On Mar 25
And some mumu dey put am for mouth...
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by Joe50(m): 11:10pm On Mar 25
wow... nice
that girl though
the guy be like... what!
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by ahahnow: 11:11pm On Mar 25
idi.ots. you guys are happy that it was almost snowing in Ekiti. Dont you know this might be a result of global warming? We need to start thinking critically about air pollution and protecting or environment. hellooooo
|Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by kenzysmith: 11:11pm On Mar 25
Who hailstones epp
