Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) - Nairaland / General - Nairaland

Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video)

Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by timidapsin(m): 10:22pm On Mar 25
There was excitement in Ado Ekiti on Saturday as Hailstones known my many Nigerians as Snow grin fell from the sky during a rain
which began around 4 p.m. The residents, mostly students of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, and the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, took snapshots of the white solid substance.




Watch video below


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5t7xZC7ySo


cc:Video taken by Nlander Sammyjay07
Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by timidapsin(m): 10:24pm On Mar 25
If you are staying in Ekiti you can now start telling people you live in Europe cool


Thanks to my bro Sammyjay who schools in Ekiti (Europe) for this Video

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by anotherydz(m): 10:29pm On Mar 25
I never knew we have a Russia in Nigeria. grin

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by Chongaiman: 10:32pm On Mar 25
Snow ko, blizzard ni. Those are hailstones from a hail storm. You can learn more from the link below:


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hail?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C9917820224


Modified: Chai! OP don tactically change topic sharp sharp .

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by timidapsin(m): 10:36pm On Mar 25
cc: lalasticlala
Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by decatalyst(m): 10:38pm On Mar 25
Someone just called this snow on another thread grin

Fayose is really working grin grin

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by fratermathy(m): 11:05pm On Mar 25
Ekiti people don see oyibo thing o.

This is the closest they may ever get to snow, I swear. In fact, many of them will sing songs with this and you'll hear lines like "My lyrics so cold, you can call me Ekiti hailstone" grin grin grin!


Meanwhile, Fayose will be so proud now, like (it's our work ooo, soft work):

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by Deeypeey(m): 11:05pm On Mar 25
"gbaun oko..oko gbaun...oko lori mi oo"
singing in Baba Suwe's voice...

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by LOGDAN(m): 11:06pm On Mar 25
Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by ZionJay(m): 11:06pm On Mar 25
Fayose is working undecided

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by LordVoldemort(m): 11:06pm On Mar 25
It can happen anywhere but I'm glad it's happening in ekiti. Some people will never witness such in their life time.

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by Jetleeee: 11:06pm On Mar 25
That moment when you just book space cos you thought a red-mud idiot was going to post nonsense. grin

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by hahn(m): 11:07pm On Mar 25
Guy in the video be like "this is haice" grin

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by ipobarecriminals: 11:07pm On Mar 25
sad sad look @ that one eating /lickin it.if she get thyroid goiter for neck now,.Fayose Don curse Ekiti Ketes with food,more food

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by cnnamoko(m): 11:07pm On Mar 25
Eurokiti

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by oshe11(m): 11:07pm On Mar 25
If I tell U say I gt Comment.......

I dey Lie oooo, Baby!

No comment dey 4 my Head oooo

Na Money n Girls ooo na full am ooo

No curse No curse

No curse me Lai Lai......

.............

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by etcme: 11:07pm On Mar 25
Niguria
Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by helphelp: 11:08pm On Mar 25
Afi snow Na...

Enter am na... Maybe koko no go full ya head
Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by dkdenco: 11:08pm On Mar 25
timidapsin:
If you are staying in Ekiti you can now start telling people you live in Europe cool

Nawa for you bro

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by feldido(m): 11:08pm On Mar 25
Chai... grin
Some say it's Snow

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by MrTypist: 11:08pm On Mar 25
Maybe na sign say Fayose go share packets of rice and 200 naira tomorrow. grin

I dey pity that state sha, the only governor wey go seize your salary come dey give small small from inside and they call it stomach investment/infrastructure cheesy

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by ZombieTERROR: 11:08pm On Mar 25
If APC take that state
It will be raining fire

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by RexTramadol1(m): 11:08pm On Mar 25
Eksu.......una again >: >: >:

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by timidapsin(m): 11:08pm On Mar 25
dkdenco:


Nawa for you bro
wetin i do boss?
Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by 0b10010011: 11:09pm On Mar 25




The people of Ekiti would have preferred "RICE" and "#200" to fall from the sky.

That is what they cherish most

The hailstones re worthless.


Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by sanbells(f): 11:09pm On Mar 25
And I slept all through the rain, not knowing what was happening.
P. S, I'm in ABUAD, directly opposite federal Polytechnic ado-ekiti
Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by auntysimbiat(f): 11:09pm On Mar 25
hmmm

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by AnonyNymous(m): 11:09pm On Mar 25
Mm. . .really? I am too. . .but I was indoors sha. Nobody acted like anything was happening too. . .

sanbells:
And I slept all through the rain, not knowing what was happening.

P. S, I'm in ABUAD, directly opposite federal Polytechnic ado-ekiti

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by Mouthgag: 11:09pm On Mar 25
And some mumu dey put am for mouth... lipsrsealed undecided undecided undecided
Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by Joe50(m): 11:10pm On Mar 25
wow... nice
that girl though
the guy be like... what! shocked
Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by ahahnow: 11:11pm On Mar 25
idi.ots. you guys are happy that it was almost snowing in Ekiti. Dont you know this might be a result of global warming? We need to start thinking critically about air pollution and protecting or environment. hellooooo angry angry angry

Re: Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) by kenzysmith: 11:11pm On Mar 25
Who hailstones epp

