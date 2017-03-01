Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Excitement As Ice / Hailstones Fall In Ekiti State Today (Photos/video) (12387 Views)

fell from the sky during a rain

which began around 4 p.m. The residents, mostly students of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, and the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, took snapshots of the white solid substance.









Watch video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5t7xZC7ySo





If you are staying in Ekiti you can now start telling people you live in Europe





Thanks to my bro Sammyjay who schools in Ekiti (Europe) for this Video 52 Likes 2 Shares

I never knew we have a Russia in Nigeria. 3 Likes







https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hail?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C9917820224





Modified: Chai! OP don tactically change topic sharp sharp . Snow ko, blizzard ni. Those are hailstones from a hail storm. You can learn more from the link below:Modified: Chai! OP don tactically change topic sharp sharp . 8 Likes

cc: lalasticlala





Fayose is really working Someone just called this snow on another threadFayose is really working 24 Likes 2 Shares





This is the closest they may ever get to snow, I swear. In fact, many of them will sing songs with this and you'll hear lines like "My lyrics so cold, you can call me Ekiti hailstone" !





Meanwhile, Fayose will be so proud now, like (it's our work ooo, soft work): Ekiti people don see oyibo thing o.This is the closest they may ever get to snow, I swear. In fact, many of them will sing songs with this and you'll hear lines like "My lyrics so cold, you can call me Ekiti hailstone"Meanwhile, Fayose will be so proud now, like (it's our work ooo, soft work): 71 Likes 3 Shares

"gbaun oko..oko gbaun...oko lori mi oo"

singing in Baba Suwe's voice... 4 Likes 1 Share

Fayose is working 12 Likes

It can happen anywhere but I'm glad it's happening in ekiti. Some people will never witness such in their life time. 3 Likes

That moment when you just book space cos you thought a red-mud idiot was going to post nonsense. 1 Like

Guy in the video be like "this is haice" 27 Likes 2 Shares

look @ that one eating /lickin it.if she get thyroid goiter for neck now,.Fayose Don curse Ekiti Ketes with food,more food look @ that one eating /lickin it.if she get thyroid goiter for neck now,.Fayose Don curse Ekiti Ketes with food,more food 4 Likes

Eurokiti 2 Likes

Niguria

Afi snow Na...



Enter am na... Maybe koko no go full ya head

timidapsin:

If you are staying in Ekiti you can now start telling people you live in Europe

Nawa for you bro Nawa for you bro 1 Like



Some say it's Snow Chai...Some say it's Snow 4 Likes





I dey pity that state sha, the only governor wey go seize your salary come dey give small small from inside and they call it stomach investment/infrastructure Maybe na sign say Fayose go share packets of rice and 200 naira tomorrow.I dey pity that state sha, the only governor wey go seize your salary come dey give small small from inside and they call it stomach investment/infrastructure 5 Likes

If APC take that state

It will be raining fire 6 Likes

>: >: >: Eksu.......una again>: >: >: 1 Like

dkdenco:





Nawa for you bro wetin i do boss? wetin i do boss?









The people of Ekiti would have preferred "RICE" and "#200" to fall from the sky.



That is what they cherish most



The hailstones re worthless.





4 Likes

And I slept all through the rain, not knowing what was happening.

P. S, I'm in ABUAD, directly opposite federal Polytechnic ado-ekiti

hmmm 1 Like





sanbells:

And I slept all through the rain, not knowing what was happening.



P. S, I'm in ABUAD, directly opposite federal Polytechnic ado-ekiti Mm. . .really? I am too. . .but I was indoors sha. Nobody acted like anything was happening too. . . 1 Like

And some mumu dey put am for mouth...



that girl though

the guy be like... what! wow... nicethat girl thoughthe guy be like... what!

idi.ots. you guys are happy that it was almost snowing in Ekiti. Dont you know this might be a result of global warming? We need to start thinking critically about air pollution and protecting or environment. hellooooo 1 Like