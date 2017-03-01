₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Africans Revive Ancient Egyptian Construction Methods To Solve Housing Crisis by Rossikk(m): 10:26pm On Mar 25
AS IT WAS IN EGYPT......
AFRICANS REVERT TO ANCIENT CONSTRUCTION METHODS TO SOLVE HOUSING CRISIS
Semi-arid regions of Africa face unique obstacles in their efforts to address a growing housing crisis. For years people built roofs with bush timber, but thanks to climate change and deforestation, those building methods are no longer feasible. And sheet metal is simply too expensive for most rural families. So the Nubian Vault Association is bringing back an ages-old sustainable building material: mud bricks.
Back in 2000, Burkina Faso farmer Seri Youlou and Frenchman Thomas Granier started the association, which is also known by its French name Association La Voûte Nubienne (AVN). They resurrected what they call the Nubian Vault technique, or the process of constructing sturdy vaulted roofs with mud bricks similar to processes employed [thousands of years] ago in Ancient Egypt. The bricks are formed with earth and water and then dried in the sun. Houses with these vaulted roofs last for at least 50 years, or even more if they are well maintained. They’re also cheaper than tin or timber, and stay warm in cold weather and cool in warm weather.
The association also works for economic growth by training local apprentices and supporting village masons in multiple West African countries. They aim for a self-sustaining Nubian Vault market, and according to Curbed, their A Roof, A Skill, A Market program has made a $22 million economic impact. They’ve trained over 380 masons, with hundreds more learning as apprentices.
The group has now helped homeowners build over 1,800 homes across Burkina Faso, Ghana, Mali, and Senegal. A Nubian Vault home costs around $1,000, and families can lower costs by making their own mud bricks.
Not only has the technique helped put a roof over families’ heads and driven economic development, it’s benefited the environment as well. According to AVN, since September 2015 Nubian Vault homes have saved around 55,000 tons of carbon dioxide from going into the atmosphere.
http://inhabitat.com/ancient-green-building-technique-helps-ease-west-africa-housing-crisis/
Our fathers....
Pharaoh Tutunkhamun (circa 1300 BC)
|Re: Africans Revive Ancient Egyptian Construction Methods To Solve Housing Crisis by Justuceleague2: 10:33pm On Mar 25
Can they rebuild the controversial pyramid now?
|Re: Africans Revive Ancient Egyptian Construction Methods To Solve Housing Crisis by Horus(m): 10:34pm On Mar 25
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdPI7qW32zA
La Voûte Nubienne revives ancient building technique to "transform housing" in Sub-Saharan Africa
Thomas Granier explains why his organisation La Voûte Nubienne believes the future of housing in Africa can be transformed by reviving a 3,500-year-old building technique.
|Re: Africans Revive Ancient Egyptian Construction Methods To Solve Housing Crisis by Rossikk(m): 10:42pm On Mar 25
Justuceleague2:
If they had to they probably could. I'm sure the knowledge is still there somewhere.
First of all, they didn't call themselves Nubian. It's the Europeans that called them Nubian, when in fact the real name is Kemet. They should begin by restoring back their original names in the history books. After that anything else can follow.
