Lagos Living: Solving Nigeria's Megacity Housing Crisis / The Dubai-fication Of Lagos - Hot New Structures Under Construction / FG Commissions 102-unit Housing Estate

AS IT WAS IN EGYPT......





AFRICANS REVERT TO ANCIENT CONSTRUCTION METHODS TO SOLVE HOUSING CRISIS







Semi-arid regions of Africa face unique obstacles in their efforts to address a growing housing crisis. For years people built roofs with bush timber, but thanks to climate change and deforestation, those building methods are no longer feasible. And sheet metal is simply too expensive for most rural families. So the Nubian Vault Association is bringing back an ages-old sustainable building material: mud bricks.



Back in 2000, Burkina Faso farmer Seri Youlou and Frenchman Thomas Granier started the association, which is also known by its French name Association La Voûte Nubienne (AVN). They resurrected what they call the Nubian Vault technique, or the process of constructing sturdy vaulted roofs with mud bricks similar to processes employed [thousands of years] ago in Ancient Egypt. The bricks are formed with earth and water and then dried in the sun. Houses with these vaulted roofs last for at least 50 years, or even more if they are well maintained. They’re also cheaper than tin or timber, and stay warm in cold weather and cool in warm weather.

The association also works for economic growth by training local apprentices and supporting village masons in multiple West African countries. They aim for a self-sustaining Nubian Vault market, and according to Curbed, their A Roof, A Skill, A Market program has made a $22 million economic impact. They’ve trained over 380 masons, with hundreds more learning as apprentices.



The group has now helped homeowners build over 1,800 homes across Burkina Faso, Ghana, Mali, and Senegal. A Nubian Vault home costs around $1,000, and families can lower costs by making their own mud bricks.



Not only has the technique helped put a roof over families’ heads and driven economic development, it’s benefited the environment as well. According to AVN, since September 2015 Nubian Vault homes have saved around 55,000 tons of carbon dioxide from going into the atmosphere.





http://inhabitat.com/ancient-green-building-technique-helps-ease-west-africa-housing-crisis/





Our fathers....



Pharaoh Tutunkhamun (circa 1300 BC)



Can they rebuild the controversial pyramid now?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdPI7qW32zA



La Voûte Nubienne revives ancient building technique to "transform housing" in Sub-Saharan Africa



Thomas Granier explains why his organisation La Voûte Nubienne believes the future of housing in Africa can be transformed by reviving a 3,500-year-old building technique. Thomas Granier explains why his organisation La Voûte Nubienne believes the future of housing in Africa can be transformed by reviving a 3,500-year-old building technique. 1 Like

If they had to they probably could. I'm sure the knowledge is still there somewhere. If they had to they probably could. I'm sure the knowledge is still there somewhere. 5 Likes 1 Share









Reasonable!



Using 100% cement does not mean quality. My grandpa's houses (story building) built with mud and only plastered with cement still stand still after 80years! 2 Likes 1 Share

Trust the no do gooders to criticize it as being for the poor and wretched simply cos its african. Great sustainable solution to housing though 3 Likes

So,show us the examples of completed houses using this new model. I'm not sure there is anyone willing to live in mud house, let's see how u manage the aesthetics

Termites go finish d house ehn

I think is high time we look inward in tackling the housing crisis in Nigeria.

Egyptians were the best engineers on earth until the invasion. 1 Like

Oboi I like this your room o.



Who design am for you Abeg?



I gats contact the person asap Oboi I like this your room o.Who design am for you Abeg?I gats contact the person asap

Only if our so called African Engineers and technologist with big degrees can find a way to invent a machine to modernize the mud making process at a cheaper rate and make it look sexy. Cos even during crises one is safe in mud houses cos bullet can not penetrate it easily . Also, Imagine nature's wounder @ work, no mechanism required but it turns cold when the weather is hot as it similarly turns hot when the weather is cold especially during harmattan ...Chai, natures wonder. Tuale 4 Likes 1 Share

One way or the other the new leads to the old.

if you study the history of architecture well you will understand that new design are gotten from an extract of the past.

I have seen pictures of some very beautiful and well finished mud cottages. I will like to see a completed version of this project.





3D printers have already started being used in construction of houses in the US, UK, China, and Italy (they actually 3D printed a small village) and many other developed countries... and these 3D printed houses not only took less time and resources but also have been proven to last longer than conventional buildings (135 years)..



and we at BrainWire; a pioneer 3D print company with our partners in Australia are happy to bring this innovation down to Nigeria and Africa...



not bad....howbeit, I see no reason why we should be reverting to old techniques when the advent of 3D Printing has dawned on us...3D printers have already started being used in construction of houses in the US, UK, China, and Italy (they actually 3D printed a small village) and many other developed countries... and these 3D printed houses not only took less time and resources but also have been proven to last longer than conventional buildings (135 years)..

Phinity318:

Only if our so called African Engineers and technologist with big degrees can find a way to invent a machine to modernize the mud making process at a cheaper rate and make it look sexy. Cos even during crises one is safe in mud houses cos bullet can not penetrate it easily . Also, Imagine nature's wounder @ work, no mechanism required but it turns cold when the weather is hot as it similarly turns hot when the weather is cold especially during harmattan ...Chai, natures wonder. Tuale

