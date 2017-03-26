Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Why Do Things Change After Marriage? (3973 Views)

I have seen people who claimed to be in love with themselves before marriage but you see them having a lot of disputes after getting married, I ask myself why this should be, I ask if it is still the same two people who used to do things together, who used to show love in different ways, all of a sudden at the time when the love is supposed to be at climax, they start having problems they never used to have before marriage, things then change, they then change.



Well what I think that causes this is that most people in relationships don't pay attention to necessary details about their partners.



Nairaland veterans and geniuses over to you, what do you think brings this bitterness into marriage between two people who have claimed to be lovers before their marriage

Though I'm not married neither am I a relationship expert but I think I can answer this question... As per say me sef no be small pikin again nah



Well, I think people go into marriage with high hopes and expectations of how they've always pictured it on Nollywood movies, and how they've been fantasizing the marriage of other people and thus, short of expections trigger enmity and contempt among couples.



Some people overlook the flaws of their partners and go into marriage with the ideology that marriage is a magician that completely changes or transform people, without knowing that it sometimes does not. What you can't change at puberty, a mere RING cannot/may not change it.



Thats why it's said that LOVE is not enough to make someone your life partner because there are other basic things that should be taken into considerations, and failure to do so makes you vulnerable to marital issues..



When people get married, their eyes begin to open to reality after which they get to realize that they ought to have married someone better, someone that will not hide her character just to earn a ring from someone. They begin to see some flaws in their partner which LOVE blindfolded them from seeing during courtship



In a nutshell, marriage is an eye opener. This is not the matter of satan or witches and wizards in your village 31 Likes 5 Shares

Nothing lasts forever, love is not enough to keep a marriage, a couple also has to be compactible in many other aspects 3 Likes

Courtship is filled with lots of conceit, deceit and pretense. Some people are bad, very bad but they wanna get engaged and married. They know no one will settle for them with their bad attitude so guess what? They decide to pretend to be a better person, just to be able to attract and fool that partner.



After marriage there's no reason to keep on playing the expensive hide and seek again, they unleash. Ladies and gentlemen be watchful cos you'll surely see signs while courting, don't dismiss it as a mistake. Bless 2 Likes 1 Share

no more pretending and formings, reality sets In 3 Likes

exactly. It's always good for intending couple to live 2geda for awhile before getting married. Just saying. exactly. It's always good for intending couple to live 2geda for awhile before getting married. Just saying. 3 Likes 1 Share

@ OP. It is because love is blind while marriage is an eye-opener. 1 Like

lol.. after marriage, you'll realise you've just been scammed.. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Why does one have to pretend to be in love with someone you have not ever loved Why does one have to pretend to be in love with someone you have not ever loved 1 Like

They say not the lack of love but the lack of friendship makes marriages unhappy. 6 Likes

A lot of things contributes to the reasons why people have disputes during early stage of marriage, and if not properly handled can lead to divorce, Let me use my next flat neighbor as an example.

While they were courting, the guy was resident in Benin,while the lady was in Lagos,so it was a once in a while visiting thingy and mostly a social media relationship, then finally they agreed to settle down which they did.

few months after cohabiting ,they starting quarrelling, from quarrelling to ,constant fights ,the lady has made several attempts to pack out of the house and even d guy said he's fed up too.

This is due to d fact that, during courtship, they thought they understood themselves,which they never did,now she has found out that her hubby smokes,likes hanging out with single guys,a die hard football freak,always stuck to his phone and womanizes according to her.Meanwhile the guy says she's too Nagy and loud,she can't cook,she's lazy, always policing him etc,These are stuffs they never divulged, during courtship. 11 Likes

That is because courtship is pencil,which can be cleaned off..marriage is permanent marker...no room for mistake....that is why it is advisable to take your time well and be careful before marriage. Don't look at your mates or your age....you have to be ready..marriage is serious business!!!! 6 Likes 1 Share

One of the major reason why i will not marry my gf



when tyme to marry reach i go just go another place find girl wey i never do things with before 1 Like

Why does one have to pretend to be in love with someone you have not ever loved not about the feelings per say but about character and attitude, overlooking something's, thinking they will change etc not about the feelings per say but about character and attitude, overlooking something's, thinking they will change etc

May God bless you my sister.. Marriage opens people's eyes to reality while courtship may not May God bless you my sister.. Marriage opens people's eyes to reality while courtship may not 1 Like

Exactly Exactly 1 Like

Absolutely you right Absolutely you right

I sense a reason here, inability to make sacrifices to make the marriage work I sense a reason here, inability to make sacrifices to make the marriage work

Absolutely you right lots of people cannot stay in a long committed relationship with just one person. that is why we have so many breakups. lots of people cannot stay in a long committed relationship with just one person. that is why we have so many breakups. 2 Likes

I have seen couples who courted for 10years only to get married and break up months later. There are alot of responsibilities that come with getting married that most new couples will have a hard time facing I have seen couples who courted for 10years only to get married and break up months later. There are alot of responsibilities that come with getting married that most new couples will have a hard time facing 6 Likes

You know having more than one gf or bf can be of an advantage sometimes but when one is doing it for the right reason You know having more than one gf or bf can be of an advantage sometimes but when one is doing it for the right reason 1 Like

yes, u r right yes, u r right

yes,both of them can't tolerate themselves. yes,both of them can't tolerate themselves.

Marriage is sweet when u allow Christ to lead u.

Jesus Christ , prayers and mercy are d ingredients



When spouses learn 2 let go (forgive) and look into d future, blive in each other...... Life's sweet. 1 Like

You know having more than one gf or bf can be of an advantage sometimes but when one is doing it for the right reason you'd be telling yourself a lie. Staying in one relationship prepares you and makes you the committed type. you cannot stay in a committed relationship when you go about double dating you'd be telling yourself a lie. Staying in one relationship prepares you and makes you the committed type. you cannot stay in a committed relationship when you go about double dating 1 Like

A reason why I would not marry someone I can't tolerate for all Bill Gates money A reason why I would not marry someone I can't tolerate for all Bill Gates money

A reason why I would not marry someone I can't tolerate for all Bill Gates money Truth is people sometimes hide their true identity, till after marriage. You know that u can't know everything about someone until u start cohabiting with d person. Truth is people sometimes hide their true identity, till after marriage. You know that u can't know everything about someone until u start cohabiting with d person.

You end up with the better and stay committed to him or her You end up with the better and stay committed to him or her

Then if that is the case, divorce is an option Then if that is the case, divorce is an option 1 Like

Satan is never happy with any great home established.



Bitterness reigns wen d devil gets a foothold in d home. Pray for each other,

Victory is ours.



*#dmovie[b]War room[/b]isTouching#