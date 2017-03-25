Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) (22391 Views)

Guys checkout the cars owned by senator Melaye.!!! Guys checkout the cars owned by senator Melaye.!!! 3 Likes

More pics 1 Like 2 Shares

Mtcheeew and That is his senatorial projects achievement to his people abi? 73 Likes 2 Shares

Contituency funds and proceeds of bribes in the senate. Only in Nigeria. 24 Likes

He graduated with 3rd class and yet he is living the good life while his mates that came out with first class are somewhere doing "yes sir" in one bank or firm and collecting N100,000 as salary!



Buhari sef 158 Likes 8 Shares

Thus is really bad, Bentley, Lamborghini, Benz, and several others 3 Likes 1 Share

And a first class graduate is driving Dangote truck. Naija and her pattern of ironic definition of reward for hard work. We gat long way to go. 71 Likes 4 Shares

Justuceleague2:

Thus is really bad, Bentley, Lamborghini, Benz, and several others Not several others.. and a Yatch. Not several others.. and a Yatch. 15 Likes

Check the plate numbers on the Lamborghini n the g-wagon, no be today this guy dey fraudulent 22 Likes

azimibraun:

Not several others.. and a Yatch.

He owns a yatch too?? He owns a yatch too?? 3 Likes 1 Share

Na rubbish and ocultic money he get...



Why can't we question his source of wealth rather than celebrating it...

As far as I am concern he is a thief 28 Likes

Stolen money. Nice cars.

Dino 1



Dino 2



Dino 3 to 10??



But our past leaders are not doing this?? 2 Likes

the annoying thing is that some people who struggle to buy data ll still defend these politicians.. 41 Likes 1 Share

None of these car will follow you into prison or 6ft below 2 Likes

Useless luxury, Bastard son of a bullet 31 Likes 2 Shares

I have and will always encourage people to go to school. Get all their records straight and genuine. But then, it is equally important we all remember that success in life is not all about certificate acquisition, but has more to do with the application of our mentality. Most successful people are not always the most educated or best brains 'academic wise'. Because, the school system will make you to believe that your good grades alone can give you success in the larger society. while in the real sense, revise is the case. But mostly, someone with average performance will strife to push further in life so as to succeed since he/she already knew that relying on the certificate acquired may not necessarily give him/her an edge in life. Hence, there is need to do more. God bless Nairaland, God bless Nigeria. 38 Likes 3 Shares

Lala come o the Oni most hear this



Which company does he own ¿

Where did he see the money ?



No wonder his type are blocking Magu 4 Likes





This man appears childish showing off his toys, were are his playstations and video games? he should buy himself a doughnut too So that's it? This is what he wants? I bet he believes his life has been fulfilled, the British prime minister in all his glory and wealth doesn't even own a Bentley, because cars aren't the most important.This man appears childish showing off his toys, were are his playstations and video games?he should buy himself a doughnut too 9 Likes

doublestrika:

the annoying thing is that some people who struggle to buy data ll still defend these politicians.. Absolutely! And that's were the problem lies, that's also why he gets away with it, the British prime minister doesn't even own a Bentley let alone 5 cars. Absolutely! And that's were the problem lies, that's also why he gets away with it, the British prime minister doesn't even own a Bentley let alone 5 cars. 8 Likes

now you know why Dino and saraki will continue to fight custom boss, Dino mist pay full custom duties for these cars.





most self acclaimed big men must pay their costoms duties b4 they post their cars online for show up 4 Likes 1 Share

Sketchandcraft:

Na rubbish and ocultic money he get...



Why can't we question his source of wealth rather than celebrating it...

As far as I am concern he is a thief tirigbosaa! For you, I agree %1000, but nigeria is full with cowards. We dare not question his source of wealth. That's why he gets away with it. tirigbosaa! For you, I agree %1000, but nigeria is full with cowards. We dare not question his source of wealth. That's why he gets away with it. 1 Like

I think it's time to call for Revolution against these crooks we call our politicians and leaders. 2 Likes

d guy go dn bleep all our naija female celebrities codedly..baddest. 2 Likes

gypsey:

I think it's time to call for Revolution against these crooks we call our politicians leaders.

THAT IS WHY NIGERIANS NEED TO SUPPORT NIGERIA COSTOMS BOSS AHMAD ALI, SINCE THEY STEEL NIGERIANS MONEY TO BUY EXPENSIVE CAR FOR THEM SELF AND THEIR GIRLS FRIEND, THEY SHOULD BE BOLD ENOUGH TO PAY FULL COSTOMS DUITIES BEFORE POST IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA, ITS A WAY OF GIVING BACK TO D SOCIETY. THAT IS WHY NIGERIANS NEED TO SUPPORT NIGERIA COSTOMS BOSS AHMAD ALI, SINCE THEY STEEL NIGERIANS MONEY TO BUY EXPENSIVE CAR FOR THEM SELF AND THEIR GIRLS FRIEND, THEY SHOULD BE BOLD ENOUGH TO PAY FULL COSTOMS DUITIES BEFORE POST IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA, ITS A WAY OF GIVING BACK TO D SOCIETY. 4 Likes 1 Share

ironheart:

Check the plate numbers on the Lamborghini n the g-wagon, no be today this guy dey fraudulent

He owns the personalised number plate. If he sells the car, he could put the plate on another car.

The guy is a rogue sha. He owns the personalised number plate. If he sells the car, he could put the plate on another car.The guy is a rogue sha.

LesbianBoy:

He graduated with 3rd class and yet he is living the good life while his mates that came out with first class are somewhere doing "yes sir" in one bank or firm and collecting N100,000 as salary!



Buhari sef No bro. He didn't graduate.



Statement of result was dated 2000 and he went to service 1999...How come?



NYSC discharge certificate was dated 2001, even Buhari's daughter won't serve Nigeria for 3 years.



Even if he did remedial as proclaimed, no school will still admit you to study geography with an F9 in geography, even if you're thier remedial best student.



His name is missing on ABU alumni page. How come?



He's just an O'level holder with 3 credit, worse than Mukaila, the roadside mechanic along my street. No bro. He didn't graduate.Statement of result was dated 2000 and he went to service 1999...How come?NYSC discharge certificate was dated 2001, even Buhari's daughter won't serve Nigeria for 3 years.Even if he did remedial as proclaimed, no school will still admit you to study geography with an F9 in geography, even if you're thier remedial best student.His name is missing on ABU alumni page. How come?He's just an O'level holder with 3 credit, worse than Mukaila, the roadside mechanic along my street. 25 Likes

pure luxury bur a damn waste