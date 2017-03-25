₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by cygnus05(m): 11:22pm On Mar 25
Guys checkout the cars owned by senator Melaye.!!!
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by cygnus05(m): 11:26pm On Mar 25
More pics
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by yarimo(m): 11:46pm On Mar 25
Mtcheeew and That is his senatorial projects achievement to his people abi?
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by Nobody: 12:41am
Contituency funds and proceeds of bribes in the senate. Only in Nigeria.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 12:59am
He graduated with 3rd class and yet he is living the good life while his mates that came out with first class are somewhere doing "yes sir" in one bank or firm and collecting N100,000 as salary!
Buhari sef
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by Justuceleague2: 5:01am
Thus is really bad, Bentley, Lamborghini, Benz, and several others
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by ayemerbarth: 5:05am
And a first class graduate is driving Dangote truck. Naija and her pattern of ironic definition of reward for hard work. We gat long way to go.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by azimibraun: 5:07am
Justuceleague2:Not several others.. and a Yatch.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by ironheart(m): 5:07am
Check the plate numbers on the Lamborghini n the g-wagon, no be today this guy dey fraudulent
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by Justuceleague2: 5:24am
azimibraun:
He owns a yatch too??
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by Ibifizzleboy(m): 5:43am
[/b]ife is good[b]
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by Sketchandcraft: 5:52am
Na rubbish and ocultic money he get...
Why can't we question his source of wealth rather than celebrating it...
As far as I am concern he is a thief
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by BlacSmit: 7:25am
Stolen money. Nice cars.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by anigbajumo(m): 7:48am
Dino 1
Dino 2
Dino 3 to 10??
But our past leaders are not doing this??
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by doublestrika: 8:34am
the annoying thing is that some people who struggle to buy data ll still defend these politicians..
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by lollmaolol: 9:11am
None of these car will follow you into prison or 6ft below
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by samblaks: 9:29am
.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by PapaNnamdi: 9:30am
Useless luxury, Bastard son of a bullet
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by mykelmeezy: 9:36am
but can any of them flyyyy
broom stick - safe n quicker
*plays some dramatic tune*
end of advert
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by samblaks: 9:43am
I have and will always encourage people to go to school. Get all their records straight and genuine. But then, it is equally important we all remember that success in life is not all about certificate acquisition, but has more to do with the application of our mentality. Most successful people are not always the most educated or best brains 'academic wise'. Because, the school system will make you to believe that your good grades alone can give you success in the larger society. while in the real sense, revise is the case. But mostly, someone with average performance will strife to push further in life so as to succeed since he/she already knew that relying on the certificate acquired may not necessarily give him/her an edge in life. Hence, there is need to do more. God bless Nairaland, God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by MrAwePresident: 9:48am
Lala come o the Oni most hear this
Which company does he own ¿
Where did he see the money ?
No wonder his type are blocking Magu
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by gypsey(m): 9:49am
So that's it? This is what he wants? I bet he believes his life has been fulfilled, the British prime minister in all his glory and wealth doesn't even own a Bentley, because cars aren't the most important.
This man appears childish showing off his toys, were are his playstations and video games? he should buy himself a doughnut too
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by gypsey(m): 9:55am
doublestrika:Absolutely! And that's were the problem lies, that's also why he gets away with it, the British prime minister doesn't even own a Bentley let alone 5 cars.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by abu12: 9:58am
now you know why Dino and saraki will continue to fight custom boss, Dino mist pay full custom duties for these cars.
most self acclaimed big men must pay their costoms duties b4 they post their cars online for show up
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by gypsey(m): 9:59am
Sketchandcraft:tirigbosaa! For you, I agree %1000, but nigeria is full with cowards. We dare not question his source of wealth. That's why he gets away with it.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by gypsey(m): 10:02am
I think it's time to call for Revolution against these crooks we call our politicians and leaders.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by cybriz82(m): 10:22am
d guy go dn bleep all our naija female celebrities codedly..baddest.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by abu12: 10:27am
gypsey:
THAT IS WHY NIGERIANS NEED TO SUPPORT NIGERIA COSTOMS BOSS AHMAD ALI, SINCE THEY STEEL NIGERIANS MONEY TO BUY EXPENSIVE CAR FOR THEM SELF AND THEIR GIRLS FRIEND, THEY SHOULD BE BOLD ENOUGH TO PAY FULL COSTOMS DUITIES BEFORE POST IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA, ITS A WAY OF GIVING BACK TO D SOCIETY.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by wonlasewonimi: 10:42am
ironheart:
He owns the personalised number plate. If he sells the car, he could put the plate on another car.
The guy is a rogue sha.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by PrinceMario(m): 11:15am
LesbianBoy:No bro. He didn't graduate.
Statement of result was dated 2000 and he went to service 1999...How come?
NYSC discharge certificate was dated 2001, even Buhari's daughter won't serve Nigeria for 3 years.
Even if he did remedial as proclaimed, no school will still admit you to study geography with an F9 in geography, even if you're thier remedial best student.
His name is missing on ABU alumni page. How come?
He's just an O'level holder with 3 credit, worse than Mukaila, the roadside mechanic along my street.
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by opineflu(m): 11:33am
pure luxury bur a damn waste
|Re: Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos) by ironheart(m): 12:42pm
wonlasewonimi:bros you n i knows that he has not sold the Lamborghini na. But lets pray we dont fall victim of Sahara reporters
