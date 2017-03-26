Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye’s Name Missing From ABU Alumni Website-Punch (1716 Views)

Melaye’ s trouble began on Monday , March 20 , when an online news medium , SaharaReporters, reported that the senator did not graduate from ABU for his first degree .



The senator had claimed that he obtained B . A in Geography from the institution .

Melaye had boasted that he was currently a student in ABU pursuing his seventh degree , adding , “ Go round all the UNIS (universities ) I attended in digging more . ”

A day after the news broke, Melaye , while speaking on the floor of the Senate , also addressed himself as an “authentic graduate” of ABU .



On Saturday, an exhaustive online search conducted by our correspondents – from the 1998 / 1999 alumni set to 2007 – for Melaye’ s name on the website of ABU Alumni Association did not give any result that shows that the embattled lawmaker is a graduate of the school .



His name, Daniel Jonah Melaye, as it appeared on a statement of result by the university , when searched , returned with zero result .



When SUNDAY PUNCH searched for ‘ Daniel, ’ ‘ Jonah ’ and ‘ Melaye ’ separately , different names came up .

A search for ‘ Melaye’ brought up only one result : Melaye Sunday Ola (Biology Education ), who graduated in 1980 .



Another search for ‘ Jonah ’ came up with four different names: Bawa Jonah Seth Besanhi (BSc Geography ; graduated in 1973 ); Birga Jonah (BSc Geography ; graduated in 2007 ); Kaigama Jonah Ishaku (BSc Geography ; graduated in 2011 ); and Ndasala Jonah (BSc Geography ; graduate in 1987 ) .



There were 10 results when ‘ Daniel’ was searched : Abin Daniel John (BSc Geography ; graduated in 1978 ); Adamu Kantsan Daniel (Institute Of Education Geography ; graduated in 1992 ); Aniro Daniel Rabo (BSc Geography ; no graduation date indicated ); Atenji Daniel E . (BSc Geography ; graduated in 1986 ); Beshiru Daniel (BSc Geography ; graduated in 1980 ); Dada Daniel Adefila (BSc Geography ; graduated in 1979 ); Awubra Daniel Akinkwe (Geography ; graduated in 2002 / 2003 ); Daniel Bosede Biddy (BSc Geography graduated in 1983 ); Daniel Dogara Garba (BSc Geography ; graduated in 2010 ); and Daniel Ezra Jatau (BSc Geography ; graduated in 2011 ).



When our correspondent called the ABU Public Relations Officer , Mr . Adamu Mohammed , about 8 pm on Saturday to find out why the senator’ s name was not on the alumni website, his line rang out . On the second trial , the line was switched off .



A text message also sent to his mobile line on the matter had yet to be replied to as of press time .

When SUNDAY PUNCH contacted the President , ABU Alumni Association, Prof . Ahmed Tijanni - Mora , he said only the university could confirm if Melaye graduated from the institution .

He said , “ The registrars of universities are in the best position to provide information about who attended their universities or not . ”



Last week , ABU ’ s spokesman, Mohammed , when contacted by The PUNCH promised that the institution would come out with its position on Wednesday , which it failed to do as of the time of filing this report .

Saturday PUNCH ’ s March 25 edition had obtained a document which revealed that the senator got a statement of result with the logo of ABU .



The statement of result read , “This is to certify that Daniel Jonah Melaye having completed an approved course of study and passed the prescribed examinations as , under the authority of the Senate been awarded the Bachelor of Arts (Geography ) with Third Class honours . ”

The statement , issued by the Office of the Registrar , Academic Office , was dated February 3 , 2000 , and signed by B . B . Mshelthlila .



It was , however , observed that while the statement of result had the name “ Daniel Jonah MELAYE ”, the senator’ s National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate , which was issued on July 8 , 2001 , read “ Melaye Daniel ;” his diploma certificate issued by the University of Jos on August 3 , 2006 read “Daniel Dino Melaye ”, and his Senior School Certificate in 1992 read ‘ Melaiye Daniel Jonah O ’ with Melaye being wrongly spelt .



Similarly , the University of Abuja, which Melaye claimed he had also attended , refused to comment on whether the senator obtained a master ’ s degree from the institution .



The Vice Chancellor of UNIABUJA , Prof . Michael Adikwu , responding to an inquiry by one of our correspondents on Saturday , said , “ Issues of certificates should be directed to the registry . I heard that (allegation against Dino Melaye) also , but I will find out later . ”



http://punchng.com/dino-melayes-name-missing-from-abu-alumni-website/



My interest in all this, is "ABU" the University. Some Years ago, the Mechanical Or Electrical Engineering Department(Cant remember which one) ran into problems, and it was big News then, because it was discovered that about 60% of the students then did not have the Basic "O" level requirements of 5 Credits to be in School.



Nearly all were of Northern Extraction.



This happened in either 1994, 1995 or 1996. It was a big National Embarrassment to the school then, as it showed that to ensure people of Northern Extraction get educated by all means, special preferences were made for them even if they were not qualified.



I am sure Dino got admitted around this time, so the school is culpable in this.



There are two Federal Universities in Nigeria i have no single respect for. ABU and the University Of Port-Harcourt. Uni port is the dumping ground of all dumping grounds.



It got so bad that in 2010 or 2011 the School was blacklisted by the United States.



http://www.nairaland.com/711466/university-port-harcourt-blacklisted



Uni-port is for people with 2 WAEC Credits. I am sure that is why there has never been a Uniport Product known for anything in the world,NOT ONE.



I don't see why this is news, nigerians are predominantly simpletons, much wanton to get excited by beer parlour gossip and chitchat while neglecting issues of concern. Very much akin to watching BBnaija.



Its very clear that melaye is a lying illiterate, but this shouldn't be news based on the fact the political process in nigeria makes it possible that certificate forgers, ritualists and criminals are eligible for politics. All of them ar guilty, since the illiterate at least met the basic requirement of having high school grade albeit with "dog performance of 3 credits". Why not leave him be and face issues plaguing us all.





Let's not be simple minded people, easily swayed and beclouded by tales by moonlight ochestrated to capture and occupy our thoughts and imaginations while the looters keep looting and future certificate forgers plan to take over the govt in 2019. 1 Like

Eating ponmo by the roadside should have been news abi?

I don't bandy words with partisan political nigerians. Have a good day

Yeye

I don't see why this is news, nigerians are predominantly simpletons, much wanton to get excited by beer parlour gossip and chitchat while neglecting issues of concern. Very much akin to watching BBnaija.



Its very clear that melaye is a lying illiterate, but this shouldn't be news based on the fact the political process in nigeria makes it possible that certificate forgers, ritualists and criminals are eligible for politics. All of them ar guilty, since the illiterate at least met the basic requirement of having high school grade albeit with "dog performance of 3 credits". Why not leave him be and face issues plaguing us all.





Let's not be simple minded people, easily swayed and beclouded by tales by moonlight ochestrated to capture and occupy our thoughts and imaginations while the looters keep looting and future certificate forgers plan to take over the govt in 2019.

Agreed it seems funny this story blowing up then 2 weeks later nothing. Is he going to be forced to step down, probably not. I bet he'll be reelected with no issue so this news means nothing. Agreed it seems funny this story blowing up then 2 weeks later nothing. Is he going to be forced to step down, probably not. I bet he'll be reelected with no issue so this news means nothing.

Dino Melaye should come out straight and safe our time .

Agreed it seems funny this story blowing up then 2 weeks later nothing. Is he going to be forced to step down, probably not. I bet he'll be reelected with no issue so this news means nothing. exactly my point. Two weeks is too long sef going by the time frame for that booty loving apostle exactly my point. Two weeks is too long sef going by the time frame for that booty loving apostle

I will not be surprised if this news is carpeted.

Dino we have confirmed has issues.



My interest in all this, is "ABU" the University. Some Years ago, the Mechanical Or Electrical Engineering Department(Cant remember which one) ran into problems, and it was big News then, because it was discovered that about 60% of the students then did not have the Basic "O" level requirements of 5 Credits to be in School.



Nearly all were of Northern Extraction.



This happened in either 1994, 1995 or 1996. It was a big National Embarrassment to the school then, as it showed that to ensure people of Northern Extraction get educated by all means, special preferences were made for them even if they were not qualified.



I am sure Dino got admitted around this time, so the school is culpable in this.



There are two Federal Universities in Nigeria i have no single respect for. ABU and the University Of Port-Harcourt. Uni port is the dumping ground of all dumping grounds.



It got so bad that in 2010 or 2011 the School was blacklisted by the United States.



http://www.nairaland.com/711466/university-port-harcourt-blacklisted



Uni-port is for people with 2 WAEC Credits. I am sure that is why there has never been a Uniport Product known for anything in the world,NOT ONE.



Just as Dino is facing this heat. The Ministry of Education should start looking into the affairs of the ABU,as the School is as guilty as Dino Maleye the "Artful" Forger.



Ha....This revelation is too deep. This is systemic failure... JAMB, NUC, Ministry of Education and FG are all to be blamed. Na wa oooo Ha....This revelation is too deep. This is systemic failure... JAMB, NUC, Ministry of Education and FG are all to be blamed. Na wa oooo 3 Likes

Mighty Dino has fallen, what a shame







I do hope someone is attending to





Saraki's issue too

Dino we have confirmed has issues.



My interest in all this, is "ABU" the University. Some Years ago, the Mechanical Or Electrical Engineering Department(Cant remember which one) ran into problems, and it was big News then, because it was discovered that about 60% of the students then did not have the Basic "O" level requirements of 5 Credits to be in School.



even if he was northern extraction and got admitted with f9 parallel on agreement with the school, that is not our paramount concern... But the main question is that did he graduate and if yes as he claimed he should show us his certificate LOBATAN



This happened in either 1994, 1995 or 1996. It was a big National Embarrassment to the school then, as it showed that to ensure people of Northern Extraction get educated by all means, special preferences were made for them even if they were not qualified.



I am sure Dino got admitted around this time, so the school is culpable in this.



There are two Federal Universities in Nigeria i have no single respect for. ABU and the University Of Port-Harcourt. Uni port is the dumping ground of all dumping grounds.



It got so bad that in 2010 or 2011 the School was blacklisted by the United States.



http://www.nairaland.com/711466/university-port-harcourt-blacklisted



Uni-port is for people with 2 WAEC Credits. I am sure that is why there has never been a Uniport Product known for anything in the world,NOT ONE.



Just as Dino is facing this heat. The Ministry of Education should start looking into the affairs of the ABU,as the School is as guilty as Dino Maleye the "Artful" Forger.



even if he was northern extraction and got admitted with f9 parallel on agreement with the school, that is not our paramount concern... But the main question is that did he graduate and if yes as he claimed he should show us his certificate LOBATAN





There were issues of fake results in mid 2000 when we were to go to camp. Some students forged the statement of result to enable them collect their call-up letters. They went to serve while still having outstanding carryovers. Among these students, some went back to resit their carryovers while still serving; others simply thought they had 'graduated' and never went back. Was Dino among these two classes of fraudulent graduates? Only time will tell.. Instead of uploading pictures of his cert as requested by both his fans and those who don't like him, he rather showed us some statement of the result, NYSC photo with him looking out of place, photo of himself and his mother, and a stupidi tweet about his "gratitude to Nigerias" for their "overwhelming support" which saw him disgraced by those who would have none of his tricks.



Dino, simply put an end to this by showing your cert. One of Dino's mates wrote:Only time will tell.. Instead of uploading pictures of his cert as requested by both his fans and those who don't like him, he rather showed us some statement of the result, NYSC photo with him looking out of place, photo of himself and his mother, and a stupidi tweet about his "gratitude to Nigerias" for their "overwhelming support" which saw him disgraced by those who would have none of his tricks.Dino, simply put an end to this by showing your cert. 4 Likes 2 Shares

It is clearly evident that Dino's BA certificate was forged. Virtually all other Geography graduates were awarded BSc. Only Dino got BA.



Further, ABU is embarrassed about the forgery and that's why it's unwilling to make public statement.



Finally, even Dino's WAEC is suspect as he may have forged that as well.



Bottomline, Dino is a Fraud and will never return to Senate, at the end of his term, certainly not under APC. 4 Likes

It is clearly evident that Dino's BA certificate was forged. Virtually all other Geography graduates were awarded BSc. Only Dino got BA.



Further, ABU is embarrassed about the forgery and that's why it's unwilling to make public statement.



Finally, even Dino's WAEC is suspect as he may have forged that as well.



Bottomline, Dino is a Fraud and will never return to Senate, at the end of his term, certainly not under APC.





do you mean someone who wants to forge a result as almighty as waec will just make it 3 credits



Haba oga reason with sense now do you mean someone who wants to forge a result as almighty as waec will just make it 3 creditsHaba oga reason with sense now 1 Like

I thought it was a joke but a visit to the site convinced me and that's how I now believe Melaye Dino Jonah Daniel isn't an "authentic graduate" of ABU as he claims. 1 Like

Has Abu debunk the news

and who gave him the form to run masters there

Buhari and Dino both have the same certificate issue.







Let's also not forget Tinubu the master certificate forger 1 Like

Punch is just wasting precious time,man resources and page and going the extra mile to prove something that is as obvious as d beard on Melaye.

Dino never graduated from ABU!

SR that broke d story has just allowed him to be fooling around and be claiming Rambo because they know the information and materials they got on him are as foolproof as that of a Swiss bank. 2 Likes

do you mean someone who wants to forge a result as almighty as waec will just make it 3 credits



Haba oga reason with sense now He is not talking about that one, but the one he probable used to enter the university. He is not talking about that one, but the one he probable used to enter the university.

do you mean someone who wants to forge a result as almighty as waec will just make it 3 credits



Haba oga reason with sense now

Then why did he forge a statement of result bearing 3rd Class? Cant you see, he is also, an illiterate forger?



Dont you think it was a case of "Let me forge what would not raise eyebrows"? Then why did he forge a statement of result bearingDont you think it was a case of " 3 Likes 2 Shares

#DinoShowYourCertificate



#BuhariShowYourCertificate 1 Like

Then why did he forge a statement of result bearing 3rd Class? Cant you see, he is also, an illiterate forger?



Dont you think it was a case of "Let me forge what would not raise eyebrows"? you might be right but to me that's not making sense



Because I'm sure as at the time of the so-called forging I don't think he had this loud ambition of becoming a politician but I stand to be corrected though



The school should just quell the rumors by releasing an official statement sha you might be right but to me that's not making senseBecause I'm sure as at the time of the so-called forging I don't think he had this loud ambition of becoming a politician but I stand to be corrected thoughThe school should just quell the rumors by releasing an official statement sha

From the drama and the recent incidents unfolding, it is very evident that the statement of result was forged. What is annoying me is the fact that ABU which is in the best position to lay this matter to rest by issuing a statement vis a vis Dino's certificate and if actually he graduated from the school is being silent about the issue. This raises so many questions. If Dino claims he graduated then let him present an authentic certificate and we should not forget that he averred that he is a graduate of Harvard university which the school has openly debunked. This goes a long way to show you that Dino is a liar and criminal. Furthermore I won't be surprised if all these is swept under the rug and no actions taken thereafter. After all this is Nigeria, where corruption deeply and manifestly rooted.

Then why did he forge a statement of result bearing 3rd Class? Cant you see, he is also, an illiterate forger?



Dont you think it was a case of "Let me forge what would not raise eyebrows"? Hahaha illiterate forger. This got me laughing. Dino is not telling Nigerians the truth! Hahaha illiterate forger. This got me laughing. Dino is not telling Nigerians the truth!

Dino!







It's all over for you

Agreed it seems funny this story blowing up then 2 weeks later nothing. Is he going to be forced to step down, probably not. I bet he'll be reelected with no issue so this news means nothing. As Long as Dino has a confirmed waec result. He is qualified to be a senator. That is the Nigerian constitution As Long as Dino has a confirmed waec result. He is qualified to be a senator. That is the Nigerian constitution 1 Like

Then why did he forge a statement of result bearing 3rd Class? Cant you see, he is also, an illiterate forger?



Dont you think it was a case of "Let me forge what would not raise eyebrows"? At least he has a confirmed waec certificate unlike your oga. At least he has a confirmed waec certificate unlike your oga.