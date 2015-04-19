History has it that 'Mother Sunday' was originally a day set aside for people to go back to their local churches to worship there with their families. Over time this changed to a day to recognize the process of taking care of children as a mother would, hence the word mothering. It became a day to appreciate the mothers for the task of bringing up children, and for christians, godly children. The point is this: We should endeavor not to forget our original roots. There is need for us to remember our local churches, for there the foundation of our christianity was laid. Mothers are special in our lives. In them God established the factory in which we were moulded for nine months before we came into this world. Mothers would do anything to ensure a child lives. Do not forget that mothering means to mother children whether they are biologically yours or not. Mothers are special . They form the engine block of civility in our societies. Shout out to all the mothers .Happy Mothering Sunday.

whether is mothering Sunday ooo or mothers Sunday, I just want to say this about my mum

My mum is the best mother ever

# I remember how she would scold me and beat hell out of me whenever I misbehave, I used to think she wasn't my mum but we look alike

# my mum will still give my Brother and I goodnight pecks on our forehead and cheek when we go to bed till we got to senior secondary school .

# my mum would not hesitate to correct us wherever and whenever, so you have to behave to avoid embarrassment...

# lot of people use to claim my mum when we were young, everyone will be like am the first born of mummy I, am the second born o, in my mind I will be like so am what kwanu! The 27th born

# for close to 14 years my mother has been a widow and she has struggled to take care of us. She refused to remarry despite all the great offers...

# my mum influenced lot of couples positively when my beloved dad was alive and moved on to encourage and influence widows.....

# my mum doesn't believe you can't scold other people's kids,she believe once you give birth to a child the society has to help grow and train up the child, more reason why parents send their children to stay with us and learn.

# mummy I never understood why you use to be hard on me but now I know why,because everyday people thank God for my life and bless the parents who bore me and raised me.

# my mum is just so amazing and very funny

# my mum is over prayerful, we would be watching a movie and suddenly something happens in the movie, my mum will turn it into prayer point. Lol

# I don't want my momma to grow old, I want her to be forever young In good health...

# mummy we will always uphold your values and continue to enjoy your teachings.

# I can't say enough about my mum but a day with her is wonderful

# my brother and I will take care of you by God's grace

# I love you very dearly mama Nikoko

# to my dad, mummy loves you and still misses you, and we love you too. Keep resting in peace.

