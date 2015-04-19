₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Positiveminds(m): 5:43am
History has it that 'Mother Sunday' was originally a day set aside for people to go back to their local churches to worship there with their families. Over time this changed to a day to recognize the process of taking care of children as a mother would, hence the word mothering. It became a day to appreciate the mothers for the task of bringing up children, and for christians, godly children.
The point is this: We should endeavor not to forget our original roots. There is need for us to remember our local churches, for there the foundation of our christianity was laid. Mothers are special in our lives. In them God established the factory in which we were moulded for nine months before we came into this world. Mothers would do anything to ensure a child lives. Do not forget that mothering means to mother children whether they are biologically yours or not. Mothers are special . They form the engine block of civility in our societies.
Shout out to all the mothers .Happy Mothering Sunday.
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by HungerBAD: 5:52am
Mothers day in the US is MAY 14TH.
Mothers day in Mexico is May 10th.
Women are so complicated they could not even settle for one day to celebrate themselves.
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by eezeribe(m): 6:23am
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by OneNigerianist: 7:25am
HungerBAD:today is mothering sunday not mothers day. It has christian foundation.
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by adorablepepple(f): 11:31am
whether is mothering Sunday ooo or mothers Sunday, I just want to say this about my mum
My mum is the best mother ever
# I remember how she would scold me and beat hell out of me whenever I misbehave, I used to think she wasn't my mum but we look alike
# my mum will still give my Brother and I goodnight pecks on our forehead and cheek when we go to bed till we got to senior secondary school .
# my mum would not hesitate to correct us wherever and whenever, so you have to behave to avoid embarrassment...
# lot of people use to claim my mum when we were young, everyone will be like am the first born of mummy I, am the second born o, in my mind I will be like so am what kwanu! The 27th born
# for close to 14 years my mother has been a widow and she has struggled to take care of us. She refused to remarry despite all the great offers...
# my mum influenced lot of couples positively when my beloved dad was alive and moved on to encourage and influence widows.....
# my mum doesn't believe you can't scold other people's kids,she believe once you give birth to a child the society has to help grow and train up the child, more reason why parents send their children to stay with us and learn.
# mummy I never understood why you use to be hard on me but now I know why,because everyday people thank God for my life and bless the parents who bore me and raised me.
# my mum is just so amazing and very funny
# my mum is over prayerful, we would be watching a movie and suddenly something happens in the movie, my mum will turn it into prayer point. Lol
# I don't want my momma to grow old, I want her to be forever young In good health...
# mummy we will always uphold your values and continue to enjoy your teachings.
# I can't say enough about my mum but a day with her is wonderful
# my brother and I will take care of you by God's grace
# I love you very dearly mama Nikoko
# to my dad, mummy loves you and still misses you, and we love you too. Keep resting in peace.
Happy Mothers day Iya Rere
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Divay22(f): 11:32am
Happy Mothering Sunday
I LOVE YOU SO MUCH
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Flexherbal(m): 11:32am
Happy Mothering Sunday to all women!
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Coldfeets: 11:32am
Actually, I think it's more like MURDERING sunday.
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Deem: 11:32am
It is not Mothers day in the US.
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by 1acre: 11:32am
Gosh!!!!! Poster, you took this outta of my mouth
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by heisenbergheise: 11:33am
Happy Mother's day
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Noblesoul123: 11:33am
Whatever it is called, may GOD bless and reward all mothers for their pain, sacrifice and endurance, Amen
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Ezionye(f): 11:33am
So mothering Sunday and mothers day are not same
#Confused
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Stephenndidi85: 11:33am
a big shout out to my mum and all mothers
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by HenryQuest(m): 11:34am
Both are correct. It is ignorance and lack of knowledge that make some people correct those that use "mothering" instead of mother in the phrase. Mothering here has two meanings according to the dictionary.
1. the nurturing of an infant or small child by its mother .
2. (in rural England) the custom of visiting one's parents on Laetare Sunday with a present.
Relating it to the celebration, it is a day set aside to celebrate the act of nurturing infants and to give gifts and honour to mothers in recognition of their numerous sacrifices to their children. Mothering Sunday is a tradition of the church and not a subject for English class biko
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Alphyno: 11:34am
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by iamGraced(f): 11:34am
Happy Mothering Sunday to all great mums (mine's the greatest BTW) & future moms
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by modelsms10: 11:34am
mothers sunday i guess.
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by corporateDan(m): 11:36am
Christian and question . Be like (like father like son)
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by coolebux(m): 11:38am
Op keep confusing yasef
If you had gone to Church today, you should have averted this trouble you're pilling up for your feeble sense.
#happy_mothering_sunday
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by fufuNegusi(m): 11:38am
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by fufuNegusi(m): 11:40am
Mothers Sunday
Shout out to my future Mama of my kids
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by smartty68(m): 11:44am
OP if tell you say I no confuse for this your thread na lie I go the lie. Happy Mothering Sunday
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Factfinder1(f): 11:50am
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by ikorodureporta: 11:50am
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by PAnaceA7(m): 11:50am
I love my mom buy won't click like....I wonder if pples bank account increases with the number of likes on nairaland.
Runs outta thread
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 11:53am
Eeyah.... no like for you..
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by Dottore: 11:59am
Mothers' Day
Re: Mothering Sunday Or Mother's Sunday? by fabulousfortune(m): 12:06pm
