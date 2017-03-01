Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) (4984 Views)

Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) / Man Gruesomely Murdered By Cultist In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos.. Very Graphic Photo / Graphic Photo: Police Man Gruesomely Murdered By Robbers In Benue

'TRAGEDY AGAIN!



Another of my Constituent, Mr. Sunday Idama, a Senior Staff of the Delta State University, Abraka- Library Department, 50 years with 14 children was brutally murdered by the ravaging Fulani Herdsmen on Friday in his Cassava farmland in Ovre Abraka.



I have reported to the whole world that I was briefed by my constituents residing across Ethiope East Mainland; towns/villages and Ethiope East Hinterlands; Ovre-Eku/Abraka/Igun of the sighting by some of them of an unspecified Helicopter said to be dropping supplies in the same Ovre-Eku/Abraka axis.



Since after my receipt of that brief, five of my Constituents namely Mr. Philip Akpine, Mr.Francis Okotie, Mr. Sunday Couple, Mr. Eyabigun Akpovena and Mr. Sunday Idama have all been slaughtered by this mercenaries; Fulani Herdsmen in their farmlands in Ovre-Abraka

which is a safe haven, dwelling and business place for thousands of Fulani Herdsmen and their cattle.



My people are helplessly susceptible, defenceless and vulnerable to this menace. The Herdsmen escapade and atrocities against my exposed constituents includes killing and Kidnapping them, maiming, rapping and attacking them.



It is estimated that we have over 2,000 Fulani Herdsmen and over 10,000 cattle in the various parts of the vast deserts- which many people have christened Ethiope East Sambisa Forest.



I wish to appeal to the security agencies to visit the "Ethiope East Sambisa Forest" and properly investigate the activities of the criminal elements of the herdsmen and bring them to justice.



Thank you.



Chief (Hon) Evance Ivwurie

Member representing Ethiope East

Delta State House of Assembly, Asaba'





This is sad.



Law enforcement have to come to the rescue of host communities. 1 Like

Friendng

Now this issue should be a SUPER DEBATE amongst youths. Hungerbad firefire sarrki etal there must be a solution enough with the blame game and mere verbal gymnastics. 1 Like

RIP

Buhari wants youths to embrace farming but he will not stop his misguided brothers aka herdsmen from killing farmers.



Food scarcity will hit some states soon. 2 Likes 1 Share

They must not retaliate or else their lord and master bubu will give a matching order to arrest every things that moves with two legs in that constituences and bundle them like crayfish to abuja kuje prison. Then the bmc crew; madridguy omenkalives sarrki vedxacool et al will do the finishing online 13 Likes 2 Shares

Every single murder in the bush is now blamed on "Fulani herdsmen" with no single proof!! This dude just might have been killed by a friend, family member, or colleague, but since herdsmen are trending, it is absolutely selleable puting the blame of every violent crime such as this on them.





This is becoming ridiculous. 7 Likes 1 Share

APC hausa fulani government of Buhari keep using helicopter to supply weapons to fulani herdsmen in Delta State 2 Likes 1 Share

HungerBAD:

This is sad.



Law enforcement have to come to the rescue of host communities. Oga leave stories. I am not buying any of that nonsense. Like i said last night, if it hadn't been revealed a family member was behind the butchery of that guy in Enugu (or so), and we have had just pictures to go by, I am ONE BILLION PERCENT SURE it would have been blamed on "Fulani herdsmen".



How can we just continue blaming these guys for all such incidents that happen in remote areas without proof?



Two days ago, in my village, a guy lured a friend of his (both are criminals by the way) to some bush path where he had a couple other guys waiting, and had him butchered over some deal that went bad. Such an incident could easily have been blamed on herdsmen if the truth hadn't come out.



I am not a fool and will not accept these things without evidence. Granted, there are some criminal herdsmen out there, but so also are there criminals from every part of the country. If we keep attributing all crimes to herdsmen while the real culprits still lurk in the shadows, we might NEVER get to put an end to the crimes. Oga leave stories. I am not buying any of that nonsense. Like i said last night, if it hadn't been revealed a family member was behind the butchery of that guy in Enugu (or so), and we have had just pictures to go by, I am ONE BILLION PERCENT SURE it would have been blamed on "Fulani herdsmen".How can we just continue blaming these guys for all such incidents that happen in remote areas without proof?Two days ago, in my village, a guy lured a friend of his (both are criminals by the way) to some bush path where he had a couple other guys waiting, and had him butchered over some deal that went bad. Such an incident could easily have been blamed on herdsmen if the truth hadn't come out.I am not a fool and will not accept these things without evidence. Granted, there are some criminal herdsmen out there, but so also are there criminals from every part of the country. If we keep attributing all crimes to herdsmen while the real culprits still lurk in the shadows, we might NEVER get to put an end to the crimes. 8 Likes

If we were in a decent country,

Where the life of every citizen both poor and rich is valued











Our Senators right now will be debating how to ban nomadic cattle rearing not Colonel Ali's refusal to wear Custom uniform 3 Likes

how are we sure its the fulanis that did it? 1 Like

Homeboiy:

how are we sure its the fulanis that did it? That is the question no one is asking, and when one does, they are called "Fulani slaves". Nonsense. They should prove to us Fulanis did it jor. That is the question no one is asking, and when one does, they are called "Fulani slaves". Nonsense. They should prove to us Fulanis did it jor. 3 Likes 1 Share

SatanIsLord:

Buhari tribes men







Yeah, just as I thought. The real target of all these lies is no one but Buhari.



PDP, your agenda shall fail just like it did in 2015 I promise you. Yeah, just as I thought. The real target of all these lies is no one but Buhari.PDP, your agenda shall fail just like it did in 2015 I promise you. 2 Likes 2 Shares

2cato:

They must not retaliate or else their lord and master bubu will give a matching order to arrest every things that moves with two legs in that constituences and bundle them like crayfish to abuja kuje prison. Then the bmc crew; madridguy omenkalives sarrki vedxacool et al will do the finishing online RIP

EastGold:







If I tear you slap Na so. Na so. 1 Like

hungryboy:

What is wrong with this man?



What is also wrong with you? Are the questions he is asking not valid ones? Anyway see your name sef...A hungryboy must be an angry one! What is also wrong with you? Are the questions he is asking not valid ones? Anyway see your name sef...A hungryboy must be an angry one! 2 Likes 1 Share

RIP



Many foolish comments above shows some Nigerians are still foolish. 1 Like