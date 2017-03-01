₦airaland Forum

DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by sar33: 6:11am
As shared by Hon. Evance.......

'TRAGEDY AGAIN!

Another of my Constituent, Mr. Sunday Idama, a Senior Staff of the Delta State University, Abraka- Library Department, 50 years with 14 children was brutally murdered by the ravaging Fulani Herdsmen on Friday in his Cassava farmland in Ovre Abraka.

I have reported to the whole world that I was briefed by my constituents residing across Ethiope East Mainland; towns/villages and Ethiope East Hinterlands; Ovre-Eku/Abraka/Igun of the sighting by some of them of an unspecified Helicopter said to be dropping supplies in the same Ovre-Eku/Abraka axis.

Since after my receipt of that brief, five of my Constituents namely Mr. Philip Akpine, Mr.Francis Okotie, Mr. Sunday Couple, Mr. Eyabigun Akpovena and Mr. Sunday Idama have all been slaughtered by this mercenaries; Fulani Herdsmen in their farmlands in Ovre-Abraka
which is a safe haven, dwelling and business place for thousands of Fulani Herdsmen and their cattle.

My people are helplessly susceptible, defenceless and vulnerable to this menace. The Herdsmen escapade and atrocities against my exposed constituents includes killing and Kidnapping them, maiming, rapping and attacking them.

It is estimated that we have over 2,000 Fulani Herdsmen and over 10,000 cattle in the various parts of the vast deserts- which many people have christened Ethiope East Sambisa Forest.

I wish to appeal to the security agencies to visit the "Ethiope East Sambisa Forest" and properly investigate the activities of the criminal elements of the herdsmen and bring them to justice.

Thank you.

Chief (Hon) Evance Ivwurie
Member representing Ethiope East
Delta State House of Assembly, Asaba'


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/man-gruesomely-murdered-by-fulani.html?m=1

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by HungerBAD: 6:14am
This is sad.

Law enforcement have to come to the rescue of host communities.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by SmartchoicesNG: 6:14am
Friendng
Now this issue should be a SUPER DEBATE amongst youths. Hungerbad firefire sarrki etal there must be a solution enough with the blame game and mere verbal gymnastics.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by youngberry001(m): 6:17am
RIP
Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by Kondomatic(m): 6:17am
Buhari wants youths to embrace farming but he will not stop his misguided brothers aka herdsmen from killing farmers.

Food scarcity will hit some states soon.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by 2cato: 6:19am
They must not retaliate or else their lord and master bubu will give a matching order to arrest every things that moves with two legs in that constituences and bundle them like crayfish to abuja kuje prison. Then the bmc crew; madridguy omenkalives sarrki vedxacool et al will do the finishing online

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by omenkaLives: 6:20am
Every single murder in the bush is now blamed on "Fulani herdsmen" with no single proof!! This dude just might have been killed by a friend, family member, or colleague, but since herdsmen are trending, it is absolutely selleable puting the blame of every violent crime such as this on them.


This is becoming ridiculous.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by SatanIsLord: 6:22am
APC hausa fulani government of Buhari keep using helicopter to supply weapons to fulani herdsmen in Delta State

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by SmartchoicesNG: 6:22am
omenkaLives:
Every single murder in the bush is now blamed of "Fulani herdsmen" with no single proof!! This dude just might have been killed by a friend, family member, or colleague, but since herdsmen are trending, it is absolutely selleable puting the blame of every violent crime such as this on them.


This is becoming ridiculous.
What about your home State of Benue. Are the killings of your people rumours too?

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by IamJix: 6:24am
omenkaLives:
Every single murder in the bush is now blamed of "Fulani herdsmen" with no single proof!! This dude just might have been killed by a friend, family member, or colleague, but since herdsmen are trending, it is absolutely selleable puting the blame of every violent crime such as this on them.


This is becoming ridiculous.
Omenka you're not part of us (Igeds)
we are not this foolish.
always defending an old terrorist.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by hungryboy(m): 6:27am
omenkaLives:
Every single murder in the bush is now blamed of "Fulani herdsmen" with no single proof!! This dude just might have been killed by a friend, family member, or colleague, but since herdsmen are trending, it is absolutely selleable puting the blame of every violent crime such as this on them.


This is becoming ridiculous.
What is wrong with this man?

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by omenkaLives: 6:29am
HungerBAD:
This is sad.

Law enforcement have to come to the rescue of host communities.
Oga leave stories. I am not buying any of that nonsense. Like i said last night, if it hadn't been revealed a family member was behind the butchery of that guy in Enugu (or so), and we have had just pictures to go by, I am ONE BILLION PERCENT SURE it would have been blamed on "Fulani herdsmen".

How can we just continue blaming these guys for all such incidents that happen in remote areas without proof?

Two days ago, in my village, a guy lured a friend of his (both are criminals by the way) to some bush path where he had a couple other guys waiting, and had him butchered over some deal that went bad. Such an incident could easily have been blamed on herdsmen if the truth hadn't come out.

I am not a fool and will not accept these things without evidence. Granted, there are some criminal herdsmen out there, but so also are there criminals from every part of the country. If we keep attributing all crimes to herdsmen while the real culprits still lurk in the shadows, we might NEVER get to put an end to the crimes.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by hungryboy(m): 6:33am
If we were in a decent country,
Where the life of every citizen both poor and rich is valued





Our Senators right now will be debating how to ban nomadic cattle rearing not Colonel Ali's refusal to wear Custom uniform

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by omenkaLives: 6:35am
IamJix:

Omenka you're not part of us (Igeds)
we are not this foolish.
always defending an old terrorist.
You should be telling that to whoever bore you.

That is how one idiot said a similar crap yesterday forgetting he also boldly said "I am igbo" on another thread. It wouldn't be the first time I'm seeing such stupidity and certainly wouldn't be the last.

In addition, this stupid comment gives credence to the fact the target of all these "blame the herdsmen" game is actually Buhari, otherwise, what has my statement got to do with Buhari that this poster should write "always defending an old terrosist"?

Be proud of who you are and stop trying to be so you aren't. You are NOT an Igede man. In addition, I saw you complaining about who's gonna pay your tuition if you eventually pass JAMB, and I have this to tell you: you have your whole life ahead of you and should focus on making hay while the sun still shines instead of dwelling on issues you obviously are too small and immature to meddle in.

Bye.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by Homeboiy: 6:37am
how are we sure its the fulanis that did it?

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by YourImaginaryBF(m): 6:40am
omenkaLives:
Every single murder in the bush is now blamed of "Fulani herdsmen" with no single proof!! This dude just might have been killed by a friend, family member, or colleague, but since herdsmen are trending, it is absolutely selleable puting the blame of every violent crime such as this on them.


This is becoming ridiculous.
they'll soon start blaming deaths caused by malaria on fulani

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by kingsouthie: 6:45am
SmartchoicesNG:

What about your home State of Benue. Are the killings of your people rumours too?
Sir ahmadu bello aptly described them as the willing tools of the fulani mafia so dont be surprised, though some are getting wiser while others continue to be their tools for peanuts...smh

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by omenkaLives: 6:48am
SmartchoicesNG:

What about your home State of Benue. Are the killings of your people rumours too?
Oga read and understand before commenting. Who said anything about "rumours"? Who said the killings are "rumours"?

I'm saying "Fulani herdsmen" are being blamed for almost all such crimes nowadays because that is an easy sell when we know they aren't always the ones responsible, and you are talking about "rumours". In Benue, Gana and his gang of militants have killed alot more people that those we are always quick to blame.

This thing is nothing but politics being played by PDP. as long as the "fulani" is being blamed everytime such gory images make it to the net or social media, it is their (pdp's) hope that Buhari's 2019 agenda grows slimmer.

I'm not a fool and won't buy all that crap hook, line and sinker. Anyone who wants to could do so anyway, after all, it is their right to be foolish.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by omenkaLives: 6:50am
Homeboiy:
how are we sure its the fulanis that did it?
That is the question no one is asking, and when one does, they are called "Fulani slaves". Nonsense. They should prove to us Fulanis did it jor.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by omenkaLives: 6:51am
SatanIsLord:
Buhari tribes men



Yeah, just as I thought. The real target of all these lies is no one but Buhari.

PDP, your agenda shall fail just like it did in 2015 I promise you.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by EastGold(m): 7:04am
omenkaLives:
Every single murder in the bush is now blamed of "Fulani herdsmen" with no single proof!! This dude just might have been killed by a friend, family member, or colleague, but since herdsmen are trending, it is absolutely selleable puting the blame of every violent crime such as this on them.


This is becoming ridiculous.


If I tear you slap

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by madridguy(m): 7:14am
RIP

2cato:
They must not retaliate or else their lord and master bubu will give a matching order to arrest every things that moves with two legs in that constituences and bundle them like crayfish to abuja kuje prison. Then the bmc crew; madridguy omenkalives sarrki vedxacool et al will do the finishing online
Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by omenkaLives: 7:23am
EastGold:



If I tear you slap
Na so.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by Funlordmaniac(m): 7:36am
hungryboy:
What is wrong with this man?


What is also wrong with you? Are the questions he is asking not valid ones? Anyway see your name sef...A hungryboy must be an angry one!

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by SmartchoicesNG: 7:43am
omenkaLives:
Oga read and understand before commenting. Who said anything about "rumours"? Who said the killings are "rumours"?

I'm saying "Fulani herdsmen" are being blamed for almost all such crimes nowadays because that is an easy sell when we know they aren't always the ones responsible, and you are talking about "rumours". In Benue, Gana and his gang of militants have killed alot more people that those we are always quick to blame.

This thing is nothing but politics being played by PDP. as long as the "fulani" is being blamed everytime such gory images make it to the net or social media, it is their (pdp's) hope that Buhari's 2019 agenda grows slimmer.

I'm not a fool and won't buy all that crap hook, line and sinker. Anyone who wants to could do so anyway, after all, it is their right to be foolish.
Better to be a fool and save lives.. than to believe you're wise while people die due to your inactions and actions.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by IamJix: 7:49am
omenkaLives:
You should be telling that to whoever bore you.

That is how one idiot said a similar crap yesterday forgetting he also boldly said "I am igbo" on another thread. It wouldn't be the first time I'm seeing such stupidity and certainly wouldn't be the last.

In addition, this stupid comment gives credence to the fact the target of all these "blame the herdsmen" game is actually Buhari, otherwise, what has my statement got to do with Buhari that this poster should write "always defending an old terrosist"?

Be proud of who you are and stop trying to be so you aren't. You are NOT an Igede man. In addition, I saw you complaining about who's gonna pay your tuition if you eventually pass JAMB, and I have this to tell you: you have your whole life ahead of you and should focus on making hay while the sun still shines instead of dwelling on issues you obviously are too small and immature to meddle in.

Bye.
hey young man.
I am an Igede boy.
I am a 200L student.
I am having a good CGPA.
that thread you saw, I was advising someone not to beg for funds to register for jamb.
you're just an old fool.
http://www.nairaland.com/3698520/pls-jamb-form-out-nowbut#54865242

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by omenkaLives: 8:09am
SmartchoicesNG:

Better to be a fool and save lives.. than to believe you're wise while people die due to your inactions and actions.
K. Congrats for being you.

Bye.
Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by SmartchoicesNG: 8:10am
omenkaLives:
K. Congrats for being you.

Bye.
Rather been me than you.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by Firefire(m): 9:13am
RIP

Many foolish comments above shows some Nigerians are still foolish.

Re: DELSU Staff Murdered In His Farm By Fulani Herdsmen In Abraka, Delta (Pics) by SatanIsLord: 11:29am
SMH

