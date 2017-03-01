₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by informant001: 6:40am
A Facebook user, Iwuafor Juliet just shared this testimony of how her aunty gave birth after 21 years of marriage. According to her, her aunt got married in 1996 and had not conceived since then due to several mishaps. The woman reportedly gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on Friday after carrying the pregnancy for over 3 years.
Read what Juliet shared on Facebook;
My Anty got married since 1996 and have not had any child since then..... later on she took in and carried the pregnancy for 3years and 2 months. Just yesterday she gave birth to the long awaited baby(boy)... two days to Mothering Sunday after TWENTY ONE YEARS. My Anty will be called a Mother this year...God of miracle THANK YOU.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/nigerian-woman-who-was-pregnant-for.html
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by sarrki(m): 6:44am
Thank God
Let The name of The Almighty be praised
we use her as a point of contact to all looking for the fruit of the womb
we pray that you bless them with the fruit of the womb IJMN
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by informant001: 6:46am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by dainformant(m): 6:47am
I never knew u were a pastor,, that's good
sarrki:
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by segsxpendable(m): 6:49am
children of nowadays sha,,,and he stayed there for good 2yrs...
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by dingbang(m): 6:52am
This is great news... I believe children are a gift from God both to those who have sex righteously and unrighteously
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by EastGold(m): 6:54am
To all expectant mothers, I wish you safe delivery
Somebody say amen
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by madridguy(m): 7:00am
Alhamdulilahi.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by Teacher1776(m): 7:05am
3 years ogini? Unbelievable! Why did she not go for a CS?
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by Jj222(f): 7:06am
wow two years you said , which means the baby is now going to three years. God thank You papa God you too much.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by delishpot: 7:11am
Nigeria police should investigate all the many years/over term pregnancy cases to establish that those kids genuinely belong to the women claiming them. Nothing personal, just to make sure that while one woman is dancing another is not crying over her stolen baby.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by smithsydny(m): 9:36am
My case is different 2017..
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by TINALETC3(f): 11:34am
Wow my sis carried hers for 14 months
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by adorablepepple(f): 11:34am
Thank God for Her life. Omo lomo was waiting for naira to gain value and recession to end before he arrives
Welcome to Nigeria Baby Boy
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 11:34am
Congratulations to her!
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by Friedyokes: 11:37am
Pregnant for three years nd doctors didn't suggest a cesarean section
CONGRATS ALL THE SAME
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by dotmanxp(m): 11:37am
Doctors in the house how far? is this medically possible
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by aamstih: 11:37am
What could have been the cause?
TINALETC3:
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by ajalawole(m): 11:37am
Glory be to God. The old witches for her village don die
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by Stephenndidi85: 11:37am
God keep disobeying scientific rule. God be praise.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by bizzyjosh: 11:38am
the pikin don dey waka for belle be dat
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by masseratti: 11:38am
delishpot:so true,you just said my mind,
Am happy for her
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by HOLYDICK(m): 11:38am
Two years jesu as this baby hear say recession dey na why e no wan comot o efcc must investigate dis pikin
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by smartty68(m): 11:40am
My former neighbour was pregnant for a year plus. Congrats
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by jonahsunday97(m): 11:41am
#thank God oooooo#
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by anonymuz(m): 11:41am
delishpot:why do you think in a shallow manner?
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by skywalker001(m): 11:41am
Village pple b like... It's our work ooo
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by skywalker001(m): 11:43am
Stephenndidi85:muslim god or xtian god... Stupidity @ d highest order
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by Sisqoman(m): 11:44am
she don settled her vilage woman
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by skywalker001(m): 11:45am
smithsydny:murder case or robbery case
|Re: Nigerian Woman Who Was Pregnant For 3 Years Finally Gives Birth. Photos by maclatunji: 11:45am
God has his ways but does the baby have teeth already?
