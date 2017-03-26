Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" (2896 Views)

Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke alleged to be one of the actresses involved in sexcapades with controversial pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman has denied that any man is responsible for her luxury lifestyle.



In a brief chat with Inside Nollywood, Daniella whose new Mercedes Benz 450GL SUV and house in Mende, Maryland, Lagos were linked to the embattled pastor, maintained that the source of her wealth is hard work.







She said: ‘’I have read and heard all sorts of negative things and stories about myself. Well, that is what you media people generate to drive traffic to your sites or papers. From me doing boobs jobs and buttocks lifting to these kinds of stories. Nobody is sponsoring my career or my trips abroad etc. I have a jewelry shop here in Lagos, which has been running for a while. That is where I generate the funds I use in running my personal life. All you see me wearing now are from my shop. No big man anywhere is responsible for anything I have. People can say whatever they want to say. ‘’



When further asked if she’s a fan of intimacy gadgets, the Imo State-born actress, asserted that as much as she won’t criticize or condemn those who find satisfaction and happiness in using intimacy gadgets, she can’t answer for herself.



“It is all about what works for the person in question, if it’s going to make them happy and sustain their marriage or relationship, then it’s fine to go for it. Get satisfied and stay happy, that is what matters at the end of the day. But for me, I can’t give you a yes or no answer. I can’t tell you if I am using intimacy gadgets or not, that’s a very private question”, she added.

http://sunnewsonline.com/apostle-suleman-not-funding-my-luxury-lifestyle-daniella-okeke/

Apostle surely knows good thingy... 4 Likes

when parents tell their teenage children to take life easy they think they know too much only to realize themselves in their twenties and be thinking of an easy avenue to make it in life. i think that's the kind of life she led. nonsense.



her mum and dad confirmed she is not normal so who are we to say otherwise. 2 Likes









Tell us another lie! Tell us another lie! 3 Likes

What was the apostle car doing in your house madam big yansh? 7 Likes 1 Share

She must be very 'hardworking'...... 3 Likes

"When further asked if she's a fan of intimacy gadgets, the Imo State-born actress, asserted that as much as she won't criticize or condemn those who find satisfaction and happiness in using intimacy gadgets, she can't answer for herself."











Apostle; where are you? Come and see the food; for I will forbid them not... 5 Likes 1 Share

Then who? Donald trump? 1 Like

she didn't deny the allegations of her and the apostle.... she only talks about her expensive lifestyle.



Meaning she could have something to do with Apostle Suleiman, but he isn't funding her welfare.



Nice one... the truth finally coming out!

