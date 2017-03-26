₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by TriumphJohnson: 7:53am
Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke alleged to be one of the actresses involved in sexcapades with controversial pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman has denied that any man is responsible for her luxury lifestyle.
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by Wuuworld(m): 11:22am
Linus Lai Lion Mbah.
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by NCAN(m): 11:46am
Apostle surely knows good thingy...
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by bugativeron: 11:46am
Hmmm
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by skywalker001(m): 11:46am
Ok!
Next...
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by prospero5(m): 11:46am
no mind that yeye girl called stephanie.
i have never seen any human being that chooses to be so stupid like that girl.
when parents tell their teenage children to take life easy they think they know too much only to realize themselves in their twenties and be thinking of an easy avenue to make it in life. i think that's the kind of life she led. nonsense.
her mum and dad confirmed she is not normal so who are we to say otherwise.
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by 0b10010011: 11:47am
Tell us another lie!
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by BillDesmond2much(m): 11:48am
Thought she was bought too
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by harizonal123(m): 11:48am
What was the apostle car doing in your house madam big yansh?
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by soberdrunk(m): 11:48am
She must be very 'hardworking'......
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by Dshocker(m): 11:48am
They say "tomorrow never dies" but "tomorrow maybe too late" if she continues trading herself as an Olosho
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by Flexherbal(m): 11:49am
Ok !
"When further asked if she’s a fan of intimacy gadgets, the Imo State-born actress, asserted that as much as she won’t criticize or condemn those who find satisfaction and happiness in using intimacy gadgets, she can’t answer for herself."
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by juliusocean(m): 11:49am
Who is funding it buhari ni
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by opineflu(m): 11:49am
slandering hore
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by Kenshinmunac: 11:49am
Ok
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by PaulKillerman(m): 11:49am
Apostle; where are you? Come and see the food; for I will forbid them not...
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by smartec: 11:49am
Ok na
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by Deivid10(m): 11:49am
Just be keeping ur evidence......
(It is safe with me or Sahara reporters)
Just in case......
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by Krinel(f): 11:49am
ok
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by filcast(m): 11:50am
OK i
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by Jayuba(m): 11:50am
We have heard.
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by Marxv: 11:50am
This is bad news for aprokos' that wouldnt want the man of God to be....
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by martineverest(m): 11:50am
Then who? Donald trump?
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by chuksjuve(m): 11:50am
my silence to this post is golden..
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by resultcase(m): 11:50am
she didn't deny the allegations of her and the apostle.... she only talks about her expensive lifestyle.
Meaning she could have something to do with Apostle Suleiman, but he isn't funding her welfare.
Nice one... the truth finally coming out!
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by smartty68(m): 11:50am
TriumphJohnson:OP this pisure can cause problem. Vaseline crew where at thou?
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by Luiz1: 11:50am
O Boy!...... Na nyansh be dis.....?
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by egbusi1(m): 11:50am
Wuuworld:Can you prove that she is lieing with facts and figures or you are just speaking from the figment of your imaginations. smh.
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:51am
So how are you now funding it?...
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by koolaid87: 11:51am
OK..Next!
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by ReachHard: 11:51am
AUNTY DANIELLA, I KNOW YOU'RE LYING... BUT KWANTINU
|Re: Daniella Okeke: "Apostle Suleman Not Funding My Luxury Lifestyle" by Dygeasy(m): 11:51am
