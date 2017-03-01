₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by stane007: 8:08am
The makeup artiste responsible for this transformation is Peletin Adedoja. What do you think?
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by ihimiray(m): 8:12am
Ekweremaduka
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by Epositive(m): 8:18am
katuma boroba
the foundation strong o
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by stane007: 8:21am
lalasticlala
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by sinaj(f): 8:23am
Jesu Krist!
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by Ashleydolls(f): 8:32am
Wow! Total transformation
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by humeeh(f): 9:44am
Did she recognize herself??
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by Idydarling(f): 10:16am
she's 10yrs younger in the made up pictures, this makeup artists sef...
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by preetymee(f): 10:29am
See transfiguration ooo
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by okanlawon94(m): 10:37am
Oh lawd send down rain
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by Fkforyou(m): 10:50am
Her husband now would wake up in the morning and start screaming "This is not the woman I married"....All thanks to make up artist. ,
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by DOUBLEWAHALA: 11:12am
hu do we surpose to blame or giv credit to
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by ameezy(m): 11:41am
Chai
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by Marxv: 11:51am
Foundation
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by unclezuma: 11:51am
This is nice.
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by toluxa1(m): 11:51am
Choi
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by IpobExposed: 11:51am
Una no dey go church u still dey Nairaland. God is watching.
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by AkinPhysicist: 11:51am
blood of demons
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by sisisioge: 11:52am
Them no born am well to get in the sun, the after will be worse than the before!
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by AkinPhysicist: 11:52am
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by fizzy4luv(m): 11:52am
ELEDUMRE
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by Divay22(f): 11:52am
O heavens
One full concealer go enter that face
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by Flexherbal(m): 11:52am
What!
Completely different.
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by Daniel058(m): 11:52am
Who make up epp?
. team deeper life
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by ipobarecriminals: 11:53am
Nigerians will always talk, break the Internet etc.Leave her with her watercolor makeup facial.
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by AkinPhysicist: 11:53am
women and their lies - God will punish all of you
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by frisky2good(m): 11:53am
Deceiving deceivers
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by mrmrmister: 11:53am
All make up artists are going to Hell
WTF!!
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by Dottore: 11:53am
Imagine. If I say women are heartless and full of deception some will argue. How cam one pay for Chi Exotic Multi Fruit Juice and get zobo or worse still tie tie "1 naila azu cream" in white santana leather.
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by PAnaceA7(m): 11:53am
.....I remove headdress 100times for this woman...
And this make up artist wants to make heaven
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by x240: 11:53am
Please to what extent is this make up when you wake up and look at the mirror and your original face is still there.
Why not carry your real face with elegance? I can never take a woman who adorns make up all around with reapect. Underneath such is a beeline self esteem issue and lack of self worth
|Re: This Before And After Makeup Photo Has Got Nigerians Talking! by AkinPhysicist: 11:54am
