http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/this-before-and-after-makeup-photo-has.html The makeup artiste responsible for this transformation is Peletin Adedoja. What do you think?

Ekweremaduka 4 Likes





the foundation strong o





Np >> lilwayne ~ mirror





#tunechi

#mars

lalasticlala

Jesu Krist! 6 Likes

Wow! Total transformation

Did she recognize herself?? 2 Likes

she's 10yrs younger in the made up pictures, this makeup artists sef...

See transfiguration ooo 1 Like

Oh lawd send down rain

, Her husband now would wake up in the morning and start screaming "This is not the woman I married"....All thanks to make up artist. 1 Like

hu do we surpose to blame or giv credit to

Chai

Foundation

This is nice.

Choi

Una no dey go church u still dey Nairaland. God is watching.

blood of demons





Them no born am well to get in the sun, the after will be worse than the before!

1 Like

ELEDUMRE



One full concealer go enter that face O heaven

What!



Completely different.

Who make up epp?



. team deeper life

Nigerians will always talk, break the Internet etc.Leave her with her watercolor makeup facial.

women and their lies - God will punish all of you 1 Like

Deceiving deceivers



WTF!! All make up artists are going to Hell

Imagine. If I say women are heartless and full of deception some will argue. How cam one pay for Chi Exotic Multi Fruit Juice and get zobo or worse still tie tie "1 naila azu cream" in white santana leather.

.....I remove headdress 100times for this woman...



And this make up artist wants to make heaven .....I remove headdress 100times for this woman...And this make up artist wants to make heaven