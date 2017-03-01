₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,076 members, 3,440,668 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 12:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine (1792 Views)
Funke Akindele Is Pregnant For JJC Skillz - Hype Nigeria / Funke Akindele Is Totally Beautiful In New Photo / Fathia Balogun Is Drop Dead Gorgeous In Lovely Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by PapiNigga: 8:58am
Jenifa's Dairy star actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, looked stunning on the latest cover of ThisDay Style Magazine.
See more photos below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/funke-akindele-is-drop-dead-gorgeous-on.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by Ashleydolls(f): 9:10am
I love everything about this woman
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by CaroLyner(f): 9:16am
Wow.This is the best i'v seen her
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by vivienD: 9:19am
Beautiful
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by SmartchoicesNG: 9:23am
She or the make up and dresses?
Be careful OP
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by Henryyy(m): 9:50am
Pretty Funke.
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by thesicilian: 9:57am
The dress is gorgeous and the background is cool.
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by axortedbabe(f): 9:58am
She oozes class n confident.
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by adorablepepple(f): 10:03am
Its not all that fantastic and drop dead whatever , love my Funke all the Time though
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by ellahzy(f): 10:14am
looking so pretty.
looks like Taraji @2nd pic
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by Idydarling(f): 10:20am
can't get the angle her legs are @ last pix
. . . . . . . . . . .
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by Flexherbal(m): 11:55am
Beautiful!
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by Moneyyy: 11:55am
.
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by soberdrunk(m): 11:55am
She has come a long way, she is not a JJC......
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by maddman: 11:56am
Eskis if you can't show us your p.uss.y go away
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by SQLmastar(m): 11:56am
Mtcheeew.... ugly woman.
Na make up and make up and make over dey make am look like say she fine small
Justu Taki her to the pool and all will be revealed!
Notefor any hypocrate)...with the high definition photography and intensive/extensive make-ups, even a gorilla could developed to resemble totoo dike-churchmill.
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by wumxy: 11:57am
9ce 1.
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by accountbalance: 11:57am
I just love her.
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by Divay22(f): 11:58am
Omo Yoruba
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by PenisCaP: 11:58am
Pls which "wow" are u talkin abt?
Im sorry there is nothin "wow" abt these pics.
Except u are talkin abt the wow wow wow of a dog
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by Pavore9: 11:59am
Looking good.
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by iamGraced(f): 12:00pm
African Cookie....#Empire
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by Vincad(f): 12:01pm
She looks just like Taraji P Henson
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by smartty68(m): 12:01pm
ellahzy:Indeed she looks like Taraji Henson. Nice
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by Abortions: 12:02pm
[b][/b]2dAY IS MONDAY
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by JerryTemi(f): 12:02pm
I love your confidence baby and am so on it so keep it.
|Re: Funke Akindele Wows For ThisDay Style Magazine by lordsharks(m): 12:02pm
Gorgeous look
(0) (Reply)
''working With Djinee Remains My Dream'' - Lastborn / Inside Nick Lachey, Vanessa Minnillo’s Wedding Shower / Help Me Grow
Viewing this topic: peggycious(f), londonrivals, HarkymTheOracle(m), JerryTemi(f), tbeckys(f), otunbaajamu(m), delighttessy(f), Missyetty(f), nikkiehan(f), OtunbaAde101(m), agricforyouths(m), Mekateka, DIYlady01, Princetammy, whizdame(m), Udobass, Ojugunrege(f), Favour22amaka(f), Pla2jos(m), jayvine(f), Lucasino, anchor3447(m), Tobex4realTobex234(m), teebee22(f), kayceeD2(m), murphy02, SamJed(m), Elchikado(m), Emekus92(m), mrover(m), LaconicINC, mhiztee, DonSolo3013, Shakeeraw(f), pholz(f), iammanuel, joeleerules, goodnewscliff(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6