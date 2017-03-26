₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,170 members, 3,440,968 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 03:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" (16606 Views)
The Look On The Face Of Jide Kosoko's Son As His Mother Is Buried (Photo) / Denrele Celebrates His Mother's Birthday (Photos) / Don Jazzy Celebrates His 33rd Birthday Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by IamAirforce1: 12:25pm
Legendary music producer and Mavins boss, Don jazzy took to Instagram to celebrate his mom today been mothers day.
Donjazzy, in his sweet message to his mom described her as the brain behind his success.
Link
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSGTie1j_Gt/
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by IamAirforce1: 12:31pm
I will give 1million naira for my mom's upkeep
10k for my girl friends upkeep.
Mother is everything.
60 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Dottore: 1:15pm
Ok
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Sacluxpaint(m): 1:15pm
IamAirforce1:
Abi o, all these naija oloshos using gf as cover up deserve nothing sef.
9 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Dosmay(m): 1:15pm
.
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by NCAN(m): 1:16pm
splendid
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by rozayx5(m): 1:16pm
nice one
no be to dey shayo for club and your mother dey farm for people to survive
while you spend money on women who will add no single kobo to your account or value to your life
6 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by LastSurvivor11: 1:16pm
Taaaaaaar Don baba..
Na my mum sure pass..
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Pavore9: 1:16pm
Mothers are diamond.
4 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Jodha(f): 1:16pm
I pray I grow old and live to see my children celebrate me...
The joy of motherhood... Is just unexplainable..
Guess aww feel it too.. When I become a mother
12 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by chemistry157: 1:17pm
I see where he got the big "twerking" NOSE from.... Lmao!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by tosyne2much(m): 1:17pm
This is what I expect him to do, not uploading the pictures of slay queens
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Qmerit(m): 1:18pm
Good. Happy mothers' day to all mothers on Nairaland, to my momsy and my wife. Cheers
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Waskolo: 1:18pm
Bleep don jazzy, he couldn't give me 10k I ask him
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by jimi4us: 1:18pm
nice one BB house
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by rheether(f): 1:18pm
So Don Jazzy wants me to believe that his mom fried Akara while he was growing up? All this celeb sef, non wan agree say them born am with silver spoon for mouth.
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by jimi4us: 1:18pm
Waskolo:he's your father abi?
11 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by rheether(f): 1:19pm
jimi4us:
Go get a life.
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Pavore9: 1:19pm
rozayx5:
Unfortunately a lot of mothers are going through that while the sons they sweated over are wasting money on women who are not adding value to their lives but when they run into hard times they remember their mothers!
5 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by jimi4us: 1:19pm
rheether:The one that you don't have GOAT
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Divay22(f): 1:21pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by anotherydz(m): 1:21pm
That shoe though!
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by femijay8271(m): 1:23pm
let me change my Whatsapp dp for my Moma. Omo Iya Femi
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Monalisa185(f): 1:23pm
Sacluxpaint:
you'll marry one of those oloshos one day and she'll become the mother of your kids.
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Sacluxpaint(m): 1:25pm
Monalisa185:
Ok. Make I marry you?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by fuckboys: 1:26pm
The next generation will be bastards celebrating their single retired oloshos as mum, i weep for this generation
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Standardcosting(f): 1:26pm
Sacluxpaint:
Abi you meant all these fake ass niggas using Olosho as girlfriend on Nairaland deserve nothing
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by modelsms10: 1:27pm
Don baba.Do her well jor
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Chimaritoponcho: 1:27pm
Lemme follow this medium and wish my mum a happy mother's day too
Lov u mom
I go still make am like jazzy
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by Cutesexy1(f): 1:30pm
Simply lovely
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by mightyhazel: 1:31pm
Wow
Nice
|Re: Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" by fuckboys: 1:32pm
Monalisa185 post=54963 184:and it hasn't occur to you that the rate of Nigerian guys now getting married to foreigners are Quite alarming?
Hoes everywhere opening filthy legs for the highest bidder
2 Likes
Kim Kardashian Leans On Ex Reggie Bush During Divorce / Nigeria Immigration Service Recruitment 2011 / Chinese now Producing Corned Beef with Dead Bodies & Export them To Africa (Foto
Viewing this topic: ugonnalily(m), STemidayo23, ophilly, Irises(m), arikibe, fashbaba, donkennyakademy(m), cowgirl9090, ehix89(m), natznext(m), Hardetutu01(m), Negotiate, TomTheleader, enoumoh, machinegundammy(m), divalizzy(f), Big4wig(m), Effiezynews, mealdred, warriking(m), dabongys, chinkichun, sharkeyraw(f), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), ostechno, femiakinbully(m), Kuzzey(m), VeeVee87(f), 9jaAmerican, graceama, agbalagba1 and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9