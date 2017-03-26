Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Celebrates His Mother: "Behold The Sweetest Mother In The World" (16606 Views)

Donjazzy, in his sweet message to his mom described her as the brain behind his success.



Link

I will give 1million naira for my mom's upkeep





10k for my girl friends upkeep.





Mother is everything. 60 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Abi o, all these naija oloshos using gf as cover up deserve nothing sef. Abi o, all these naija oloshos using gf as cover up deserve nothing sef. 9 Likes

.

splendid

nice one







no be to dey shayo for club and your mother dey farm for people to survive



while you spend money on women who will add no single kobo to your account or value to your life 6 Likes

Taaaaaaar Don baba..



Na my mum sure pass.. 10 Likes 1 Share

Mothers are diamond. 4 Likes







The joy of motherhood... Is just unexplainable..



Guess aww feel it too.. When I become a mother I pray I grow old and live to see my children celebrate me...The joy of motherhood... Is just unexplainable..Guess aww feel it too.. When I become a mother 12 Likes

I see where he got the big "twerking" NOSE from.... Lmao! 5 Likes 1 Share

This is what I expect him to do, not uploading the pictures of slay queens

Good. Happy mothers' day to all mothers on Nairaland, to my momsy and my wife. Cheers 3 Likes

Bleep don jazzy, he couldn't give me 10k I ask him

nice one BB house

So Don Jazzy wants me to believe that his mom fried Akara while he was growing up? All this celeb sef, non wan agree say them born am with silver spoon for mouth.

That shoe though!

let me change my Whatsapp dp for my Moma. Omo Iya Femi

The next generation will be bastards celebrating their single retired oloshos as mum, i weep for this generation 3 Likes

Don baba.Do her well jor

Lemme follow this medium and wish my mum a happy mother's day too

Lov u mom

I go still make am like jazzy

Simply lovely

Wow







Nice