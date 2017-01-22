₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 1:52pm
As Apostle Suleman celebrates his birthday, he gifts out 26 Cars, 1 house, 2 Million Naira for widows, 100 thousand naira each for the oldest departmental members, several thousands for other members, blesses indigenous (OFM Member) artistes running into millions of Nairas plus other numerous gifts.
See Photos below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-gifts-out-26-cars-1.html
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by sarrki(m): 1:53pm
suleiman give 100
it does not remove the fact that you are a fraudster
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by profhezekiah: 1:54pm
God bless him
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by anotherydz(m): 1:54pm
Person park car down wan sell you talk say na Suleiman wan dash am out. Where's the man in the picture now
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 1:54pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by sarrki(m): 1:56pm
Africans are there own problems
The god of men Swindle you with your hard earned money
use it for 3somes and other oloshos
Buy tokunbo cat for little few
Suleman is a mega fraudster
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by sarrki(m): 1:57pm
profhezekiah:
God is not a man that should lie
He's a clean God
Suleman is a fraudster
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by ciggy000: 1:57pm
great gesture.continue to b a blessing to ur generation. no matter d negative things people say about u, it cannot erase d joy of d beneficiaries of ur benevolence God bless u
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by sarrki(m): 1:59pm
ciggy000:
Hebrew 5:14 will help you grow in faith
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 1:59pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by dunkem21(m): 2:01pm
Waoh ..May the Almighty bless him abundantly and shame his enemies ..
Otobo abi Utobo ..come collect another CAR, CASH AND GIFTS for your 3some ..
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by shortgun(m): 2:02pm
The Church is marching on; The gates of hell shall not prevail
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:04pm
shortgun:
Read 1peter 2:2
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by shortgun(m): 2:09pm
sarrki:1 Peter 2:2
King James Version (KJV)
As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:
.....now what?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by diasporaman(m): 2:13pm
Stephanie Otobo, womaniser cum Blackmailer FESTUS Keyamo, Sahara desert Sowore and the Kaduna midget cannot stop Apostle Johnson Suleman.
God punish devil
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:17pm
shortgun:
You need to grow spiritual
spiritual babe worship pastors
Adult spiritual grow in the word they can differentiate between fake and real men of God
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by ciggy000: 2:17pm
sarrki:I guess u are d one that needs better understanding of Gods word cos its obvious u lack such cos if u do u wld know d bible said we should judge not so that we won't b judged more so vengeance is of d Lord alone.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by Sketchandcraft: 2:19pm
Image laundry... Akoje
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:34pm
Somebody should tell this licky licky idiotic fraudster to stop trying too hard. All that shot isn't gonna change the fact he's a disgusting son of a gun, but his brainless Sheeples would love him regardless anyway.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by omenkaLives: 2:37pm
ciggy000:Vengeance is of the Lord yet the bastard implored people to kill others and declared El Rufai would die.
Perhaps the fake "Apossle" doesn't know that.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by emmasege: 2:37pm
I assume this was at the expense of the church and not his own personal money.
Well done, all the same. But next time do it without publicising it. Remember the Lord's teaching as it relates to giving of alms.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by ciggy000: 2:46pm
omenkaLives:from ur position its obvious ure happy with d killings of Christians by herdsmen but that's up to you and your conscience but point of correction apostle Suleiman never asked anybody to kill but rather he said its high time Christians defends themselves so u b d lawyer and b d judge
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by Edelweiss44: 3:38pm
sarrki:
Another enemy of progress spotted! You can keep peddling false rumours about the man of God while God keeps blessing him and taking him to heights you can never attain even if you were given 10 lifetimes here on earth! Can't you see yourself?? Very soon you will be approaching 40 years old, and you have never managed to gift out one motorcycle talk less of a car, but the man you are castigating falsely is busy giving out cars like toothpicks. He is constantly dishing out millions everytime to help people in need all the time. Shame on you blind hater! The juju that APC used to capture you is still very much active.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by sarrki(m): 3:43pm
Edelweiss44:
Are you part of the beneficiary?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 3:54pm
good one
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by omenkaLives: 4:00pm
ciggy000:You are a bloody liar! He was caught on camera saying "kill any Fulani man you see". .
http://saharareporters.com/2017/01/22/video-nigerian-priest-apostle-johnson-suleiman-asking-his-church-members-kill-fulani
How does that equate to "defend yourselves"?
Abeg carry your nonsense comot from my face.
nice
nice
Must See: Woman Allegedly Transforms Into An Owl In Lagos [Photos & Video]
http://www.wapextra.com.ng/20704-woman-allegedly-transforms-into-an-owl-in-lagos-photos-video.html
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by shortgun(m): 4:15pm
sarrki:If this is how u understand the verse u quoted then you are still an infant Christian.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by ciggy000: 4:16pm
omenkaLives:thats y u would continually to live in abject poverty whilst he continues to flourish.u spend all ur time drinking another's mans panadol.if only all ur secrete activities too can b revealed u would realise ure not any better
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by AntiWailer: 4:17pm
Still trying too hard.
Going by those who defend him here.
It is obvious his PR team are bunch of incompetent crass.
This is the time to keep quiet and not eroding people's judgement with any sentiment.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 4:17pm
Lucky car owners. Thank Stephanie Otobo for the gifts.
Association of Apostle's Asslickers (AAA) no vex ooo
Sule's PR is so clumsy. They should take lessons from Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA.
Collect free tithes...bang big booty chicks...get caught... Don't bother explaining...collect free... Rinse & repeat
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) by martineverest(m): 4:17pm
trying to win love?
