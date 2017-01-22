Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Gifts 26 Cars, Money To Celebrate His Birthday (Photos) (23537 Views)

Source: As Apostle Suleman celebrates his birthday, he gifts out 26 Cars, 1 house, 2 Million Naira for widows, 100 thousand naira each for the oldest departmental members, several thousands for other members, blesses indigenous (OFM Member) artistes running into millions of Nairas plus other numerous gifts.See Photos below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-gifts-out-26-cars-1.html 1 Like 1 Share

it does not remove the fact that you are a fraudster 55 Likes 3 Shares

God bless him 25 Likes 2 Shares

Person park car down wan sell you talk say na Suleiman wan dash am out. Where's the man in the picture now 3 Likes

Africans are there own problems



The god of men Swindle you with your hard earned money



use it for 3somes and other oloshos

Buy tokunbo cat for little few



Suleman is a mega fraudster 66 Likes 3 Shares

God bless him

God is not a man that should lie



He's a clean God

Suleman is a fraudster God is not a man that should lieHe's a clean GodSuleman is a fraudster 39 Likes 2 Shares

great gesture.continue to b a blessing to ur generation. no matter d negative things people say about u, it cannot erase d joy of d beneficiaries of ur benevolence God bless u 14 Likes

great gesture.continue to b a blessing to ur generation. no matter d negative things people say about u, it cannot erase d joy of d beneficiaries of ur benevolence God bless u



Hebrew 5:14 will help you grow in faith Hebrew 5:14 will help you grow in faith 4 Likes





Otobo abi Utobo ..come collect another CAR, CASH AND GIFTS for your 3some .. Waoh ..May the Almighty bless him abundantly and shame his enemies ..Otobo abi Utobo..come collect another CAR, CASH AND GIFTS for your 3some .. 4 Likes

The Church is marching on; The gates of hell shall not prevail 20 Likes 3 Shares

The Church is marching on; The gates of hell shall not prevail







Read 1peter 2:2 Read 1peter 2:2

Read 1peter 2:2 1 Peter 2:2

King James Version (KJV)

As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:



.....now what? 1 Peter 2:2King James Version (KJV)As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:.....now what? 10 Likes

Stephanie Otobo, womaniser cum Blackmailer FESTUS Keyamo, Sahara desert Sowore and the Kaduna midget cannot stop Apostle Johnson Suleman.



God punish devil 27 Likes 2 Shares

1 Peter 2:2

King James Version (KJV)

As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:



.....now what?



You need to grow spiritual





spiritual babe worship pastors



Adult spiritual grow in the word they can differentiate between fake and real men of God You need to grow spiritualspiritual babe worship pastorsAdult spiritual grow in the word they can differentiate between fake and real men of God 5 Likes 1 Share

Hebrew 5:14 will help you grow in faith I guess u are d one that needs better understanding of Gods word cos its obvious u lack such cos if u do u wld know d bible said we should judge not so that we won't b judged more so vengeance is of d Lord alone. I guess u are d one that needs better understanding of Gods word cos its obvious u lack such cos if u do u wld know d bible said we should judge not so that we won't b judged more so vengeance is of d Lord alone. 6 Likes

Image laundry... Akoje 3 Likes

Somebody should tell this licky licky idiotic fraudster to stop trying too hard. All that shot isn't gonna change the fact he's a disgusting son of a gun, but his brainless Sheeples would love him regardless anyway. 13 Likes 2 Shares

I guess u are d one that needs better understanding of Gods word cos its obvious u lack such cos if u do u wld know d bible said we should judge not so that we won't b judged more so vengeance is of d Lord alone. Vengeance is of the Lord yet the bastard implored people to kill others and declared El Rufai would die.



Perhaps the fake "Apossle" doesn't know that. Vengeance is of the Lord yet the bastard implored people to kill others and declared El Rufai would die.Perhaps the fake "Apossle" doesn't know that. 2 Likes 1 Share

I assume this was at the expense of the church and not his own personal money.



Well done, all the same. But next time do it without publicising it. Remember the Lord's teaching as it relates to giving of alms. 2 Likes 1 Share

Vengeance is of the Lord yet the bastard implored people to kill others and declared El Rufai would die.



Perhaps the fake "Apossle" doesn't know that. from ur position its obvious ure happy with d killings of Christians by herdsmen but that's up to you and your conscience but point of correction apostle Suleiman never asked anybody to kill but rather he said its high time Christians defends themselves so u b d lawyer and b d judge from ur position its obvious ure happy with d killings of Christians by herdsmen but that's up to you and your conscience but point of correction apostle Suleiman never asked anybody to kill but rather he said its high time Christians defends themselves so u b d lawyer and b d judge 2 Likes 1 Share

suleiman give 100



it does not remove the fact that you are a fraudster



Another enemy of progress spotted! You can keep peddling false rumours about the man of God while God keeps blessing him and taking him to heights you can never attain even if you were given 10 lifetimes here on earth! Can't you see yourself?? Very soon you will be approaching 40 years old, and you have never managed to gift out one motorcycle talk less of a car, but the man you are castigating falsely is busy giving out cars like toothpicks. He is constantly dishing out millions everytime to help people in need all the time. Shame on you blind hater! The juju that APC used to capture you is still very much active. Another enemy of progress spotted! You can keep peddling false rumours about the man of God while God keeps blessing him and taking him to heights you can never attain even if you were given 10 lifetimes here on earth! Can't you see yourself?? Very soon you will be approaching 40 years old, and you have never managed to gift out one motorcycle talk less of a car, but the man you are castigating falsely is busy giving out cars like toothpicks. He is constantly dishing out millions everytime to help people in need all the time. Shame on you blind hater! The juju that APC used to capture you is still very much active. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Another enemy of progress spotted! You can keep peddling false rumours about the man of God while God keeps blessing him and taking him to heights you can never attain even if you were given 10 lifetimes here on earth! Can't you see yourself?? Very soon you will be approaching 40 years old, and you have never managed to gift out one motorcycle talk less of a car, but the man you are castigating falsely is busy giving out cars like toothpicks. He is constantly dishing out millions everytime to help people in need all the time. Shame on you blind hater! The juju that APC used to capture you is still very much active.



Are you part of the beneficiary? Are you part of the beneficiary? 4 Likes 1 Share

good one

from ur position its obvious ure happy with d killings of Christians by herdsmen but that's up to you and your conscience but point of correction apostle Suleiman never asked anybody to kill but rather he said its high time Christians defends themselves so u b d lawyer and b d judge You are a bloody liar! He was caught on camera saying "kill any Fulani man you see". .



http://saharareporters.com/2017/01/22/video-nigerian-priest-apostle-johnson-suleiman-asking-his-church-members-kill-fulani



How does that equate to "defend yourselves"?



Abeg carry your nonsense comot from my face. You are a bloody liar! He was caught on camera saying "kill any Fulani man you see". .How does that equate to "defend yourselves"?Abeg carry your nonsense comot from my face. 6 Likes 3 Shares







You need to grow spiritual





spiritual babe worship pastors



Adult spiritual grow in the word they can differentiate between fake and real men of God If this is how u understand the verse u quoted then you are still an infant Christian. If this is how u understand the verse u quoted then you are still an infant Christian. 4 Likes 1 Share

You are a bloody liar! He was caught on camera saying "kill any Fulani man you see". .



http://saharareporters.com/2017/01/22/video-nigerian-priest-apostle-johnson-suleiman-asking-his-church-members-kill-fulani



How does that equate to "defend yourselves"?



Abeg carry your nonsense comot from my face. thats y u would continually to live in abject poverty whilst he continues to flourish.u spend all ur time drinking another's mans panadol.if only all ur secrete activities too can b revealed u would realise ure not any better thats y u would continually to live in abject poverty whilst he continues to flourish.u spend all ur time drinking another's mans panadol.if only all ur secrete activities too can b revealed u would realise ure not any better 6 Likes 2 Shares

Still trying too hard.



Going by those who defend him here.



It is obvious his PR team are bunch of incompetent crass.



This is the time to keep quiet and not eroding people's judgement with any sentiment. 1 Like

Lucky car owners. Thank Stephanie Otobo for the gifts.



Association of Apostle's Asslickers (AAA) no vex ooo





Sule's PR is so clumsy. They should take lessons from Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA.



Collect free tithes...bang big booty chicks...get caught... Don't bother explaining...collect free... Rinse & repeat 12 Likes 2 Shares