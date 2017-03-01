Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP (8197 Views)

People Democratic Party, PDP criticized President Buhari-led federal government for the rampant suicide mission.







The party in a statement on its official twitter handle, @OfficialPDP said: “Nigerians should hold APC Nigeria and Muhammadu Buhari government responsible for the rampant suicide and suicide attempts”.



“The failure of APC Nigeria led government to provide basic amenities and revive our ailing economy has forced Nigerians to commit suicide



"APC Nigeria professionally corrupt and visionless government is reason for suicide and many killings in Nigeria”.



Recall that few days after a medical doctor, Allwell Orji committed suicide by jumping into the Lagos lagoon, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Friday rescued two women who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the lagoon. The women, in separate incidences, attempted to jump into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge in Lagos.



Abigail Ogunyinka succeeded in jumping into the lagoon but was quickly rescued by divers.



Pdp have lost it completely 25 Likes 6 Shares

To be honest, Jonathan took all the blames when he was in power, Buhari shouldn't be an exception!

Based on this facts, I'm with PDP on this, Buhari is responsible for the suicide dives! 94 Likes 11 Shares

PDP brought national shame to Nigeria.



Imagine the embarrassment and national shame that PDP keep bringing to Nigeria. After you people empty our treasury, you left us with Boko Haram, huge debt, you people divided Nigeria along religious lines and above all paddle us into recession with your massive looting after you lost the general election.



The Satanic people still have the audacity to accuse a man who has been cleaning your poo since his resumption. Sai Baba, DE Allah, don't be distracted by the evil party, the good people of Nigeria are solidly behind you sir. 34 Likes 7 Shares

E concern me

Nigerians Don enter " one chance!" 5 Likes

sure we know..but we shall overcome...mere looking at buhari himself, the next thought that comes to the mind,is suicide,and death.. the man is an epitome of misfortune, hardship,suicide.. Mr ambassador of retrogression.. 51 Likes 3 Shares

The truth is this statement will hunt them seriously





They started it all when they embezzled all the money that was meant for prosecuting the war 1 Like 1 Share

Angeleena:

sure we know..but we shall overcome...mere looking at buhari himself, the next thought that comes to the mind,us suicide,and death.. the man is an epitome of misfortune, hardship,suicide.. Mr ambassador of retrogression..

symptoms of a old wailer symptoms of a old wailer 11 Likes 2 Shares

Has APC led government made any attempt to dissuade suicide divers in waiting in ways? Why won't Buhari be responsible for suicide dives then? 7 Likes

sarrki:



symptoms of a old wailer

the thing pain you..yes or no.. the thing pain you..yes or no.. 50 Likes 2 Shares

So people did not commit suicide during the days of PDP?



I wonder why this should be politicized.



Shame on PDP! 9 Likes 2 Shares

Angeleena:

the thing pain you..yes or no..

Angele baby



This is not how to play politics Angele babyThis is not how to play politics

Angeleena:

sure we know..but we shall overcome...mere looking at buhari himself, the next thought that comes to the mind,us suicide,and death.. the man is an epitome of misfortune, hardship,suicide.. Mr ambassador of retrogression..

Angeleena why did you gather misfortune, hardship, suicide and retrogression when others are having progress and good fortune?



Come if your pastor's anointing is not helping you, see TB Joshua for a section of deliverance. Angeleena why did you gather misfortune, hardship, suicide and retrogression when others are having progress and good fortune?Come if your pastor's anointing is not helping you, see TB Joshua for a section of deliverance. 2 Likes 1 Share

There is clearly a distinct correlation between Buhari very poor leadership and climbing suicide rates . I am sure if we are can just get suicide statistics when Buhari was military jead of state we will also see a correlation there 25 Likes 2 Shares

These Evil bunch from BMC would never allow Nigerians air their sincere mind on issues where it hooked them the most.



Just this post, they swam on it like grasshoppers waving their deadliest weapon of propaganda..



Buhari is a mess..



The dying terrorist has refused to journey to hell alone..



May God punish Buhari! 30 Likes

Beremx:

So people did not commit suicide during the days of PDP?



I wonder why this should be politicized.



Shame on PDP! We have never had it this bad

People are actually killing themselves to escape hardship

Can u count how many That have died since Buhari took over

They promised to pay 5 k to the poor

Who did they pay

APC just want the keys to our treasury

We are really doomed

All the recovered loot , who answers for it

Who can give a detailed account if it

APC is pure evil We have never had it this badPeople are actually killing themselves to escape hardshipCan u count how many That have died since Buhari took overThey promised to pay 5 k to the poorWho did they payAPC just want the keys to our treasuryWe are really doomedAll the recovered loot , who answers for itWho can give a detailed account if itAPC is pure evil 32 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:

There is clearly a distinct correlation between Buhari very poor leadership and climbing suicide rates . I am sure if we are can just get suicide statistics when Buhari was military jead of state we will also see a correlation there BenBruce4Presdt:

These Evil bunch from BMC would never allow Nigerians air their sincere mind on issues where it hooked them the most.



Just this post, they swam on it like grasshoppers waving their deadliest weapon of propaganda..



Buhari is a mess..



The dying terrorist has refused to journey to hell alone..



May God punish Buhari! Well said guys Well said guys 29 Likes 2 Shares

ZombieTERROR:



Well said guys

Those jumps started after he returned from his London death trial..

Do you know the number people that have jumped in other states we didn't hear, other are taking their lives through other means rather than jump into the sea..



Zahra will soon be chocked by her husband's koock..

As for Aisha, I pity Buhari because her buts has being enlarging since he became disfunctional 7years ago..



But who has been ramming Aisha down all this while? Those jumps started after he returned from his London death trial..Do you know the number people that have jumped in other states we didn't hear, other are taking their lives through other means rather than jump into the sea..Zahra will soon be chocked by her husband's koock..As for Aisha, I pity Buhari because her buts has being enlarging since he became disfunctional 7years ago..But who has been ramming Aisha down all this while? 4 Likes

President Buhari is in control

BenBruce4Presdt:







But who has been ramming Aisha down all this while? 2 Likes

They voted for CHANGE now let them deal with it 5 Likes

Pdp again!!! They are talking as if there were no blood shed in their government. This people should just keep quiet or wail till 2019. 2 Likes 1 Share

i think that was low by thw PDP 1 Like

1shortblackboy:

i think that was low by thw PDP It's actually the bitter truth.We just have to pray for this government It's actually the bitter truth.We just have to pray for this government 4 Likes

PDP why?

PDP are just bunch of thwarts making up senseless propaganda upandan. They can't cook up appealing evidence. No wonder PDP is a failed government 1 Like 1 Share

True talk. 4 Likes

Very stupid talk from the PDP!! Maybe they have forgotten the millions of lives the impoverish during their 16 years of jamboree at the expense of the good people of Nigeria.



If it was a sane system, the PDP and all their leaders/cohorts would be in prison for the rest of their lives!! Rubbish 2 Likes 1 Share

PDP, bunch of jokers 1 Like 1 Share

Angeleena:

sure we know..but we shall overcome...mere looking at buhari himself, the next thought that comes to the mind,is suicide,and death.. the man is an epitome of misfortune, hardship,suicide.. Mr ambassador of retrogression.. Mere looking at ur moniker,ur an epitome of ignorance and childishness. It'll do u good 2 open ir mind and learn about Nigeria and the current situation we find ourselves in dis nation. If u like kill urself,na u sabi. Ur friends/family will mourn 4a short while then move on with their lives while u rot in the underworld. Shoroniyen Mere looking at ur moniker,ur an epitome of ignorance and childishness. It'll do u good 2 open ir mind and learn about Nigeria and the current situation we find ourselves in dis nation. If u like kill urself,na u sabi. Ur friends/family will mourn 4a short while then move on with their lives while u rot in the underworld. Shoroniyen 3 Likes 2 Shares





What an opposition party. Lol.What an opposition party.