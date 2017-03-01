₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by metro4: 2:49pm
President Muhammadu Buhari -led All Progressives Congress, APC, federal government has been blamed for recent suicide and suicide attempts in the country.
People Democratic Party, PDP criticized President Buhari-led federal government for the rampant suicide mission.
The party in a statement on its official twitter handle, @OfficialPDP said: “Nigerians should hold APC Nigeria and Muhammadu Buhari government responsible for the rampant suicide and suicide attempts”.
“The failure of APC Nigeria led government to provide basic amenities and revive our ailing economy has forced Nigerians to commit suicide
"APC Nigeria professionally corrupt and visionless government is reason for suicide and many killings in Nigeria”.
Recall that few days after a medical doctor, Allwell Orji committed suicide by jumping into the Lagos lagoon, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Friday rescued two women who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the lagoon. The women, in separate incidences, attempted to jump into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge in Lagos.
Abigail Ogunyinka succeeded in jumping into the lagoon but was quickly rescued by divers.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/buhari-apc-responsible-for-rampant.html
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by sarrki(m): 2:51pm
Pdp have lost it completely
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by Nwodosis(m): 2:52pm
To be honest, Jonathan took all the blames when he was in power, Buhari shouldn't be an exception!
Based on this facts, I'm with PDP on this, Buhari is responsible for the suicide dives!
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by madridguy(m): 2:52pm
PDP brought national shame to Nigeria.
Imagine the embarrassment and national shame that PDP keep bringing to Nigeria. After you people empty our treasury, you left us with Boko Haram, huge debt, you people divided Nigeria along religious lines and above all paddle us into recession with your massive looting after you lost the general election.
The Satanic people still have the audacity to accuse a man who has been cleaning your poo since his resumption. Sai Baba, DE Allah, don't be distracted by the evil party, the good people of Nigeria are solidly behind you sir.
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by joespiceman(m): 2:53pm
E concern me
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by Luckylife(m): 2:54pm
Nigerians Don enter " one chance!"
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by Angeleena(f): 2:55pm
sure we know..but we shall overcome...mere looking at buhari himself, the next thought that comes to the mind,is suicide,and death.. the man is an epitome of misfortune, hardship,suicide.. Mr ambassador of retrogression..
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by sarrki(m): 2:55pm
The truth is this statement will hunt them seriously
They started it all when they embezzled all the money that was meant for prosecuting the war
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by sarrki(m): 2:57pm
Angeleena:
symptoms of a old wailer
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by Nwodosis(m): 2:58pm
Has APC led government made any attempt to dissuade suicide divers in waiting in ways? Why won't Buhari be responsible for suicide dives then?
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by Angeleena(f): 3:03pm
sarrki:the thing pain you..yes or no..
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by Beremx(f): 3:06pm
So people did not commit suicide during the days of PDP?
I wonder why this should be politicized.
Shame on PDP!
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by sarrki(m): 3:08pm
Angeleena:
Angele baby
This is not how to play politics
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by ipobbigot7: 3:44pm
Angeleena:
Angeleena why did you gather misfortune, hardship, suicide and retrogression when others are having progress and good fortune?
Come if your pastor's anointing is not helping you, see TB Joshua for a section of deliverance.
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by SalamRushdie: 3:46pm
There is clearly a distinct correlation between Buhari very poor leadership and climbing suicide rates . I am sure if we are can just get suicide statistics when Buhari was military jead of state we will also see a correlation there
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by BenBruce4Presdt(f): 3:51pm
These Evil bunch from BMC would never allow Nigerians air their sincere mind on issues where it hooked them the most.
Just this post, they swam on it like grasshoppers waving their deadliest weapon of propaganda..
Buhari is a mess..
The dying terrorist has refused to journey to hell alone..
May God punish Buhari!
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by ZombieTERROR: 3:51pm
Beremx:We have never had it this bad
People are actually killing themselves to escape hardship
Can u count how many That have died since Buhari took over
They promised to pay 5 k to the poor
Who did they pay
APC just want the keys to our treasury
We are really doomed
All the recovered loot , who answers for it
Who can give a detailed account if it
APC is pure evil
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by ZombieTERROR: 3:59pm
SalamRushdie:
BenBruce4Presdt:Well said guys
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by BenBruce4Presdt(f): 4:07pm
ZombieTERROR:
Those jumps started after he returned from his London death trial..
Do you know the number people that have jumped in other states we didn't hear, other are taking their lives through other means rather than jump into the sea..
Zahra will soon be chocked by her husband's koock..
As for Aisha, I pity Buhari because her buts has being enlarging since he became disfunctional 7years ago..
But who has been ramming Aisha down all this while?
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by AbuEzeFemi(m): 4:14pm
President Buhari is in control
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by ZombieTERROR: 4:16pm
BenBruce4Presdt:
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by yourexcellency: 4:19pm
They voted for CHANGE now let them deal with it
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by oviejnr(m): 4:19pm
Pdp again!!! They are talking as if there were no blood shed in their government. This people should just keep quiet or wail till 2019.
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by 1shortblackboy: 4:19pm
i think that was low by thw PDP
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by bettercreature(m): 4:20pm
1shortblackboy:It's actually the bitter truth.We just have to pray for this government
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by smartty68(m): 4:20pm
PDP why?
PDP are just bunch of thwarts making up senseless propaganda upandan. They can't cook up appealing evidence. No wonder PDP is a failed government
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by bounty007(m): 4:20pm
True talk.
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by nairaman66(m): 4:21pm
Very stupid talk from the PDP!! Maybe they have forgotten the millions of lives the impoverish during their 16 years of jamboree at the expense of the good people of Nigeria.
If it was a sane system, the PDP and all their leaders/cohorts would be in prison for the rest of their lives!! Rubbish
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by fidet1(m): 4:21pm
PDP, bunch of jokers
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by Jelal0007: 4:22pm
Angeleena:Mere looking at ur moniker,ur an epitome of ignorance and childishness. It'll do u good 2 open ir mind and learn about Nigeria and the current situation we find ourselves in dis nation. If u like kill urself,na u sabi. Ur friends/family will mourn 4a short while then move on with their lives while u rot in the underworld. Shoroniyen
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by AntiWailer: 4:22pm
Lol.
What an opposition party.
|Re: Buhari, APC Responsible For Rampant Suicide Attempts – PDP by Nofuckgiven: 4:25pm
We already know na! Tey tey sef
