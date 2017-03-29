Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman (13481 Views)

Narrating the incident to newsmen, Mr. Nonso Ekuma, who is a member of the Youth Assembly in the area, disclosed the deceased who is from Azuegu village, participated in all the burial activities of the deceased woman, Madam Alioke Mgbanya, before his death.





“At dawn, Ifeanyi Nwafor participated in the digging of the grave for the burial of the old woman, and that was where he met his death.



“Nwafor had participated in the drinking episode of the wake keep till dawn, when they began to prepare the grave before the arrival of the Parish priest to bury the dead woman.



“When Nwafor got into the grave with a digger, he dug two times and on the third round could not bring down the digger, but slumped and died inside the grave" he said.

He further disclosed that all effort to revive late married driver and father of two, proved abortive, which includes warming his feet with fire. The deceased has however been buried at the Azuegu village Umuhuali.





the old woman, no gree waka alone... 8 Likes

Two heads are better than one.. @least they are two now 3 Likes

Ok but this is very strange and hard to believe.

The woman needs an Abobaku. An accompanying to see her to beyond. 3 Likes

There's much more to the story, there's an untold part of the story

odi egwu

Buhari and magu need to probe this case 1 Like

The gods are unhappy 3 Likes

Everything shouldn't be attributed to African science

Someone who drank from dusk to dawn

No rest

Much noise

Lots of alcohol

Physical activity in form of dancing

Who knows, maybe he smoked weed

Stress is on the brain, heart, liver and kidneys.

Please tell me why he won't die. 43 Likes 1 Share

Na him kill d woman?

Maybe mama thought the journey will be boring, come drag the guy gum body!

end tym death

Hian.

she's winning souls she's winning souls

Which kind story be this na

Maybe he don take tramadol. Witnessed one in ajah area. Ab0ki wey dey dig slumped. Under d influence of tramadol 1 Like

The woman no wan go alone 1 Like

na today people dey drink? na today people dey drink? 3 Likes

na today people dey drink?..some things can't be explained na today people dey drink?..some things can't be explained 2 Likes

Why is this under "crime"?

God catch am red-handed 2 Likes 1 Share

Jeeeez 1 Like

Aba Oba Ku is the man

Resuscitation technique practised only in this part of d world, mechanism of action unknown Resuscitation technique practised only in this part of d world, mechanism of action unknown 2 Likes

He av been use as a Sacrificial lamb to appies the dead woman soul ...R.I.P to dem both