|Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by AdoraAmadi: 3:27pm
Tragedy struck in Onunwankwo village, Umuhuali community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, as a 29-year-old man, Ifeanyi Nwafor, who was digging the grave of an elderly woman, suddenly slumped an died.
Narrating the incident to newsmen, Mr. Nonso Ekuma, who is a member of the Youth Assembly in the area, disclosed the deceased who is from Azuegu village, participated in all the burial activities of the deceased woman, Madam Alioke Mgbanya, before his death.
“At dawn, Ifeanyi Nwafor participated in the digging of the grave for the burial of the old woman, and that was where he met his death.
“Nwafor had participated in the drinking episode of the wake keep till dawn, when they began to prepare the grave before the arrival of the Parish priest to bury the dead woman.
“When Nwafor got into the grave with a digger, he dug two times and on the third round could not bring down the digger, but slumped and died inside the grave" he said.
He further disclosed that all effort to revive late married driver and father of two, proved abortive, which includes warming his feet with fire. The deceased has however been buried at the Azuegu village Umuhuali.
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by Angeleena(f): 3:29pm
the old woman, no gree waka alone...
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by Jabioro: 3:35pm
Two heads are better than one.. @least they are two now
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by newyorks(m): 3:39pm
Ok but this is very strange and hard to believe.
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by odiereke(m): 3:53pm
The woman needs an Abobaku. An accompanying to see her to beyond.
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by Ashleydolls(f): 4:02pm
There's much more to the story, there's an untold part of the story
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by marshalcarter: 4:12pm
odi egwu
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by Jerrypolo(m): 4:12pm
Buhari and magu need to probe this case
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by Kondomatic(m): 4:23pm
The gods are unhappy
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by nursennenny(f): 5:33pm
Everything shouldn't be attributed to African science
Someone who drank from dusk to dawn
No rest
Much noise
Lots of alcohol
Physical activity in form of dancing
Who knows, maybe he smoked weed
Stress is on the brain, heart, liver and kidneys.
Please tell me why he won't die.
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by AkinPhysicist: 8:05pm
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by AkinPhysicist: 8:05pm
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by AkinPhysicist: 8:05pm
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by pussypounder(m): 8:06pm
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by veekid(m): 8:06pm
Na him kill d woman?
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by botad(m): 8:06pm
Maybe mama thought the journey will be boring, come drag the guy gum body!
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by segebase(m): 8:07pm
end tym death
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by ichommy(m): 8:07pm
Hian.
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by edidiongmichael(m): 8:07pm
she's winning souls
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by jasysandra(f): 8:08pm
Which kind story be this na
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by ednut1(m): 8:08pm
Maybe he don take tramadol. Witnessed one in ajah area. Ab0ki wey dey dig slumped. Under d influence of tramadol
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by Temmytea70(m): 8:08pm
Ashleydolls:
Oya finish the story
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by gbaskiboy(m): 8:10pm
The woman no wan go alone
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by babyfaceafrica: 8:10pm
nursennenny:na today people dey drink?
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by babyfaceafrica: 8:11pm
nursennenny:na today people dey drink?..some things can't be explained
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by biafranbaby(m): 8:11pm
Why is this under "crime"?
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by seunlayi(m): 8:11pm
God catch am red-handed
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by fpeter(f): 8:12pm
Jeeeez
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by Sisqoman(m): 8:12pm
Aba Oba Ku is the man
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by Drabrah(m): 8:12pm
AdoraAmadi:Resuscitation technique practised only in this part of d world, mechanism of action unknown
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by Christane(m): 8:12pm
He av been use as a Sacrificial lamb to appies the dead woman soul ...R.I.P to dem both
|Re: Man Dies In Ebonyi While Digging Grave Of An Old Woman by moorme: 8:16pm
nursennenny:
People drink to stupor for weeks and yet do more tidious jobs that, have they all died? Is his time! RIP to him.
