|JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by Schoolparrot(m): 4:38pm
The Joint Admission Matriculation Board [JAMB] has
released guidelines for the installation of the UTME
Access Code to all respective CBT Center owners.
The Installation is quite easy and the procedures have
been outline below:
JAMB UTME INSTRUCTIONS ON ACCESS CODE
INSTALLATION
1. First Install the Registration application on the new
machine.
a. Run the JAMB Registration Application.
b. It will prompt you to key in your access code
c. At this point, wait! Do not key in the access code.
Note the system ID on that system. [if possible copy it
down]
2. Go back to the Admin system, launch the Application
and GOTO System Management.
Click on Manage Systems.
Type in the system ID of the new system and SAVE.
Go back to the new System and insert the access code
a. Sign in with the general username and password (Not
SuperUser)
b. All should be fine now.
NOTE:
a. The Admin System (refers to the first system)
you keyed in the Access code.
b. This system can add other systems in the centre.
c. This system creates the username and password for
that centre (SuperUser).
d. Then create a general user which will be used on the
other machines.
www.elitesportal.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-guidelines-to-all-cbt-centre.html
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by Guru9ja(m): 5:03pm
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by olasarah: 8:59pm
OP... Your head is very correct
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by ifeomafigure8(f): 9:00pm
So this info is being posted a week after registration started. Any CBT Centre that doesn't know this by now is not in business
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by solid3(m): 9:00pm
Is it possible to study law without literature in English?
It's going to be a second degree. First degree in medical science though.
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by seunlayi(m): 9:01pm
Useless entity Called Jamb
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by katiemadubiko: 9:01pm
Nonsense...
A lot of cbt centers will still come up with their crappy issues as they did last year. No light...fuel don finish...generator no gree start....computers are hanging....internet is slow.....application is freezing.
#Mediocre
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by Vanpascore(m): 9:01pm
G
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by Vanpascore(m): 9:02pm
How can one get d software??
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by Kaxmytex(m): 9:03pm
Trouble for d laymen...
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by Bigajeff(m): 9:03pm
This process itself is an exam on its own, if u can get it right, You sabi book be that. Your 20mark should be guaranteed, just try n work for the rest to meet your cut off. lol
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by OnlyTheBrave: 9:04pm
Okay, Thanks
sanchezman:
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:07pm
solid3:Even if It is the last degree, you CANNOT study law without literature .
OP it's good to be proactive! Good job!
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by solid3(m): 9:11pm
Wiseandtrue:
Why e wan be like sey u dey vex na. What if I vex go write the literature for GCE nko? (GCE still dey so?)
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by SEEDORF441(m): 9:20pm
jamb and wahala
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by Schoolparrot(m): 9:24pm
Registration Application Errors And Solutions
The Joint Admission Matriculation Board [JAMB] has published
the frequent and common Errors and Solutions relating to the
JAMB Registration Application on Computers and Desktops for all CBT Center Owners.Many Approved CBT Owners do
encounter errors during installation of the JAMB Registration
Application on their respective computers ranging from access
code errors, location settings, and other problems.
The Following Frequently Asked Question Will Help Solve Some
Of The Problems faced by the center owners.
1. Question:I received the following message: “Error 404 while
trying to install the JAMB Registration Application” . What
do I do?
Answer: Confirm the URL address as http://
www.jamb.org.ng/installer/install.htm
2. Question: I don’t have an access code, what do I do?
Answer:Check the administrator’s email provided and also
check the spam folder in your Mailbox. If not found,
send your correct email address to the JAMB Zonal/
State Coordinator in your State.
3. Question: I received the following message: “Invalid
Access Code” , what do I do?
Answer:Uninstall the JAMB Registration Application, Re-
download and Re-install.
4. Question: I received the following message, “ You are
running this application from an unauthorized Location” , what do I do?
Answer: Make sure you are on the Network provided by
JAMB i.e. using the SIM card provided.
5. Question: I received the following message,” Access
code supplied invalid or system not recognized” , what should I do?
Answer: Re-launch the application and the access code
on the FIRST SYSTEM (admin system) that you used. Once
this is done successfully, you can proceed to add other
systems via the admin system (THE FIRST SYSTEM).
For Other Problem Solutions Not Listed Here Forward
Complaint To UTME2017.info@jamb.gov.ng
www.elitesportal.com.ng
|Re: JAMB UTME Access Code Installation Guidelines For CBT Centre Owners by SirWere(m): 9:34pm
The way Jamb threads are making FP, e be like say Seun wan take another Jamb
and 48 guest(s)
