released guidelines for the installation of the UTME

Access Code to all respective CBT Center owners.





The Installation is quite easy and the procedures have

been outline below:







JAMB UTME INSTRUCTIONS ON ACCESS CODE

INSTALLATION





1. First Install the Registration application on the new

machine.







a. Run the JAMB Registration Application.



b. It will prompt you to key in your access code



c. At this point, wait! Do not key in the access code.



Note the system ID on that system. [if possible copy it

down]



















2. Go back to the Admin system, launch the Application

and GOTO System Management.















Click on Manage Systems.

Type in the system ID of the new system and SAVE.













Go back to the new System and insert the access code













a. Sign in with the general username and password (Not

SuperUser)



b. All should be fine now.





NOTE:



a. The Admin System (refers to the first system)

you keyed in the Access code.



b. This system can add other systems in the centre.



c. This system creates the username and password for

that centre (SuperUser).













d. Then create a general user which will be used on the

other machines.





www.elitesportal.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-guidelines-to-all-cbt-centre.html





OP... Your head is very correct

So this info is being posted a week after registration started. Any CBT Centre that doesn't know this by now is not in business 1 Like

Is it possible to study law without literature in English?



It's going to be a second degree. First degree in medical science though.

Useless entity Called Jamb

Nonsense...



A lot of cbt centers will still come up with their crappy issues as they did last year. No light...fuel don finish...generator no gree start....computers are hanging....internet is slow.....application is freezing.



#Mediocre 1 Like

G

How can one get d software??

Trouble for d laymen...

This process itself is an exam on its own, if u can get it right, You sabi book be that. Your 20mark should be guaranteed, just try n work for the rest to meet your cut off. lol



Okay, Thanks

solid3:

Is it possible to study law without literature in English?



It's going to be a second degree. First degree in medical science though. Even if It is the last degree, you CANNOT study law without literature .



OP it's good to be proactive! Good job! Even if It is the last degree, you CANNOT study law without literature .OP it's good to be proactive! Good job! 1 Like

Wiseandtrue:



Even if It is the last degree, you CANNOT study law without literature

Why e wan be like sey u dey vex na. What if I vex go write the literature for GCE nko? (GCE still dey so?) Why e wan be like sey u dey vex na. What if I vex go write the literature for GCE nko? (GCE still dey so?)

jamb and wahala

Registration Application Errors And Solutions





The Joint Admission Matriculation Board [JAMB] has published

the frequent and common Errors and Solutions relating to the

JAMB Registration Application on Computers and Desktops for all CBT Center Owners.Many Approved CBT Owners do

encounter errors during installation of the JAMB Registration

Application on their respective computers ranging from access

code errors, location settings, and other problems.

The Following Frequently Asked Question Will Help Solve Some

Of The Problems faced by the center owners.











1. Question:I received the following message: “Error 404 while

trying to install the JAMB Registration Application” . What

do I do?



Answer: Confirm the URL address as http://

www.jamb.org.ng/installer/install.htm







2. Question: I don’t have an access code, what do I do?



Answer:Check the administrator’s email provided and also

check the spam folder in your Mailbox. If not found,

send your correct email address to the JAMB Zonal/

State Coordinator in your State.







3. Question: I received the following message: “Invalid

Access Code” , what do I do?



Answer:Uninstall the JAMB Registration Application, Re-

download and Re-install.





4. Question: I received the following message, “ You are

running this application from an unauthorized Location” , what do I do?



Answer: Make sure you are on the Network provided by

JAMB i.e. using the SIM card provided.





5. Question: I received the following message,” Access

code supplied invalid or system not recognized” , what should I do?



Answer: Re-launch the application and the access code

on the FIRST SYSTEM (admin system) that you used. Once

this is done successfully, you can proceed to add other

systems via the admin system (THE FIRST SYSTEM).







For Other Problem Solutions Not Listed Here Forward

Complaint To UTME2017.info@jamb.gov.ng





