|Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by 247frolic(m): 5:07pm
Olaitan Shofolahan, 37, a man arrested by the operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command for impersonating officials of the Lagos State Land Use Charge has blamed unemployment as the cause of his action.
Shofolahan, an Accounting graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was arrested on Thursday in Lekki Phase 1, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos. He was arrested while attempting to defraud a resident of the posh estate of several millions Land Use Charge dues.
The suspect, who was working in his brother’s audit firm in Sabo, Yaba area of Lagos, before abandoning the job in search of better offer. He stated that his moves to join the Lagos State Public Service were frustrated by lack of vacancy.
According to the suspect, “I was working with my brother in his audit firm in Sabo, Yaba, earning N45,000 monthly salary before I left the firm in search of employment…. I was at Lagos State Civil Service Commission several times to seek employment. It was during one of my visits that I learnt that payment for Land Use Charge in the state is through a code. The code is engraved on every metal sticker issued to every house.”
“It is with this code that you get an annual bill of the house and that you can get your charges printed out for you free with the bills. That was how I started moving round choice location to get their code and print their bills…. Any house that does not owe, I discard but those with huge bills, I work on them. But I noticed that some of them requested for my id–card. I forged a Lagos State Government identity card using a sample that I saw somewhere in Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja,” he stated.
He added, “I have being in the business since February, 2015. I have observed that owners of buildings in Lekki have capacity to settle their bills quickly, that was why I have focused there. Unfortunately for me, it was this location that I was caught…. I entered the building in Lekki Phase 1, unknown to me that the officials of the Lagos State Land Use Charge were there with the house owner. I saw the owner discussing with them but I didn’t know their identity. The owner of the building after sitting me down, invited RRS officials to arrest me.”
Shofolahan explained further; “since I have been impersonating, I have only realised N30,000 which I collected from an home owner in Alausa while pretending to be an official of the State. I have not collected any other money apart from that. Each and every time I visited these buildings, they ask me to come back later”.
Found with the suspect after his arrest were five land use bills with varied charges above N1 million and a forged identity card of The Lagos State Government.
Confirming the incident, the Police PPRO, ASP Olarinde Famous Cole, said that there would be no hiding place for criminals in Lagos State adding that officers of the command are at alert to nip crime in the bud.
The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigations.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photos-man-arrested-for-impersonating.html
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by NCANChairman(m): 5:09pm
Olaitan Shofolahan
Where all my subordinate members sef. So you people left me to be doing name checking abi? All of you ran away because of monthly dues abi?
Secretary please process the above name.
NCAN Chairman
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by Angeleena(f): 5:20pm
OLAITAN SHOFOLAHAN,na dem,Yoruba demon...they will never fail me,how I wish,we fit dey do betting on these people..and this one go be,Yoruba Muslim..see him fore head.
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by anotherydz(m): 5:23pm
The two dunces above me though. It is either they lack common sense or they will never have because they showed the symptoms.
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by ULSHERLAN(m): 5:29pm
Angeleena:
Your village people have not left your case.
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by Firefire(m): 9:01pm
Please send him to jail quickly,
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by neonly: 9:02pm
Bubari why.
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 9:02pm
This govt self
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by olasarah: 9:04pm
I actually opened this thread to make sure he's an Afonja.
Just as I predicted
Lemme Coman be going.
Olaitan Shofonja
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by Frank3n2(m): 9:04pm
Afonja
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by Lukenitheooo6: 9:05pm
sharp guy caught eyah lelax in plision
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by AFONJASKULMINER: 9:08pm
we afonja muslims accept OLAITAN as our brother and are proud of his actions.
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by columbus007(m): 9:08pm
Ok.
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by OkoYiboz: 9:08pm
NCANChairman:
Angeleena:
olasarah:
Frank3n2:
iPod Igbos with head like fallen breasts.
I greet una.
Keep checking names here when they have nearly killed all your uncles in Indonesia.
The remaining ones are property of the FG, they'll be used for shooting practice by Buratai and his boys.
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by solid3(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by smartty68(m): 9:10pm
Lol. The bobo get mind
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 9:10pm
NCANChairman:
The Los Angeles offices of NCAN International does not meddle with internal affairs
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by koxi: 9:11pm
Hmm...
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by AFONJASKULMINER: 9:11pm
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by Khrisfame(m): 9:11pm
hmmm nawa
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by BrutalJab: 9:11pm
Afonjas and fraud
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 9:12pm
post=54969364:
Ole olojukokoro.
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by biz2get(m): 9:12pm
Firefire:
Jail is filled up..
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by bjhaid: 9:12pm
Dem plenty for lagos
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by Firefire(m): 9:15pm
biz2get:
Are you sure?
Please provide evidence that all jails in Nigeria is filled up?
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by Landmark225: 9:15pm
Afonjeezy
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 9:17pm
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by JimloveTM(m): 9:21pm
Na wa for naija
|Re: Man Arrested For Impersonating Lagos Land Use Officer (Photos) by Kunleforreal(m): 9:23pm
Hmmmm, Wonder shall never end.
