|Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by ObiOmaMu: 6:39pm On Mar 26
A Nigerian man who has been identified as Joshua Ilayah, has called out his ex-girlfriend over an alleged infidelity with a yet to be named "fuckboy".
Joshua, who alleged that his girlfriend texts her "fuckboy" with the phone he gave her, threatened to release her nudes if she doesn't bring back the phone before 7pm.
Here's what Joshua wrote;
"Who know her should advise her to bring my phone back. I gave you to use it now I need it, or you see your nude every where, no Bleep is given.
I don't open doors for hoes, U can't be texting a fuckboy with the phone I gave you, last warning. Your juju don expire now I need my things back before 7pm or hmmmmmm."
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-man-threatens-his-ex.html
1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by HungerBAD: 6:41pm On Mar 26
Loser.
Exactly why ladies should never ever, no matter the story he says,or how in love you are with him or even how convincing he is.
Alllow him take nude pictures of you or make you send one to him, or make a tape with him.
Only girls with inferiority complex send nude pictures.
Ladies should also be careful who they date. Please and please it is 2017,and I advice ladies to take their time to look for somebody mature in " Mentality" to date,and not some kid.
55 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by generalbush: 6:45pm On Mar 26
Mtcheeww
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by Benita27(f): 6:46pm On Mar 26
Crazy people everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by professorfal: 6:46pm On Mar 26
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by professorfal: 6:47pm On Mar 26
oga share it, nothing like private part anymore.
13 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by AgbenuAnna(f): 6:56pm On Mar 26
where you at gun point when you bought the phone?
you bought it for her so it's hers
Ladies why do we keep sending nude pictures to people or allow them to snap you nude?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by subtlemee(f): 7:02pm On Mar 26
You see them all and well dressed like this thinking they are responsible you'll decide to date them not knowing they are animals
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by Bumbae1(f): 7:03pm On Mar 26
Shioor ...
But d tin dey sweet u before
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by goldbim(f): 7:07pm On Mar 26
HungerBAD:The guy is quite childish and immature..anyways,how was service ??
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by dhamstar(m): 7:07pm On Mar 26
see as the guy dey para.... he really pain am
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by dhamstar(m): 7:09pm On Mar 26
ObiOmaMu:
Na who message send you message before
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by dhamstar(m): 7:24pm On Mar 26
ObiOmaMu:
Na who send you to buy her phone before?
Oh! Is it because she no give you pusshi again
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by prettythicksme(m): 7:26pm On Mar 26
Lol,if u no release the nude pics no b ur papa born you!The guy is truly a fuvk boy!
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by SmellingAnus(m): 7:31pm On Mar 26
He sounds frustrated , real men don't blackmail ladies with their nudes...
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by Firefire(m): 8:36pm On Mar 26
ediot!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by Safiaa(f): 9:14pm On Mar 26
As long as her face is not in the nudea, it could be anybody. Immature brat.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by HungerBAD: 9:20pm On Mar 26
goldbim:
Service was okay.
A new Pastor has been sent from Nigeria,and we are still trying to understand him.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:22pm On Mar 26
goldbim:HUNGRYBAD NA ILLUMINATI
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by Jodha(f): 9:26pm On Mar 26
See handsome young man wey dey behave like nama....
Why would a sensible human being with correct six senses.. Give out nude..
Chai..
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by Amarabae(f): 9:30pm On Mar 26
why will a girl allow her bf to be in possesion of her nudes? #stupidity.
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by Aderola15(f): 9:35pm On Mar 26
How do people fall in love with idiats in the first place?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by goldbim(f): 9:42pm On Mar 26
HungerBAD:awww,i can imagine...maybe you should give him more time..hopefully,you guys will understand him with time..though he might need to prove his worth 2X his predecessor..
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by goldbim(f): 9:47pm On Mar 26
CROWNWEALTH019:na you ordain am abi?? ..he is a confirmed MFM member..keep off..God of Elijah on guard!lol
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by HungerBAD: 9:47pm On Mar 26
goldbim:
Hopefully lol.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by FearFactor1: 10:18pm On Mar 26
Girls sef can Bleep u.
Sometimes that got what they deserve.
Meanwhile ogbeni, forward the pics first lemme chek something.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by Flexherbal(m): 10:18pm On Mar 26
I wish they could keep things low.
After all, they once made themselves happy.
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by KingLennon(m): 10:19pm On Mar 26
All the girls above me bashing the guy should just chill because you don't know the full story. The girl should return the fone to the guy. She should be blamed for being so immature of they guy having her nudes...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by seunlayi(m): 10:19pm On Mar 26
The man is stupid stup peed
|Re: Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity by BrutalJab: 10:19pm On Mar 26
goldbim:Childish cos he requested for his property
Then the girl that sent the nude is matured right?
When they tell you girls not to depend on a guy for everything you won't listen.
9 Likes
I've Had Enough Of Men! / Why Do Men Go Into "caves" / 18 Year-old Girl Admits Having Sex With Dog 30 To 40 Times. See Photos And Video
