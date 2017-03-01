Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity (17132 Views)

Joshua, who alleged that his girlfriend texts her "fuckboy" with the phone he gave her, threatened to release her nudes if she doesn't bring back the phone before 7pm.



Here's what Joshua wrote;



"Who know her should advise her to bring my phone back. I gave you to use it now I need it, or you see your nude every where, no Bleep is given.

I don't open doors for hoes, U can't be texting a fuckboy with the phone I gave you, last warning. Your juju don expire now I need my things back before 7pm or hmmmmmm."





Loser.



Exactly why ladies should never ever, no matter the story he says,or how in love you are with him or even how convincing he is.



Alllow him take nude pictures of you or make you send one to him, or make a tape with him.



Only girls with inferiority complex send nude pictures.



Ladies should also be careful who they date. Please and please it is 2017,and I advice ladies to take their time to look for somebody mature in " Mentality" to date,and not some kid.

Mtcheeww

Crazy people everywhere. 1 Like

oga share it, nothing like private part anymore. 13 Likes

where you at gun point when you bought the phone?





you bought it for her so it's hers







Ladies why do we keep sending nude pictures to people or allow them to snap you nude? 2 Likes

You see them all and well dressed like this thinking they are responsible you'll decide to date them not knowing they are animals 3 Likes



But d tin dey sweet u before Shioor ...But d tin dey sweet u before

The guy is quite childish and immature..anyways,how was service ??

see as the guy dey para.... he really pain am

Cc: Lalasticlala

Na who message send you message before Na who message send you message before

Na who send you to buy her phone before?

Na who send you to buy her phone before?Oh! Is it because she no give you pusshi again

Lol,if u no release the nude pics no b ur papa born you!The guy is truly a fuvk boy!

He sounds frustrated , real men don't blackmail ladies with their nudes... 3 Likes

ediot! 1 Like

As long as her face is not in the nudea, it could be anybody. Immature brat. 1 Like

Service was okay.



Service was okay.A new Pastor has been sent from Nigeria,and we are still trying to understand him.

See handsome young man wey dey behave like nama....





Why would a sensible human being with correct six senses.. Give out nude..



Chai.. 1 Like

why will a girl allow her bf to be in possesion of her nudes? #stupidity.

How do people fall in love with idiats in the first place? 1 Like 1 Share

CROWNWEALTH019:



na you ordain am abi??..he is a confirmed MFM member..keep off..God of Elijah on guard!lol

Girls sef can Bleep u.



Sometimes that got what they deserve.



Meanwhile ogbeni, forward the pics first lemme chek something. 1 Like

I wish they could keep things low.



After all, they once made themselves happy.

All the girls above me bashing the guy should just chill because you don't know the full story. The girl should return the fone to the guy. She should be blamed for being so immature of they guy having her nudes...

The man is stupid stup peed