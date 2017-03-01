₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,340 members, 3,441,481 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 09:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates (6239 Views)
|BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by Nnamdd1(m): 8:34pm
Below is how Big Brother Naija Reality Viewers voted for the four Nominated Housemates, Bally, Tboss, Bassey and Debie-Rise.
Bally got 30.24%, Debie-Rise got 26.26%, Tboss got 23.71% and Bassey got 19.80%
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/see-how-viewers-voted-for-nominated-big-brother-naija-housemates.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by queencalipso(f): 8:36pm
Tboss keep escaping...
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by TheArticleNG(m): 8:42pm
Tboss The Escaper... WATCH THE VIDEO ON HOW BASSEY WAS EVICTED >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-video-bassey-evicted-from-big.html
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by katiemadubiko: 9:15pm
Oloriburuku TV Show
Oloriburuku Viewers
Oloriburuku House mates
An Oloriburuku will quote me
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by smartty68(m): 9:15pm
Bassey was evicted cos he hooked up with Delilah. Let him ask Samson about Delilah
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by solid3(m): 9:15pm
This girl is wicked oo. So there was Coke by her side all along & she sent d tired guy 2 d back of d store. Na wa o.
19 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by donfemo(m): 9:15pm
Bally is a calculative guy. little controversies and everyone likes him, both Guys and Chics.
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by nairalandfreak: 9:15pm
She's on her way out
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by Ovokoo: 9:15pm
Stephanie Otobo's mother begs Apostle Suleman at his church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROgtthk99uY
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by princessbecky(f): 9:15pm
Tboss you will soon be caught...
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by olasarah: 9:15pm
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by sleeknick(m): 9:16pm
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by 0b10010011: 9:16pm
I knew it!
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by Firefire(m): 9:16pm
so...?
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by mickool(m): 9:16pm
Tboss next to be evicted!!
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by pxjosh(m): 9:16pm
.
solid3:
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by kelvyn7(m): 9:16pm
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by Endtimesmith: 9:16pm
Speechless....
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by meskana212(m): 9:16pm
R
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by auntysimbiat(f): 9:17pm
Hmmm
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by 0b10010011: 9:17pm
I knew it!
The moment people started believing that Ogbono soup was better than Okro soup, I knew majority would be disappointed.
How can a sane human with taste buds believe that Ogbono soup is more delicious than Okro soup? Re u kidding me?
Okro remains the best soup humans have ever thought of and there re strong indications that humans wont discover better soups in an average of 100years
#TeamOkroSoup
Please vote for Okro soup next time
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by adeadeyera(m): 9:17pm
TBoss is next. For obvious reasons.
#TeamEfe
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by Khrisfame(m): 9:17pm
hmm
Wonders Shall Never End! Check Out What This Mother Wore To Her Child’s Birthday Party
http://www.wapextra.com.ng/19617-wonders-shall-never-end-check-out-what-this-mother-wore-to-her-childs-birthday-party.html
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by mascot87(m): 9:18pm
Big brother loves Tboss P***y
Did I say anything?
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by schumastic(m): 9:18pm
boss nation
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by ogapatapata24: 9:19pm
ok
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by AlexCk: 9:19pm
This show never still finish ni,
Nawa o
#BringBackUltimateSearch jare
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by jerrymej(m): 9:20pm
Before now, I knew he's gonna be the one to go... Anyway, lemme them still be rocking the house while the price is set for EFE...
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by gentlegenius(m): 9:20pm
hmmm
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by Jodha(f): 9:20pm
If to say nah two housemates dey comot.. Tbossah for vamut...
Shallout to Debby rise..
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by rattlesnake(m): 9:20pm
Jobless Nigerians
|Re: BBNaija: See How Viewers Voted For Nominated Big Brother Naija Housemates by PrinceDave001(m): 9:20pm
Tboss will go home next week except she wins the Head Of House challenge.
1 Like 1 Share
D’banj Don Jazzybeef! On The Scoop! (clip) / Get Paid To Play Game Online / Procedure On How To Make Mtn Magic Sim For Free Browsing
Viewing this topic: Vickynerian9(m), Fran6ik, danielblessing(m), Bibiliicious(f), rekonat, wisefizz(m), cooltonytom, talk2aikay(m), slimm602, R2bees(m), Nellybank(m), zicci(m), Marotzke(m), luckson3k, conductor1, dashcoll(m), Rapuru14, maywes(m), Mansion26(m), ehisbrainy, iyatrustee(f), kanada(m), alwayzonlyn(m), femmygold, DeLaRue, Smartuche, CLIQBOY(m), Toluabigr8(m), Walew, mcsugk(m), tolulope2021(m), denbaba, nelajayi(m), AlwaysPositive, alcovex, destiro(m), ab1x, barx(m), hoyo, kashala90(m), EMMAUGOH(m), Caryordey(m), Inanx, saraphina(f), rilla64, prince4divine, TruthisOut, jinyemax1, McLove(m), prettythicksme(m), kennybelle, spencekat(m), sestar, Alonga, Otori123(m), Bennycollins, Emerald120(f), vampire2020, JamieRocks(m), mayorbaron(m), Uncommon, otomatic(m), mojeco(f), GbovoLee(m), liz4eno(f), Adonis28(m), maigida511(m), santa62(m), yungkelz(m), gykes(m), olajay86(m), Ikejiue, sylolo(m), mayowa558, everG, Xblink, Adewabdul, sluvy4tune(m), VickyRotex(f), kollyjoss(m), tbaby123(f), samijay8(m), drealmoyo(m), talk2dre(m), odohemma(m), simreal, JohnXcel, iscbaba, Jaymaxxy(m), Tekecoms1(m), ogagam(m), sanky346, precious3382, kelvee(m), merit455(m), MainFieldautos, Jackeeh(m), chiraqDemon(m), Yubee40(m), Charlescobi(m), ayodejioladejo5(m), monimekaz(m), nkata09, princepee001, plainmirror(m), Easyjay, sunny63(m), MemeTroll, Tolumiide, Ibro27, Geezyayo(m), Marcleee(m), Wasky101, phenol33(m), kaycrystal(m), Ifeconwaba(m), mhillie(f), teeTaiwoO(f), jadakiss213(m), austinosita(m), DOCTECH(m), olaric(m), chynie, austino2018, walemoney007(m), PapaBrowne(m), Bowwow11(m), Stevoohlicent(m), kabe(m), imperiouxx, clemclem(m), Atiku2019, bandol(m), Mzgracie(f), mathemagician3, TheArticleNG(m), debque(m), jenniferloyd86(f), Chessco(m), najoke, HarkymTheOracle(m), IMO22(m), Oyehomie(m), Kalman(m), Johncuba(m), Propene, macfako(m), teepea(m), ELIJAHARMONICA(m), fineeyez(m), Chicastle, Glowstone, Tbrak(f), Bemby69(m), Goldenyutei, daniella04, clintonsparkz(m), walearoy(m), NastyBitches(m), echofun, vIckyy10, Jhayjay(m), Greatdre(m), Emmy9ite(m), toluwalopsy(f), ayeesha289(f), doctorEkene, Otamio, pincil(m), nanizle(m), Topend, NelsonNeo(m), Behira(f), Arsenalholic(m), Jaypalmz, DeeMain(m), Topet124, kjhova(m), KazOlufemi, wagzyl, mustmust(m), Ugosample(m), Wallade(m), lexpeople, EngracedMay(f), adedayo55(m), esty27, Brightowan(m), meetdopi(m), walex2(m), vickvan(m), moses320(m), mylifeisagift(m), Orereotome, deeptechcool(m), xhir85(m), daybam01, balateef(m), karisgabby(m), effectplus(m), WilliamsNedd, corneredlove(m), 9iceboi(m), Happyola(m), massingale(m), myrum(m), DATMAT(m), Chiefpriest, bjt(m), faithfancy(f), delugadou(m), Carshopper(m), Duru009(m), Lucasino, orientation, charleseaze, danielpuff(m), kufre2010, favouredmumsy, virtousB, drered(m), Youngzedd(m), tmanis(m), MisterBeryl, Loboski, Agimor(m), Cabucky, opeoluwa20(m), ifexezim(m), ESDKING, LesbianBoy(m), Flyingman(m), Bantino, Masta01(m), dspeaker(m), olasunkhanmi, oluwafemi113(m), Misterdhee1(m), onyetrucks(m), musabdul2, phesickz, puskin, pinkpearl17(f), sassygal(f), LynForward, Izen(f), HDoc(m), Exclusivebae, Dondbuzor, DonHummer(m), Tekena124, 7footre(m), iSoldier, Oasis007(m), ZombieTERROR, A4dams(m), Medunah(f), boyontee, smartolala, CaptainJay01(m), Easy023(m), olaolu39(m), kayabd(m), alizma, Priceless2802(f), harriet412(f), Bigframe, geekybabe(f), seangy4konji, kakabre(f), snazzy5050(m), cc12(m), yusu11, lovedbyall1992, samkay12(m), Fadedjeans, sagitariusbaby(m), chimchim1(m), JVgal(f), lifah(m), jeffoski(m), queencalipso(f), newmusic, jomoh, chase123 and 301 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7