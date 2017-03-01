₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,398 members, 3,441,670 topics. Date: Monday, 27 March 2017 at 12:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React (15952 Views)
"Tboss Is Responsible, She's Using Jazz" - Nigerians React To Bassey's Eviction / Nigerians React To Thin Tall Tony's Eviction From Big Brother Naija With Funny M / BBNaija: Bassey Knew ThinTallTony Was Married, See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:24pm On Mar 26
Bassey's eviction at the Big Brother Naija eviction live show tonight, has left everyone in shock. At first, most fans of the reality TV show thought Bassey, who was put up for eviction alongside Tboss, Bally and Debbie Rise wasn't going to leave, as some thought Ebuka's question meant he was staying.
However, they got the shock of their lives when he was asked to leave the house tonight. Here are some reactions to his eviction;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/bbnaija-basseys-eviction-leaves.html
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by solid3(m): 9:27pm On Mar 26
He dinned with the devil. He pick to have Tboss enjoy with him when he won Friday Arena Games instead of picking Debbierose who was first among the ladies and also someone who likes him.
Meanwhile: This girl is wicked oo. So there was Coke by her side all along & she sent d tired guy 2 d back of d store. Na wa o.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by Moving4: 9:33pm On Mar 26
Well-done Man... Better days ahead
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by HARDDON: 9:35pm On Mar 26
how is silicon augmented Tbreast still in that house? yet d brain gets booted?
3 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by Kpakorich(m): 9:36pm On Mar 26
Naija and reactions
I've followed this BBN for a while and I can say its more like an advert of who you are in close doors to the public summed with how you tend to contribute to a brand.
People vascillate over its real intent and content but it's crystal clear the eviction really doesn't matter but sends you out speedily to grab your package waiting,while others keep fighting behind.
Uriel was evicted and now i hear she is an ambassador for payporte, so the eviction doesn't count to me, just play the game and win your way through into the market after BBN.
Bassey wasn't bad, he has never been even before BBN, I have a couple of his video clips and the guy is just awesome outta BBN no doubt, however he sold to the world with his every single attitude educational wise.
Best of it man.... I see you going places. #bigups
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by Omagago(m): 10:07pm On Mar 26
The viewers and the voters all truly are trash.
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by TheArticleNG(m): 10:12pm On Mar 26
Ok. TBoss escaped this one!, I just hope, Efe will mingle with her, and both of them will be up for eviction, den let's see where her jazz will carry to, if she surpasses Efe, then she has lot of silent voters.... WATCH VIDEO ON HOW BASSEY WAS EVICTED FROM BBNAIJA >>
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-watch-basseys-eviction-video.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by onosprince(m): 10:19pm On Mar 26
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by smartty68(m): 10:20pm On Mar 26
You've got a lot more bigger dreams awaiting you outside BBN. Your future ambitions has just begun.
2 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by oviejnr(m): 10:20pm On Mar 26
smartty68:You read my mind out loud.
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by Japhet04(m): 10:20pm On Mar 26
D
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by point5: 10:20pm On Mar 26
Y not Tbos
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by oviejnr(m): 10:20pm On Mar 26
rattlesnake:Im shocked at your joblessness as well cos you saw the topic but couldnt pass.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by FearFactor1: 10:22pm On Mar 26
So no more calamari person for house.
Isohkay
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by barclayb(m): 10:22pm On Mar 26
6 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by malton: 10:23pm On Mar 26
Bassey was the realest G in biggie's house.
He was agile and always involved in all house activities.
God bless your hustle, mahn.
Truly, no be who carry first be the most intelligent.
As for my man, Efe, Jtown got your back. You're bringing the cash prize home to mama!
3 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by Supadupaman: 10:23pm On Mar 26
so sad that the guy got evicted like that...bros take heart and move on with your life... better days ahead.
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by tayoxx(m): 10:23pm On Mar 26
Common sense hard oo.. na efe put people up for eviction.. and the viewers vote.. so wetin con consign tboss for the matter
2 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by octintopp: 10:23pm On Mar 26
Not even instresting BBnonsense.....make una receive BBsenae
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by Flamzey00: 10:23pm On Mar 26
Bleep BBA.. Tboss Na coordinator babe.. it's obvious
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by luckgood(m): 10:24pm On Mar 26
B
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by KingLennon(m): 10:24pm On Mar 26
BB no get chill atall. To evict our own Bassey. Well big ups to Bassey he made us proud. Momma should be waiting for u niqqa
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by Flexherbal(m): 10:24pm On Mar 26
Such is the game!
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by pocohantas(f): 10:24pm On Mar 26
They should keep reacting,very soon they'll be a compound.
The kweshion is, did they vote? *in Ebuka's voice*
It's not by reaction.
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by Unlimited22: 10:25pm On Mar 26
And Debbie-rise and tboss are still in the house. Mtchewww.
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by rattlesnake(m): 10:25pm On Mar 26
Am shocked at the joblessness of Nigerians
2 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by ekanDamie: 10:25pm On Mar 26
its a game of voting, personality dosn't really count except you have a rich/superfluous audience .
if anyone had insight, u would have guessed bassey was gonna leave today
3 Likes
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by Gabrielwilliams(m): 10:26pm On Mar 26
Damn! Nigerians like mediocre tins. Imagine, tboss getting more votes dan bassey!!? Pls wot can tbos do? She is not even entertaining. Abi, mumu voters never see mulatto girl before? Nigerians can so fall pesin hand
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by Jodha(f): 10:26pm On Mar 26
Enzymes have started again...
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by VickyRotex(f): 10:27pm On Mar 26
Up Chelsea!!!
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React by AkinPhysicist: 10:27pm On Mar 26
Gotv Launches Telemundo(core Mexican/american Series Channel) Feel The Passion! / Hi-Nolly on HiTV Versus Nollywood Channel On Trend TV / BBA Hotshot:- It Time For Esther And Co Showing- Shower Hour
Viewing this topic: andrejerry(m), Ekpono1(m), chubysoft1(m), Ohislee(m), dearsly(m), FxTizzle(m), bigerboy200, TheGreatIYANU, MRSHYCAT(m), Cokwologu(m), cooldave234(m), ayhorpharms, LynForward, phranseeqz(m), FUCKyouALL, Addays(m), pearlmma05(f), StepG, adahib, Rolandken(m), macdanny2000(m), omonla10(m), Trustluv(f), Caylia(f), kelljuili(m), dondavidson2017, Ezeego1(m), Luvdbyursista(m), Bossforeva, lawrenzi, Hezbola, Randy91(m), gidigbi(m), Ate247(m), ugoboss26(m), awesomet1(m), joeluv, modupe2, waze63, DexteryJoe(m), kstyle2(m), Jamad1987(m), BOLTON99, ssogundele, bashnorth, BAILMONEY, grtboy51(m), Mister2, Kaypure(m), MrCEO69(m), shitshappen(m), castroevans(f), ChristoBam, oluwoleife, SlyCharlie(m), thrillionaire(m), henryviktor, Monk92(m), Highestbee(m), Kjking(m), Weselion(m), logoscope(m), Jorian1(m), deriod(m), ichado(m), anurd1991, kingcypress and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23