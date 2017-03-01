Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #BBNaija: Bassey's Eviction Leaves Everyone In Shock, Nigerians React (15952 Views)

Bassey's eviction at the Big Brother Naija eviction live show tonight, has left everyone in shock. At first, most fans of the reality TV show thought Bassey, who was put up for eviction alongside Tboss, Bally and Debbie Rise wasn't going to leave, as some thought Ebuka's question meant he was staying.











However, they got the shock of their lives when he was asked to leave the house tonight. Here are some reactions to his eviction;



































He dinned with the devil. He pick to have Tboss enjoy with him when he won Friday Arena Games instead of picking Debbierose who was first among the ladies and also someone who likes him.



Well-done Man... Better days ahead 1 Like

how is silicon augmented Tbreast still in that house? yet d brain gets booted? 3 Likes

Naija and reactions

I've followed this BBN for a while and I can say its more like an advert of who you are in close doors to the public summed with how you tend to contribute to a brand.

People vascillate over its real intent and content but it's crystal clear the eviction really doesn't matter but sends you out speedily to grab your package waiting,while others keep fighting behind.

Uriel was evicted and now i hear she is an ambassador for payporte, so the eviction doesn't count to me, just play the game and win your way through into the market after BBN.

Bassey wasn't bad, he has never been even before BBN, I have a couple of his video clips and the guy is just awesome outta BBN no doubt, however he sold to the world with his every single attitude educational wise.

Best of it man.... I see you going places. #bigups 15 Likes 2 Shares

The viewers and the voters all truly are trash. 1 Like

You've got a lot more bigger dreams awaiting you outside BBN. Your future ambitions has just begun. 2 Likes

You've got a lot more bigger dreams awaiting you outside BBN. Your future ambitions has just begun.

Y not Tbos

Am shocked at the joblessness of Nigerians Im shocked at your joblessness as well cos you saw the topic but couldnt pass. 5 Likes 1 Share

So no more calamari person for house.



He was agile and always involved in all house activities.



God bless your hustle, mahn.



Truly, no be who carry first be the most intelligent.



As for my man, Efe, Jtown got your back. You're bringing the cash prize home to mama! Bassey was the realest G in biggie's house.He was agile and always involved in all house activities.God bless your hustle, mahn.Truly, no be who carry first be the most intelligent.As for my man, Efe, Jtown got your back. You're bringing the cash prize home to mama! 3 Likes

so sad that the guy got evicted like that...bros take heart and move on with your life... better days ahead.

Common sense hard oo.. na efe put people up for eviction.. and the viewers vote.. so wetin con consign tboss for the matter 2 Likes

Not even instresting BBnonsense.....make una receive BBsenae

Bleep BBA.. Tboss Na coordinator babe.. it's obvious 1 Like

BB no get chill atall. To evict our own Bassey. Well big ups to Bassey he made us proud. Momma should be waiting for u niqqa 1 Like

Such is the game!

They should keep reacting,very soon they'll be a compound.



The kweshion is, did they vote? *in Ebuka's voice*

It's not by reaction. 1 Like

And Debbie-rise and tboss are still in the house. Mtchewww.

Am shocked at the joblessness of Nigerians 2 Likes

its a game of voting, personality dosn't really count except you have a rich/superfluous audience .



if anyone had insight, u would have guessed bassey was gonna leave today 3 Likes

Damn! Nigerians like mediocre tins. Imagine, tboss getting more votes dan bassey!!? Pls wot can tbos do? She is not even entertaining. Abi, mumu voters never see mulatto girl before? Nigerians can so fall pesin hand 4 Likes 1 Share

Enzymes have started again...