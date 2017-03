Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Tboss' Sister, Wendy Idowu Engaged To Dameon, Her Baby Daddy Of 10 Years (Pics) (11811 Views)

Photos Of Tboss' Lookalike Sister Wendy, Her Daughter & Boyfriend Of 10 Years / Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement / Bisola's Baby Daddy, Olanrewaju Malcolm: Leave My Daughter Out Of Bisola's Life (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Wendy, Tboss' younger sister, just got engaged to her baby daddy and lover of 10 years, Dameon . Dameon proposed to Big Naija Housemate's sister on Instagramlive as the Big Brother Naija eviction show was going on, and she said YES!!



Wendy is Tboss' lookalike sister, who was spotted with Miyonse when he got evicted from the Big Brother Naija house. She's also Tboss' chief campaigner on Instagram.



Wendy also has a 6 year old daughter with her baby daddy.



A big congrats to her.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/bbnaija-tboss-younger-sister-wendy-just.html?m=1 See more of their Photos http://www.nairaland.com/3702885/photos-tboss-lookalike-sister-wendy





na still engagement o baby daddy of 10years?na still engagement o 8 Likes

So it took him ten to propose? Lwkmd 5 Likes

Is baby daddy snifing d 25mila frm a thousand miles away?

Hmm 14 Likes

she don turn celeb nah

Congrats to her

10 wat??



Thus babe fine sha...



Maybe the guy wan dey sure say Na her real face 10 Likes

Fame digging nigga. Why is he proposing now that she is a celebrity literally? 2 Likes

Congratulations, to them !

Get lost you

He sha don propose.. .....marriage is old co-habitation is the way to go 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like 1 Share

She's beautiful 1 Like

Her Daughter will be the flower girl. Perfect 1 Like

The baby daddy be like 'Low budget' version of Chris Brown..... 2 Likes

Baby Daddy....wat of Babypikin?

Op, did you actually said proposed to her on Instagram ?? Wawu...... Just when you thought you've seen it all.....

the guy sees a bright future from Tboss' direction.

He took enough time to ascertain if she was wife material while still banging her. Lol. I don't blame him, some women just marry so they can get their 50% of the husbands property if anything happens and they separate/divorce





Did i hear 10 years Did i hear 10 years

Your finger go do key holder tire.

It took ten years to propose, it will take another 20years to Wed. That's was a risky adventure he has been chopping the girl since without doing the necessary things

engagement, after 10yrs of baby mamaing. tboss family is really BBN in real life sef 1 Like

Chai anybody wey say TBoss never pass 40years that person the suffer from eye defects. Lol 3 Likes

waiting on Tboss to bring home d cash.









Your eyes just open after 10 years abi











I dey suspect this guy Badt guywaiting on Tboss to bring home d cash.Your eyes just open after 10 years abiI dey suspect this guy

But why now? Trying to jump on the limelight?

these girls are beautiful... i see why Naija babes hate her so much and like bisola so much... she is beautiful and bisola is ugly.







kill yourselves. 2 Likes

So Fûcking what?

Tor

...whos tboss and whos tboss lookalike sister? ...unu ma na onye ajuju adi efu uzo!

ToriBlue:

Fame digging nigga. Why is he proposing now that she is a celebrity literally?

read the post again.... especially the heading read the post again.... especially the heading