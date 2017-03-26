True Confession…Prophecy that Changed the Life of VP Yemi Osinbajo



•How RCCG pastor pronounced his ascent



Many a prominent pastor have issued failed prophecies and consequently suffered ridicule for their words. But Vice President Yemi Osinbajo knows that one pastor whose pronouncements are priceless. As a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Banana Island, Ikoyi, he never took his calling as a racket nor did he ever seek to court cheap acclaim via expensive, phony prophecies. Osinbajo was a true man of God, according to RCCG faithful. So is the man that led him to Christ. Recently, the VP opened up on who led him to Christ. The person is Pastor Tony Rapu of Freedom House, who equally clocked 60 some weeks ago.



According to him, “In 1993, I came to the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Apapa Parish, where Pastor Tony was pastoring. I was in a workers group. Guess what he named that workers group? Government! It was prophetic – unbelievable, the number of us who actually went into government.… Oby Ezekwesili was in the same group. She, of course, became Minister in two different departments… The prophetic word had gone forth.” Osinbajo who turned 60 a few days ago, was the Pastor in charge of the Lagos Province 48 (Olive Tree provincial headquarters) of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Banana Island, Ikoyi before his inauguration as the Vice President of Nigeria. He is still a pastor of the parish contrary to some speculations that he has resigned as RCCG Pastor.







The sun may still shine brightly on the dreams of Titi Atiku. The wife of Nigeria’s ex-Vice President and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Abubakar Atiku, is upbeat and back on her grind, as you read. Her newfound vivacity stems from her dreams of a second chance in Nigeria’s power corridors. Nobody is sure if her husband, Atiku Abubakar, would contest but speculations abound that the former VP may throw his hat in the ring as the race for the 2019 presidential elections hots up. At the backdrop of the speculations, Titi reportedly mobilizes her crew of friends, powerbrokers and political associates for moral and physical support in respect of her husband’s presumed political future.



While her husband enjoyed his time as the nation’s number two citizen, Hajia Amina Titi Abubakar was one of the women who dazzled the social scene with their presence. The aura of power followed her wherever she went, attracting a bevy of admirers desirous of getting the good graces of the stylish woman of means. But then, the life of influence and power came to a halt, and the fair-complexioned matriarch of the Atiku family took a break from the public eye following her husband’s exit from office.



The pet project she founded as the wife of vice president, Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF), was also put on the back burner. Today, Titi has been going around giving motivational talks and people believe that she is trying to come back into the happening crowd. She was a cynosure of eyes at the third edition of the Most Valuable Governors’ Wives Award, MVGWA, held in Abuja, recently.



