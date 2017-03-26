₦airaland Forum

Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by robosky02(m): 10:24pm On Mar 26
True Confession…Prophecy that Changed the Life of VP Yemi Osinbajo

•How RCCG pastor pronounced his ascent

Many a prominent pastor have issued failed prophecies and consequently suffered ridicule for their words. But Vice President Yemi Osinbajo knows that one pastor whose pronouncements are priceless. As a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Banana Island, Ikoyi, he never took his calling as a racket nor did he ever seek to court cheap acclaim via expensive, phony prophecies. Osinbajo was a true man of God, according to RCCG faithful. So is the man that led him to Christ. Recently, the VP opened up on who led him to Christ. The person is Pastor Tony Rapu of Freedom House, who equally clocked 60 some weeks ago.

According to him, “In 1993, I came to the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Apapa Parish, where Pastor Tony was pastoring. I was in a workers group. Guess what he named that workers group? Government! It was prophetic – unbelievable, the number of us who actually went into government.… Oby Ezekwesili was in the same group. She, of course, became Minister in two different departments… The prophetic word had gone forth.” Osinbajo who turned 60 a few days ago, was the Pastor in charge of the Lagos Province 48 (Olive Tree provincial headquarters) of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Banana Island, Ikoyi before his inauguration as the Vice President of Nigeria. He is still a pastor of the parish contrary to some speculations that he has resigned as RCCG Pastor.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/03/26/true-confession-prophecy-that-changed-the-life-of-vp-yemi-osinbajo/

Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by Aliyeous(m): 10:25pm On Mar 26
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by Lazyreporta(m): 9:57am
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by Akshow: 9:57am
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by modelmike7(m): 9:58am
GOD IS GOOD !!
GOD IS GOOD !!

Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by Piiko(m): 9:58am
we don hear
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by Dottore: 9:58am
Great is thy faithfulness
Great is thy faithfulness

Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by DLondonboiy: 9:59am
Why are you people joining different stories na

Wetin dey worry una? This early Monday morning? Una wan just provoke me? How do I understand this story na..

Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:59am
Can't read too long but watever........
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by bjhaid: 10:00am
Super Story
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by emmanuelpopson(m): 10:00am
is alright...
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by SageTravels: 10:01am
God Is The Greatest
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by megrimor(m): 10:01am
The power of Prophecy
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by maberry(m): 10:01am
Couldn't the writter of this mini novel just go straight to the point, instead of hitting us with this endless write up that wouldn't put food on anybody's table today?
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by SuperSuave(m): 10:01am
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by Evaberry(f): 10:01am
na wa
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by AngelicBeing: 10:02am
cool
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by hahn(m): 10:03am
Allah made Buhari president

Jehovah made Osinbajo vice president

Seems like Allah is greater than Jehovah

Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by slick1(m): 10:03am
Is this the print version of the Bisi Olatilo Show?

Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by SuperSuave(m): 10:03am
bjhaid:
Super Story
95% won't read that shiii up there angry early Monday morning for that matter
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by TheSlyone2(m): 10:06am
So, where is the prophesy that changed the life of Bubu?
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by Stevoohlicent(m): 10:06am
hallelujah....
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by DICKtator: 10:10am
Copy and paste.

The other news were totally irrelevant to the main topic!!

Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by hotspec(m): 10:10am
Still trying to figure out the prophesy
Wastage of precious e-space by a copy copy OP

Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by PetrePan(m): 10:11am
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by DollarAngel(m): 10:13am
His Excellency the President of Nigeria Osinbajo and Vice Muhammadu Buhari
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by Naughtytboy: 10:15am
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by castro316(m): 10:17am
hahn:
Allah made Buhari president

Jehovah made Osinbajo vice president

Seems like Allah is greater than Jehovah

#justsaying tongue
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by Seenyo: 10:18am
Re: Prophecy That Changed The Life Of Yemi Osinbajo by Naughtytboy: 10:20am
hahn:
Allah made Buhari president

Jehovah made Osinbajo vice president

Seems like Allah is greater than Jehovah

#justsaying tongue

