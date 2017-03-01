₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by mroop(m): 6:51am
So, this conversation between two ex(es ) on Twitter is currently trending.
The lady, pictured below, tweeted to her ex-boyfriend how she can’t live without him and all.
Hinting that they should just come back together.
The ex- bobo replied her tweet, saying she cheated on him and that is enough reason to break up and not come back together .
Read the conversation below:
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/read-this-hilarious-conversation.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by TheRealestGuy(m): 6:53am
The issue is not about forgiving you, but that we guys cannot bear the thought of you screaming and moaning another man's name...and giving the idiot all the styles you use to give me...
Easy to forgive, impossible to forget...
By the way, these hoes ain't loyal...
Lest I forget I was actually the first to comment
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by kullozone(m): 6:55am
Lemme go and check the meaning of hilarious again fes.
66 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:59am
fear women after RECESSION
4 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by uzoclinton(m): 7:06am
Don't really k ow why I came here. bit since I'm already here lemme just leave this comment
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by smart024(m): 7:09am
How did the word "hilarious" get to find its way into that caption...?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by VolTOxic(m): 7:11am
It's hard to trust people nowdays, especially nairalanders. They'll create a thread and tag it hilarious but when you click and view... it's just plain bullshit.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by martphreak(m): 7:16am
The person before me killed it... just to get attention op decides to use hilarious... Aniway the dude has licked that honey pot and long moved on... Cheating lady should go find another love... Only men can cheat n go free..quote me anywia
6 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by Ashleydolls(f): 7:22am
What's hilarious about the chat?
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by Freethought(m): 7:31am
The gal myt b involved in som organisd crime later
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by Jodha(f): 9:48am
Hilarious?
5 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by skarz(m): 10:00am
bleachstress...why would he come back when you're all bleached up... bleachstress oshi
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by abdul24(m): 10:43am
Hmmmm,
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by adorablepepple(f): 10:43am
foolish girl
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by Goldenheart(m): 10:43am
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by pocohantas(f): 10:43am
Twitter?
Home of lies and cooked up stories.
KevinDein:Yes.
Because they know how they administer their pricks like paracetamol to other girls. The thought of someone spreading their babes leg to 180degrees to administer same prick, kills them
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by KevinDein: 10:43am
Men don't just forgive cheating
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by midehi2(f): 10:44am
never you cheat, its bad
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by fergo86: 10:44am
girls can cheat sha
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by TPAND: 10:44am
NEXT...................... I feel like
2 Likes
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by nely(m): 10:44am
So hilarious my laugh don finish, where can I subscribe for new laugh...rubbish I don tire for all this nonsense fp material this days
pocohantas:lol,this babe must be an administrative minister,180 degrees,what of 270degrees is that one ok too
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by Deolubanso(m): 10:45am
Recession don scatter your head
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by botad(m): 10:45am
Love don't cheat but love forgive as well.
The guy must have been waiting for a loophole before the girl foolishly played into his hand
My thought though!
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by SuperSuave(m): 10:45am
"Bye bruh" o dun were
1 Like
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by mona1ene: 10:45am
Freethought:yeah, maybe blackmail
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by pocohantas(f): 10:45am
KevinDein:Yes.
Because they know how they administer their pricks like paracetamol to other girls. The thought of someone spreading their babes leg to 180degrees to administer same prick, kills them
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by iamdynamite(m): 10:45am
hilarious indeed...this nairaland sef
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by coolfredo(m): 10:45am
Ok
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by iyke926(m): 10:46am
Nonsense!
Every crappy story gets to FP and there is nothing hilarious.
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by mmsen: 10:46am
This is the kind of conversation you should have in private not on social media.
|Re: Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him by obailala(m): 10:46am
What kind of stupid thread is this?... thought I was coming to read something funny and not some sad tale?
mroop:Op you deserve this:
1 Like
