last year, MastaBen and LS Ecorest are back again with another catchy tune, this time to inspire, motivate and remind you that you need to glow and shine SHINE LIKE A STAR no matter the circumstances. One thing is sure, you won't regret downloading this tune.



Listen, share and drop your sincere reviews







Direct Download:



After Recording a Massive "independence hit" last year, MastaBen and LS Ecorest are back again with another catchy tune, this time to inspire, motivate and remind you that you need to glow and shine SHINE LIKE A STAR no matter the circumstances. One thing is sure, you won't regret downloading this tune.

Listen, share and drop your sincere reviews

Direct Download: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8

Do me a favor Lalasticlala pls push this to FP, I want reviews from NLnders. Abeg

cc Lalasticlala your boy dey here abeg

Lalaboi Seun

Ishilove

Lalasticlala kindly check this thread

Lalasticlala I loyal abeg. If i blow U go follow blow o

Lalasticlala











Good one

Are you happy now you are on FP

men you really try oh

MrAwePresident:

Are you happy now you are on FP How am i to know? You never told me. How am i to know? You never told me.

MrAwePresident:

Are you happy now you are on FP d guy dy jubilate now. lol d guy dy jubilate now. lol









guy you try jare even the ones that haven't listened to the song like myself are screaming nice one... nigerians enhguy you try jare 2 Likes

MrAwePresident:

Are you happy now you are on FP Yes i am. Listen and give your reviews Yes i am. Listen and give your reviews

I commend your effort; you've left the crowd of people whose music dreams end only in the bathroom.



Now, let's get real: how far do you want to take this?



Your rhyming seemed better during the singing/chanting part than in the actual "rap" part. Does that tell you anything?



If this is your dream, you can still put in more work so your unique style will evolve with time



Bravo 2 Likes

Make I download am first 1 Like

alignacademy:

I commend your effort; you've left the crowd of people whose music dreams end only in the bathroom.



Now, let's get real: how far do you want to take this?



Your rhyming seemed better during the singing/chanting part than in the actual "rap" part. Does that tell you anything?



If this is your dream, you can still put in more work so your unique style will evolve with time



Bravo



Thanks bro, i really appreciate.. Will work more. Thanks bro, i really appreciate.. Will work more.

kollynxofodile:

Make I download am first yes, and please dont forget to drop your sincere review yes, and please dont forget to drop your sincere review

Polyphony:

wetin na bros? Na hunger wetin na bros? Na hunger



Aha

"You don't have to be a star to shine, you just have to shine brighter"

Omoh I like this words play gan,,,,,,

This guy don dey murder since 1902...

Mastaben and Ls ecorest respect "doff hat" Make I shine like a star in this thread as e hit front pageAha"You don't have to be a star to shine, you just have to shine brighter"Omoh I like this words play gan,,,,,,This guy don dey murder since 1902...Mastaben and Ls ecorest respect "doff hat"

Capableben:

wetin na bros? Na hunger actually listening to your song in the studio. actually listening to your song in the studio.