|Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by JamieNaija(m): 8:25am
The comedian took to social media to praise his wife has they celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary today. He wrote;
Wawuuuueeessstttt!!! It's been six years of God's awesomeness.
I took the decision to walk down the road of marriage with you, my love.
I waited to see you walk down the aisle to meet me.
You have done more than the I DO in agreement to marry me.
Everyday, a beautiful you is unveiled and our home is merrier.
God who knew my suffering and lack of Parental closeness as child built a home for me with you.
The world will wag their tongues and some will succumb to evil prayers, but with theirs will come to nought.
I am happy to be the one to celebrate you, my own number 1 celebrity.
Mummy Tiwaloluwa and the rest coming.
Beyond the moon my love remains and beneath the earth even in death my heart rejoiced it ever met you.
I love You, the rarest of all precious gems.
Happy Sixth Wedding Anniversary.
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by SuperSuave(m): 8:48am
Equation balanced! These entertainers sabi good thing ehn! I no believe say Akpororo sef fit see dat kind fine lady marry but then money changes everything.
Baba God do my own too when the time comes
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by peemyke(f): 10:56am
Lovely
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by fergo86: 10:56am
now now, six years don waka
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by Ezedon(m): 10:57am
Congratulations on ur post wedding pictures
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by naijablood: 10:57am
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by adorablepepple(f): 10:57am
Awww touching words. God bless their marriage more
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by chynie: 10:58am
CONGRATS
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by fuckerstard: 10:59am
Coke and fanta. Nice one
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by Goldenheart(m): 10:59am
Wink
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by Divay22(f): 11:00am
She is beautiful
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by REDshouse(m): 11:00am
SuperSuave:they have been dating as far back as over 10yrs even before he came to limelight
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by sseyi: 11:01am
congrats sir... the only comedian that truly stood with Nigeria
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by SirDonsweet: 11:01am
Wish Them The Best Of Luck In Their Mariage
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by SuperSuave(m): 11:02am
REDshouse:wow! Never knew. Don't think there are patient ladies like that again, everyone wants readymade
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by PhilAmadeus: 11:03am
Money makes the world go round.....Sheyi pls explain ao u take get dis babe...
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by jashar(f): 11:03am
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by virtual3xpert: 11:04am
Many more years to them.
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by heryurh(m): 11:04am
.
|Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by salafy050(m): 11:05am
Welldone sir and ma
