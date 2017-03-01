₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,647 members, 3,442,377 topics. Date: Monday, 27 March 2017 at 11:06 AM

Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today (1541 Views)

Basketmouth Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary (photos) / Mavin Record Celebrates 4th Anniversary Today / Seyi Law's Wife, Ebere, Twerks For Him (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by JamieNaija(m): 8:25am
The comedian took to social media to praise his wife has they celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary today. He wrote;

Wawuuuueeessstttt!!! It's been six years of God's awesomeness.
I took the decision to walk down the road of marriage with you, my love.
I waited to see you walk down the aisle to meet me.
You have done more than the I DO in agreement to marry me.
Everyday, a beautiful you is unveiled and our home is merrier.

God who knew my suffering and lack of Parental closeness as child built a home for me with you.
The world will wag their tongues and some will succumb to evil prayers, but with theirs will come to nought.
I am happy to be the one to celebrate you, my own number 1 celebrity.
Mummy Tiwaloluwa and the rest coming.
Beyond the moon my love remains and beneath the earth even in death my heart rejoiced it ever met you.
I love You, the rarest of all precious gems.
Happy Sixth Wedding Anniversary.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSIbbA3htZw/?taken-by=seyilaw1&hl=en



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/seyi-law-wife-are-celebrating-their-6th.html

Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by SuperSuave(m): 8:48am
Equation balanced! grin These entertainers sabi good thing ehn! I no believe say Akpororo sef fit see dat kind fine lady marry but then money changes everything.

Baba God do my own too when the time comes cry
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by peemyke(f): 10:56am
Lovely
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by fergo86: 10:56am
now now, six years don waka
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by Ezedon(m): 10:57am
Congratulations on ur post wedding pictures

1 Like

Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by naijablood: 10:57am
When Davido Music World Wide decides to dish out tunes you can always testify to its quality and beauty..
The Zeus (@Officialtintet) in collaboration with DMW brings to you the maddest cover of the trending "IF" so far


DOWNLOAD HERE

Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by adorablepepple(f): 10:57am
Awww touching words. God bless their marriage more
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by chynie: 10:58am
CONGRATS
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by fuckerstard: 10:59am
Coke and fanta. Nice one
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by Goldenheart(m): 10:59am
Wink wink
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by Divay22(f): 11:00am
She is beautiful kiss kiss
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by REDshouse(m): 11:00am
SuperSuave:
Equation balanced! grin These entertainers sabi good thing ehn! I no believe say Akpororo sef fit see dat kind fine lady marry but then money changes everything.

Baba God do my own too when the time comes cry
they have been dating as far back as over 10yrs even before he came to limelight
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by sseyi: 11:01am
congrats sir... the only comedian that truly stood with Nigeria
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by SirDonsweet: 11:01am
Wish Them The Best Of Luck In Their Mariage
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by SuperSuave(m): 11:02am
REDshouse:
they have been dating as far back as over 10yrs even before he came to limelight
wow! Never knew. Don't think there are patient ladies like that again, everyone wants readymade
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by PhilAmadeus: 11:03am
Money makes the world go round.....Sheyi pls explain ao u take get dis babe...
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by jashar(f): 11:03am
smiley
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by virtual3xpert: 11:04am
Many more years to them.
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by heryurh(m): 11:04am
.
Re: Seyi Law & Wife Are Celebrating Their 6th Wedding Anniversary Today by salafy050(m): 11:05am
Welldone sir and ma

(0) (Reply)

Amber Rose Set To Host Vodafone 020 Live Concert In September / Nepal Pm To Begin Visit To India / Soulja Boy Claims Innocence After Drug Arrest.

Viewing this topic: sankky, eanestca(m), REDshouse(m), Ennyprincess201, Cousim(m), Firefire(m), kcddon, citiq, trigar12(m), kaylex1994(m), JUBILEE2000, felzylix(m), Lerumo, doyinbaby(f), Jeus, daretodiffer(f), ArabianPrince, mrvitalis(m), Tunestwap(m), Ladydavinci, Tushmom, illyg, jolly47, prodekul(f), vintino(m), liz4eno(f), kratosonofzeus, marumaru, GovWahala, SuperSuave(m), osasbenny, ajuwarhodes(f), w1sEmAn, Chidex2442(m), naijablood, Excelento(m), heryurh(m), Sylverly(m), dogoFara(f), maran1983(f), MARKETfund, abhosts(m), Phils, ABOKI9ja, aanumama(f), bellenornor(f), Chmmyluv(f), Samdebest and 122 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.