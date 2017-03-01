



Wawuuuueeessstttt!!! It's been six years of God's awesomeness.

I took the decision to walk down the road of marriage with you, my love.

I waited to see you walk down the aisle to meet me.

You have done more than the I DO in agreement to marry me.

Everyday, a beautiful you is unveiled and our home is merrier.



God who knew my suffering and lack of Parental closeness as child built a home for me with you.

The world will wag their tongues and some will succumb to evil prayers, but with theirs will come to nought.

I am happy to be the one to celebrate you, my own number 1 celebrity.

Mummy Tiwaloluwa and the rest coming.

Beyond the moon my love remains and beneath the earth even in death my heart rejoiced it ever met you.

I love You, the rarest of all precious gems.

Happy Sixth Wedding Anniversary.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSIbbA3htZw/?taken-by=seyilaw1&hl=en







SOURCE: The comedian took to social media to praise his wife has they celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary today. He wrote;Wawuuuueeessstttt!!! It's been six years of God's awesomeness.I took the decision to walk down the road of marriage with you, my love.I waited to see you walk down the aisle to meet me.You have done more than the I DO in agreement to marry me.Everyday, a beautiful you is unveiled and our home is merrier.God who knew my suffering and lack of Parental closeness as child built a home for me with you.The world will wag their tongues and some will succumb to evil prayers, but with theirs will come to nought.I am happy to be the one to celebrate you, my own number 1 celebrity.Mummy Tiwaloluwa and the rest coming.Beyond the moon my love remains and beneath the earth even in death my heart rejoiced it ever met you.I love You, the rarest of all precious gems.Happy Sixth Wedding Anniversary.SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/seyi-law-wife-are-celebrating-their-6th.html