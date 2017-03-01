₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,647 members, 3,442,378 topics. Date: Monday, 27 March 2017 at 11:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) (1867 Views)
Adaeze Yobo Shows Off Her Manfriend,Relaxes Romantically On His Thighs(pic) / Adaeze Yobo Shows Off Twerking Skills (photo) / Adaeze Yobo Shows Off Amazing Post Baby Body (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by badassProdigy(m): 8:43am
Adaeze Yobo shared these adorable photos of herself six weeks after giving birth to her third child and she looks really amazing.
This will be the couple's first daughter. They already have two sons; a 6-year-old and another who is almost 2.
See below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/adaeze-yobo-shows-her-hot-post-baby.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by badassProdigy(m): 8:43am
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by Tonto007(f): 9:10am
ok
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by Whistleblowers: 10:27am
Too busy snapping that she didn't even notice the poor boy in the second pics
Bet wait o, this girl na apari o
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:59am
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by twilliamx: 11:00am
How this news take help me dis week. this nairaland sef.
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by ciggy000: 11:00am
d joy of motherhood
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by adorablepepple(f): 11:00am
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by Christane(m): 11:00am
she look so good for a mother of 3 children ..compared to a young lady of 2 in my area looking like a bag of rice ...wen dy z money ur life is almost perfect ...i must make it ..blieve
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by mccoy47(m): 11:00am
All this instagram wives and mothers
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by sseyi: 11:00am
Yobo see this one marry sha
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by Ezedon(m): 11:01am
Lovely family
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by virtual3xpert: 11:01am
Great body!
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by PhilAmadeus: 11:01am
So we shu nawh fry beans abi?...iranu
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by fuckerstard: 11:01am
Baba God do my own too , very soon
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by mona1ene: 11:02am
Kai, Yobo just dey form messi for this woman, e dey score goals anyhow
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by adorablepepple(f): 11:02am
Whistleblowers:She must have seen him, children like to throw tantrums sometimes and you have to let them be
It looks like he is playing though
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by pembisco(m): 11:03am
That boy in the second pic sha
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by lonelydora(m): 11:03am
That cloth can be used as a Draft board.
Fine girl shaa.
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by salafy050(m): 11:04am
Menhhhh.....
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by LordDecency(m): 11:04am
A
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) by kennygee(f): 11:06am
Wetin do the cutie wey lie down for ground for the second pic?
(0) (Reply)
Behind The Scene @ D Martini Rose Tv Commercial Wit Uti Nwachukwu And Eku Edewor / Timaya Speaks, I Never Liked Rapper Eedris, Why He Parted Ways With Ksolo / Rihanna Debuts New Blonde Hair: Do You Like It?
Viewing this topic: Christane(m), ItsMeAboki(m), CROWNWEALTH019, midehi2(f), Arebey, ShokiScientist, benbella, dabwan123(m), abbey2016(m), 1shortblackboy, JhaayYoung, sipsip(m), Sojikhing, Principe67(m), BulletThaDon, siraj1402(m), thugcheetahh, obbax(m), kITATITA, MARKone(m), Stegomiah(f), uplink(m), kolacool(m), derojubaby(f), botad(m), nedley, chibuthanks, pinkpebbles(f), Salowuda, Alpet(m), cooluc(f), geozone, MCDeLeonardo(m), afamjb, iyatrustee(f), Jomazy, noscarn91(m), mekonglobal(m), oluwaahmed, Asebaba1(m), fpeter(f), aniland, sulex11(m), favouredi, Ogejonas3858, chinedu1nig(m), Mavin1, iykofias(m), Donjinks(m), BCISLTD, patogist, drealtruth(m), MEGAWATCH, emeejinsm, segmond(m), Herrmes, EmyPapis(m), nellaluv(f), bykebyke(m), LordDecency(m), moses4id(m), Oba22, Tolakay, bmxshop, xynerise(m), joy42(f), kennieG, khing00600, razque, bamtire17, godsluvee(f), Deniyi76, pepperoni55(f), shaklisco, Wallexander001(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), Amarabae(f), taiwo92, DavidDplaymaker, ekolina(m), bishopsele84, mannerkojak(m), ilohemmy(m), wanakak, cheehummer(f), Purity1(f), carterfrancis, Tloc(m), godswillzeky(m), Danialuone, Ngozi123(f), jennifercollins, TITOBIGZ(m), arireirede, MaiconBest, deity, kazykeller(m), anigeorge379(m), gillz(m), monievecakes(f), ask4double(m), Ayomel(m), dinana(m), kennygee(f), tdayof(m), skirmish, Lyord56(m) and 184 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20