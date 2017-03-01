Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adaeze Yobo Shows Her Post-Baby Body (photos) (1867 Views)

Adaeze Yobo Shows Off Her Manfriend,Relaxes Romantically On His Thighs(pic) / Adaeze Yobo Shows Off Twerking Skills (photo) / Adaeze Yobo Shows Off Amazing Post Baby Body (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





This will be the couple's first daughter. They already have two sons; a 6-year-old and another who is almost 2.



See below...





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/adaeze-yobo-shows-her-hot-post-baby.html?m=1 Adaeze Yobo shared these adorable photos of herself six weeks after giving birth to her third child and she looks really amazing.This will be the couple's first daughter. They already have two sons; a 6-year-old and another who is almost 2.See below... 1 Share

ok

Too busy snapping that she didn't even notice the poor boy in the second pics



Bet wait o, this girl na apari o

How this news take help me dis week. this nairaland sef.

d joy of motherhood

she look so good for a mother of 3 children ..compared to a young lady of 2 in my area looking like a bag of rice ...wen dy z money ur life is almost perfect ...i must make it ..blieve

All this instagram wives and mothers

Yobo see this one marry sha

Lovely family

Great body!

So we shu nawh fry beans abi?...iranu

Baba God do my own too , very soon

Kai, Yobo just dey form messi for this woman, e dey score goals anyhow

Whistleblowers:

Too busy snapping that she didn't even notice the poor boy in the second pics



Bet wait o, this girl na apari o She must have seen him, children like to throw tantrums sometimes and you have to let them be

It looks like he is playing though She must have seen him, children like to throw tantrums sometimes and you have to let them beIt looks like he is playing though

That boy in the second pic sha

That cloth can be used as a Draft board.







Fine girl shaa.

Menhhhh.....

A