|April Fool And Some Other Non-permissible Jokes In Islam (summary) by Rashduct4luv(m): 8:54am On Mar 27
Lying is not permissible at all, at any time. And it is not permissible to imitate the kuffar (non-Muslims) and to be like them, on this day or on any other, because the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever imitates a people is one of them.”(Narrated by Abu Dawood, al-Libaas, 3512. Al-Albaani said in Saheeh Abi Dawood, (it is) hasan saheeh. No. 3401)
Frightening People
The Messenger of Allaah (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: ‘It is not permissible for a Muslim to frighten another Muslim.’” (Narrated by Abu Dawood).
Untruthful Jokes
The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “Woe to the one who tells lies to make people laugh, woe to him.” (Narrated by Abu Dawood).
.
The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said, warning against this kind of behaviour which some jokers are accustomed to: “A man may say something to make his companions laugh, and he will fall into Hell as far as the Pleiades because of it.” (Narrated by Ahmad).
And Allah knows best.
Let's Shun April Fool and other unlawful jokes!
May Allah accept all our 'ibaadah and grant us Jannah.
Gathered by Rasheed Abu-Twins Leptokurtic
If I hear say I be Muslim. hehehehehehe dancing skelewu
Amen
Kingjags:
Brainless I must say
Bhadmus77:no be fight oga me. No vex
