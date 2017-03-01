₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by ebubelaila: 9:48am
A student from the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria who is on scholarship in the United Kingdom, reportedly attempted suicide as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), who were supposed to fund his scholarship failed to keep their promise.
According to Twitter user, @ensydave, who alleged the incident occurred last night in Birmingham, the student whose photo will be made available soon, has been on debts, with no maintenance fee for almost a year. He also begged Silverbird group CEO and Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray Bruce, to raise awareness on the issue.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-student-attempts-suicide-in-uk.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by mejai(m): 9:49am
lagoon spirit on rampage.
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by dominique(f): 9:57am
Why start what you can't finish?NDDC should please continue to assist the students already on scholarship and put a stop to the scholarship program thereafter.
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by newyorks(m): 9:59am
Okwu akpu n'unu
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by newyorks(m): 9:59am
Okwu akpo n'unu
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by OfficialAwol(m): 10:02am
Nigeria is just too funny to be called a country.
You placed people on scholarship and then you wake up one day and put a hold to it. Saner minds would seize taking in fresh candidates and see off the old ones before putting an end to the program. But naija got to be naija.
Maybe that student is a son of a fisherman in one Niger Delta Creek, with no where to turn to.
Oh what a country!
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:02am
K
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by ibkgab001: 10:03am
Life
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by Stevoohlicent(m): 10:03am
this guy funny ooo..them dey give scholarship for hell....
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by DollarAngel(m): 10:04am
Sentiment apart or Patriotism, Nigeria is failed Nation, most times I ask myself on what foundation was this nation built, I have found two answers egocentrism and ethnocentrism these two have given birth to corruption, nepotism, incompetent leaders and undevelopment
Meanwhile @BjDreamchaser(m), Please stay away from this post, Only intelligent and mentally sound folks should view it
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by IamJix: 10:05am
will the debts be settled if he had succeeded in committing the suicide??
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by Evaberry(f): 10:05am
nddc are bunch of thieves
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by berrystunn(m): 10:06am
Buhari
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by refreshrate: 10:06am
After we start to wonder why other countries treat us anyhow.
So if applying for a school now, how much weight does a letter of sponsorship from the govt carry now in the applications process?
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by unclezuma: 10:07am
This is tragic
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by SalamRushdie: 10:07am
ISTANDWITHBUHAR even Nigerians on scholarship abroad are not left out from the Buhari driven mass suicide ..
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by dynicks(m): 10:08am
How was d attempt done; if he had wanted to drown himself, then d lagoon spirit must be on rampage both home and abroad...the damned spirit knows no boundary...
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by Jabioro: 10:08am
There is enough fund to embezzled in NDDC but there is no enough fund to spend on scholarship program for better tomorrow..
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by botad(m): 10:08am
NDDC are collecting allocation and scholarship is inclusive. Why not pay these guys so they can become better person?
As for the guy that want to commit suicide, bros, Naija government no dey miss person o, if you die, na for nothing o. You can pend your studies and work for a while, even if na odd jobs, engage in one.
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by biomustry: 10:09am
Suicide everywhere
But is this allowed according to laws, isn't it a contract?
Niger delta sef
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by SIRmanjar: 10:09am
Wot a pity..And na dem get de oil ooh..Our oyel pipo.
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by RALPHOW(m): 10:10am
ACTUALLY IT IS VERY WRONG FOR NDDC TO STOP THE PAYMENT.
HOWEVER THE GUY MUST BE VERY STUPID TO THINK OF COMMIT SUICIDE,
MANY OF US LAGOSIANS (YORUBAS) TRAVELED TO UK WITHOUT ANY SCHOLARSHIP (ONLY STUDENT VISA), WE WORKED AND PAY OUR SCHOOL FEES
HE MUST BE A VERY LAZY GUY, ANYWAY THAT IS THERE PROBLEM FROM THAT PART OF THE NIGERIA,
THEY NEVER LIKE WORK, MANY OF US DID SECURITY JOBS, JUST BE READING AND CHECK CCTV ONCE A WHILE IN THE NIGHT AND GO TO SCHOOL IN THE DAY.
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:10am
The thought of coming back to this cesspit probably drove the guy to do this
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by ScorchedViper(m): 10:10am
Do not release his pics... WTF
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by Kakamorufu(m): 10:11am
na wa. suicide is now the answer Abi. better try hustle for some cash and work small there
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by SalamRushdie: 10:11am
dominique:
Have you researched if the NDDC is still being funded at all by the Buhari govt ...Nothing is beyond Buhari and his 5 percenter ideology and agenda you know
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by SalamRushdie: 10:12am
RALPHOW:
Learn to stop posting in caps
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by SIRmanjar: 10:13am
OfficialAwol:But wan olodo aboki man pikin wey get oil well dey skool abroad wit dem oyel money.
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by spartan117(m): 10:16am
Our current leaders must be expunged 4rm dis country
|Re: Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship by meskana212(m): 10:17am
I'm sure the student didn't attempt any suicide...just a quicker way to get people's attention. Meanwhile NDDC no try.
