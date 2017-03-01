Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nigerian Student Attempts Suicide In U.K As NDDC Backs Down On Scholarship (5840 Views)

Kano Students On Scholarship Graduate From Egyptian University / NDDC 2016 Postgraduate Foreign Scholarship Application Commences / Wike Orders Rivers Indigenes On Scholarship Abroad To Come Back To Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Twitter user, @ensydave, who alleged the incident occurred last night in Birmingham, the student whose photo will be made available soon, has been on debts, with no maintenance fee for almost a year. He also begged Silverbird group CEO and Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray Bruce, to raise awareness on the issue.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerian-student-attempts-suicide-in-uk.html



Lalasticlala A student from the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria who is on scholarship in the United Kingdom, reportedly attempted suicide as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), who were supposed to fund his scholarship failed to keep their promise.According to Twitter user, @ensydave, who alleged the incident occurred last night in Birmingham, the student whose photo will be made available soon, has been on debts, with no maintenance fee for almost a year. He also begged Silverbird group CEO and Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray Bruce, to raise awareness on the issue.Lalasticlala

lagoon spirit on rampage. 6 Likes

Why start what you can't finish?NDDC should please continue to assist the students already on scholarship and put a stop to the scholarship program thereafter. 5 Likes

Okwu akpu n'unu

Okwu akpo n'unu

Nigeria is just too funny to be called a country.



You placed people on scholarship and then you wake up one day and put a hold to it. Saner minds would seize taking in fresh candidates and see off the old ones before putting an end to the program. But naija got to be naija.



Maybe that student is a son of a fisherman in one Niger Delta Creek, with no where to turn to.



Oh what a country! 11 Likes

K

Life

this guy funny ooo..them dey give scholarship for hell....

Sentiment apart or Patriotism, Nigeria is failed Nation, most times I ask myself on what foundation was this nation built, I have found two answers egocentrism and ethnocentrism these two have given birth to corruption, nepotism, incompetent leaders and undevelopment

Meanwhile @BjDreamchaser(m), Please stay away from this post, Only intelligent and mentally sound folks should view it 3 Likes

will the debts be settled if he had succeeded in committing the suicide??

nddc are bunch of thieves 1 Like

Buhari

After we start to wonder why other countries treat us anyhow.



So if applying for a school now, how much weight does a letter of sponsorship from the govt carry now in the applications process? 4 Likes

This is tragic

ISTANDWITHBUHAR even Nigerians on scholarship abroad are not left out from the Buhari driven mass suicide .. 2 Likes

How was d attempt done; if he had wanted to drown himself, then d lagoon spirit must be on rampage both home and abroad...the damned spirit knows no boundary... 2 Likes

There is enough fund to embezzled in NDDC but there is no enough fund to spend on scholarship program for better tomorrow..

NDDC are collecting allocation and scholarship is inclusive. Why not pay these guys so they can become better person?



As for the guy that want to commit suicide, bros, Naija government no dey miss person o, if you die, na for nothing o. You can pend your studies and work for a while, even if na odd jobs, engage in one. 2 Likes

Suicide everywhere

But is this allowed according to laws, isn't it a contract?

Niger delta sef

Wot a pity..And na dem get de oil ooh..Our oyel pipo.

ACTUALLY IT IS VERY WRONG FOR NDDC TO STOP THE PAYMENT.

HOWEVER THE GUY MUST BE VERY STUPID TO THINK OF COMMIT SUICIDE,

MANY OF US LAGOSIANS (YORUBAS) TRAVELED TO UK WITHOUT ANY SCHOLARSHIP (ONLY STUDENT VISA), WE WORKED AND PAY OUR SCHOOL FEES

HE MUST BE A VERY LAZY GUY, ANYWAY THAT IS THERE PROBLEM FROM THAT PART OF THE NIGERIA,

THEY NEVER LIKE WORK, MANY OF US DID SECURITY JOBS, JUST BE READING AND CHECK CCTV ONCE A WHILE IN THE NIGHT AND GO TO SCHOOL IN THE DAY. 8 Likes

The thought of coming back to this cesspit probably drove the guy to do this

Do not release his pics... WTF

na wa. suicide is now the answer Abi. better try hustle for some cash and work small there 1 Like

dominique:

Why start what you can't finish?NDDC should please continue to assist the students already on scholarship and put a stop to the scholarship program thereafter.

Have you researched if the NDDC is still being funded at all by the Buhari govt ...Nothing is beyond Buhari and his 5 percenter ideology and agenda you know Have you researched if the NDDC is still being funded at all by the Buhari govt ...Nothing is beyond Buhari and his 5 percenter ideology and agenda you know

RALPHOW:

ACTUALLY IT IS VERY WRONG FOR NDDC TO STOP THE PAYMENT.

HOWEVER THE GUY MUST BE VERY STUPID TO THINK OF COMMIT SUICIDE,

MANY OF US LAGOSIANS (YORUBAS) TRAVELED TO UK WITHOUT ANY SCHOLARSHIP (ONLY STUDENT VISA), WE WORKED AND PAY OUR SCHOOL FEES

HE MUST BE A VERY LAZY GUY, ANYWAY THAT IS THERE PROBLEM FROM THAT PART OF THE NIGERIA,

THEY NEVER LIKE WORK, MANY OF US DID SECURITY JOBS, JUST BE READING AND CHECK CCTV ONCE A WHILE IN THE NIGHT AND GO TO SCHOOL IN THE DAY.

Learn to stop posting in caps Learn to stop posting in caps 4 Likes

OfficialAwol:

Nigeria is just too funny to be called a country.



You placed people on scholarship and then you wake up one day and put a hold to it. Saner minds would seize taking in fresh candidates and see off the old ones before putting an end to the program. But naija got to be naija.



Maybe that student is a son of a fisherman in one Niger Delta Creek, with no where to turn to.



Oh what a country! But wan olodo aboki man pikin wey get oil well dey skool abroad wit dem oyel money. But wan olodo aboki man pikin wey get oil well dey skool abroad wit dem oyel money.

Our current leaders must be expunged 4rm dis country