Jamb registration for 2017/2018 academic session has left many students in confusion and stranded..



Earlier this year jamb announced their intentions of curbing examination malpractice in the UTME by allowing registration to be conducted by their accredited registration centre and not by the old means of registration that every one was familiar with , that is through cyber cafes..



This was thought to bring development to the academic sector of Nigeria, but this in turn has brought many complains ,waste of time and energy and also very slow registrations...



Like in Many parts of the state in the federation, Students are either complaining of no Registration centre in their towns ,or they are complaining that the banks used by this registration centres are finding it difficult to vend E-PINS for registration. Some are also complaining that some registration centres mal treat students who came to register and also Some registration centres increased the fees instead of the #5,500 for form and #700 as fee for the centres.....



Inspite of this complians by nigerian students , Jamb has refused to act about it.



I think that they should visit all the registration centres to inquire about the state of their success and also solve problems that they are facing since this is their first year of trying this method .....





#i wish myself and other students a successful registration and exam success..

this year registration is the worst i have ever seen,so how is the registration going over there? 1 Like

I went round today to find out how things are going before i officially start registration. What i found out is that

1. You have to go to a CBT centre to create Jamb profile, even if you used the Jamb registration app as was advertised to create your profile, the banks will not collect it.

2. You then go to the bank and enter another line to pay for your pin. In the whole of this state only Union bank and Jaiz bank are selling it. You can just imagine the line there. You have to stay under the sun even as they complain that they have network problem or the pin vending process is faulty.

3. You then go back to the CBT centre where you will enter a third line to do the registration proper.



Kudos to the Jamb registrar and his advisers who have succeded in making a strenous process even more strenous. I hope your children are registering along with us. 8 Likes

Jamb this year will be easy by faith

So after wasting our time they still came out with wrong approach for registration. Please they should go back to the old way of selling SCRATCH CARDS. Just to collect E-pin see the way I was sweating like He-goat that's about to be roasted for Christmas.. 1 Like

And wat da hell is "worstest"?

I think u should be reading ur books, instead of "bleeping jamb" for no reason. And wat da hell is "worstest"?I think u should be reading ur books, instead of "bleeping jamb" for no reason. 2 Likes

Worst jamb Registration so far..

This may probably be the beginning of boom for private Universities in Nigeria. And not just that, there is every likelihood that foreign universities (particularly Ghanaian Universities) will experience an influx of Nigerian students as a result of this policy.

Thank God in scaled tru jamb last year

don't forget to check my signature. People stil , dey , do jamb.don't forget to check my signature. http://www.nairaland.com/3694082/nairaland-get-together-party-easter#54782499 1 Like

Things were better in 1955.





The system has really changed

What is Buhari saying about it?



He should please instruct JAMB before things get out of hand

Nope...next year will be the worst. Don't rush yet.

JAMB didn't think out this very well.

Don't waste your money! Chances of you passing JAMB is very slim if not impossible.





Reasons re all spelt out in your composition

Corruption is real and forever in the blood

Like seriously it is the worse ever....have been at igboelerin center since 6 o'clock have not collected my e-pin

For those who are saying worst ever, have you been doing the stuff before?



If yes, how many times have you written JAMB? That will help the gurus on the forum advise you well.

This is what you get when you ask a prof of Islamic and Arabic studies to head an organisation like JAMB. Shouldn't Ishaq just go and head Institute of Islamic Affairs in Sambisa?

This year reg is not easy

Been standing here for the past 10 hours

go and purchase noun form JAMB IS FULL OF poo

This administration has been unable to do even "mundane" things.. El-Rufai