|Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Jajayi: 3:05pm
The Senate President Bukola Saraki has just appeared before Committee on Ethics/Privileges on alleged forgery of Customs clearance papers for bullet-proof Range Rover.
He also took the oath, says he never imported any SUV Range Rover jeep. "No document shows my name" he said
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/breaking-saraki-takes-oath-says-he.html
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by eshietIntrepid(m): 3:07pm
When was the last time any of them took the oath and keep to it.
The oath is just for formality sake.
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Nwodosis(m): 3:07pm
The fight continues
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Qmerit(m): 3:07pm
Sinators probing Sinators to look they re sincere... u guys re rogues in agbada...
Where's that Haulage man in charge of transporting from Lag to Abj?
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by CliffordOrji: 3:09pm
We Igbos support Senator Bukola Saraki. Saraki is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive.
Saraki is greater than ojukwu
Saraki is greater than chinua achebe
Saraki is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
Saraki is greater than nnamndi kanu
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Jajayi: 3:09pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Aufbauh(m): 3:10pm
What should we expect from the senate committee probing the president of the senate? This is a charade and a farce!
Can a man be a judge in his own case? Absolutely NO! It is against the rules of natural justice.
Saraki might end up wriggling his way by trading off grounds for his co-travelers in the senate but surely posterity will not shield him.
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Davny: 3:13pm
Gangsters probing gangsters, There was a country named Nigeria. I don tire
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by SweetJoystick(m): 3:16pm
Oath is useless, a native doctor should be brought in next time
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Keneking: 3:16pm
Today na today
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Vickiweezy(m): 3:16pm
Lies . . .
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by olasarah: 3:16pm
I
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by SalamRushdie: 3:16pm
I swear these senators are even proving more honorable than Buhari ...When will Buhari also swear to an oath that he finished secondary school
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by richidinho(m): 3:17pm
The truth is he never did, a dealer imported the SUV on his behalf
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Kizyte(m): 3:17pm
I seem to have forgotten the definition of RULE OF LAW. Can someone please remind me?
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by SmartchoicesNG: 3:17pm
Qmerit:Children of anger.... Direct your anger at the Buhari presidency
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by NNVanguard(m): 3:17pm
The earlier that we Nigeria youths have to come together, the better it is. We are so much surrounded with crooks from all political divides and arms of government.
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by suffy834: 3:17pm
Nigerian senators being forming serious lately. don't even know their job
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by cocaineaddict(m): 3:17pm
the future belongs only to those of us who are willing to keep our hands dirty...
ride on boss saraki...willie willie mode activated.... the more they look the less they see.
Taaaaaaaaaaa they no reach!!!
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by AngelicBeing: 3:18pm
Davny:True that,Saraki is infected with the virus of stealing, looting, corruption, greed, avarice and the like, he will never be tired despite all the billions he has accumulated which he will one day die and live behind, these are the kind of people that have crippled Nigeria and they ought to be arrested and thrown into the bar beach to be eaten by sharks, nonsense, where is my cane sef to flog these criminal called saraki
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by K024(m): 3:18pm
Qmerit:
I hope the man doesn't die suddenly now o. He had better go and hide himself before they will disappear him with the evidence.
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by unclezuma: 3:18pm
Drama everywhere...Every bleeping where.
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Firefire(m): 3:18pm
Useless rogues.
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by holluphemydavid(m): 3:18pm
saraki and probe is like 5 & 6
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Israeljones(m): 3:18pm
so no one ii this godamn! country can do a vigillante for us and kill all this togues
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by DareBello(m): 3:19pm
Generations of rogues.
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by amokemi(m): 3:19pm
Since he didnt import, then he's not the owner. The car should be forfeited to govt.
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by ReachHard: 3:19pm
DUBIOUS PIPU ALL OVER THE PLACE
YOU BE THIEF.. I NO BE THIEF
IF YOU ASK ME, NA WHO I GO ASK ?
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Tisham20(m): 3:19pm
the question is who own it
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by Billyonaire: 3:19pm
APC got into government via Propaganda, using instrumentation and proganda wing called Sahara, now they are in government and the propaganda continues. The in-fighting has not ended, yet they are stealing and shipping trucks in different names. In 4yrs, propaganda will see them through, because Nigerians are........
|Re: Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep by MadCow1: 3:19pm
Why is the senate investigating itself.
