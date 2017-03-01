Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Takes Oath, Says He Never Imported Any SUV Jeep (6011 Views)

He also took the oath, says he never imported any SUV Range Rover jeep. "No document shows my name" he said



When was the last time any of them took the oath and keep to it.

The oath is just for formality sake. 8 Likes 3 Shares

The fight continues

Sinators probing Sinators to look they re sincere... u guys re rogues in agbada...

Where's that Haulage man in charge of transporting from Lag to Abj? 10 Likes 2 Shares

What should we expect from the senate committee probing the president of the senate? This is a charade and a farce!



Can a man be a judge in his own case? Absolutely NO! It is against the rules of natural justice.



Saraki might end up wriggling his way by trading off grounds for his co-travelers in the senate but surely posterity will not shield him. 2 Likes 1 Share

Gangsters probing gangsters, There was a country named Nigeria. I don tire 1 Like

Oath is useless, a native doctor should be brought in next time

Today na today

Lies . . .

I

I swear these senators are even proving more honorable than Buhari ...When will Buhari also swear to an oath that he finished secondary school 6 Likes 1 Share





I seem to have forgotten the definition of RULE OF LAW. Can someone please remind me? 3 Likes

The earlier that we Nigeria youths have to come together, the better it is. We are so much surrounded with crooks from all political divides and arms of government.

Nigerian senators being forming serious lately. don't even know their job

the future belongs only to those of us who are willing to keep our hands dirty...







ride on boss saraki...willie willie mode activated.... the more they look the less they see.







Taaaaaaaaaaa they no reach!!! 1 Like

Gangsters probing gangsters, There was a country named Nigeria. I don tire True that,Saraki is infected with the virus of stealing, looting, corruption, greed, avarice and the like, he will never be tired despite all the billions he has accumulated which he will one day die and live behind, these are the kind of people that have crippled Nigeria and they ought to be arrested and thrown into the bar beach to be eaten by sharks, nonsense, where is my cane sef to flog these criminal called saraki 2 Likes

I hope the man doesn't die suddenly now o. He had better go and hide himself before they will disappear him with the evidence. I hope the man doesn't die suddenly now o. He had better go and hide himself before they will disappear him with the evidence. 1 Like

Drama everywhere...Every bleeping where.

Useless rogues.

saraki and probe is like 5 & 6

so no one ii this godamn! country can do a vigillante for us and kill all this togues

Generations of rogues.

Since he didnt import, then he's not the owner. The car should be forfeited to govt.

DUBIOUS PIPU ALL OVER THE PLACE

YOU BE THIEF.. I NO BE THIEF

IF YOU ASK ME, NA WHO I GO ASK ? 1 Like

the question is who own it

APC got into government via Propaganda, using instrumentation and proganda wing called Sahara, now they are in government and the propaganda continues. The in-fighting has not ended, yet they are stealing and shipping trucks in different names. In 4yrs, propaganda will see them through, because Nigerians are........