Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola is this week head of house. Bisola became head of house after she luckily pick the ballon with the title. Bally and Tboss lost at the first stage while Efe lost at stage 2. Only Marvin, Debbie Rise and Bisola made it to the last stage. This is the first time Bisola will be Head of House.
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Keneking: 3:18pm
Ok...
So Tboss is going this weekend then
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by timilehin007(m): 3:18pm
yes na the work wey we dey do....final straight
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Lescalier: 3:18pm
This means the Efe, Marvis, Bailey and Bisola click is hopeful to make the final day.
I bet they are all going to nominate Debi rise and tboss.
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by vizkiz: 3:18pm
Bad news for the REAL PEOPLE.
You know them don't you?
I stop watching the silly show when Tony left...Now bassey meanwhile Tboss is still in the house.
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by PqsMike: 3:18pm
Congrat to her
Meanwhile
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by MrTypist: 3:18pm
Who dem for give before?
Is she not the queen of HEADS
As in HEAD.
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Dosmay(m): 3:18pm
lol..
lala viewing.
dope
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by softboiy: 3:18pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Moving4: 3:19pm
Kudos to her
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Vickiweezy(m): 3:19pm
Does someone else feels like some fingers behind the scenes are pulling the strings of this game just to get it to look more interesting?? Now viewers will be looking forward to see if Bisola will use her position to get back at TBoss.
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by tiswell(m): 3:19pm
Very well though she isn't going to win the money afterall
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by oluseyiforjesus(m): 3:19pm
Gotv called me now about a promo of 600L of petrol! I beg who don win? Na with Drum dey go give me? This kind promo can only be in Nigeria........
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by eyenibibio(m): 3:20pm
This means Tboss is up for eviction this weekend cos Bisola don't like that 'white witch' at all
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Benjom(m): 3:20pm
Is that tantamount to winning the the UEFA Champions League?...
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by SageTravels: 3:20pm
I fear Tboss my be heading home soon
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Sisqoman(m): 3:20pm
What D Bleep
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by nmaihat: 3:20pm
Why is this news? Is there a price attached to being head of the house?
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Deeypeey(m): 3:21pm
...another week survives for her
TBoss aint gonna like ds
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by juntod: 3:21pm
Wow!!! Time to Vote Efe Out if he is up... All na Game strategy.. Team Bisola lets do this. It doesn't mean we don't love Efe.
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Gunnery(m): 3:21pm
so?
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Kizyte(m): 3:21pm
A
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Pearly255(f): 3:21pm
Team Bisola / Efe
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Sisqoman(m): 3:22pm
What d Bleep
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:22pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by MusingMic(m): 3:22pm
Bye-Bye TBoss... if Bisola knows what she's doing.
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by bulgaria(m): 3:22pm
But how efe marvis bisola and bally are behaving like they were the omner of big brother house...this is very disgusting
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Giel: 3:23pm
The speed this used to reach FP sha, they just finished the task
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by Jodha(f): 3:23pm
Tbossah go hear am
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by wilsonallwell32(m): 3:24pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House by ademoladeji(m): 3:24pm
Tboobs is going hoe..... lol
