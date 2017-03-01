Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House (4220 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-bisola-wins-head-of-house.html Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola is this week head of house. Bisola became head of house after she luckily pick the ballon with the title. Bally and Tboss lost at the first stage while Efe lost at stage 2. Only Marvin, Debbie Rise and Bisola made it to the last stage. This is the first time Bisola will be Head of House. 6 Likes



So Tboss is going this weekend then Ok...So Tboss is going this weekend then 13 Likes

yes na the work wey we dey do....final straight 1 Like

This means the Efe, Marvis, Bailey and Bisola click is hopeful to make the final day.



I bet they are all going to nominate Debi rise and tboss. 2 Likes





You know them don't you?



I stop watching the silly show when Tony left...Now bassey meanwhile Tboss is still in the house. Bad news for the REAL PEOPLE.You know them don't you?I stop watching the silly show when Tony left...Now bassey meanwhile Tboss is still in the house.

Congrat to her







Meanwhile





Let's talk 1 Like





Is she not the queen of HEADS



As in HEAD. Who dem for give before?Is she not the queen of HEADSAs in HEAD. 14 Likes

Kudos to her

Does someone else feels like some fingers behind the scenes are pulling the strings of this game just to get it to look more interesting?? Now viewers will be looking forward to see if Bisola will use her position to get back at TBoss. 1 Like 1 Share

Very well though she isn't going to win the money afterall

Gotv called me now about a promo of 600L of petrol! I beg who don win? Na with Drum dey go give me? This kind promo can only be in Nigeria........ 1 Like

This means Tboss is up for eviction this weekend cos Bisola don't like that 'white witch' at all

Is that tantamount to winning the the UEFA Champions League?... 1 Like

I fear Tboss my be heading home soon

Why is this news? Is there a price attached to being head of the house?



TBoss aint gonna like ds ...another week survives for herTBoss aint gonna like ds

Wow!!! Time to Vote Efe Out if he is up... All na Game strategy.. Team Bisola lets do this. It doesn't mean we don't love Efe.

Team Bisola / Efe

Bye-Bye TBoss... if Bisola knows what she's doing.

But how efe marvis bisola and bally are behaving like they were the omner of big brother house...this is very disgusting 2 Likes

The speed this used to reach FP sha, they just finished the task 1 Like

Tbossah go hear am